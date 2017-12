Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 12.64 kilometre-long Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro at Noida on Monday. Along with Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Modi also took a ride of the newly-launched train.

Noida: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates a stretch of the new Magenta line of the #DelhiMetro. The line connects Botanical Garden in Noida with Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/d1K7l1URmM

— ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017

Noida: PM Narendra Modi onboard #DelhiMetro after inauguration of a stretch of the new Magenta line. The line connects Botanical Garden in Noida with Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/oEzY4f66wi — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017

The 12.64 kilometre section of the Delhi metro connecting Botanical Garden in Noida with Kalkaji Mandir in south Delhi will significantly reduce travel time. The Botanical Garden-Kalkaji section has nine stations. Apart from Kalkaji Mandir, all other stations are elevated.

The stations on the Magneta Line are Botanical Garden, which also lies on Blue Line, followed by Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Kalindi Kunj, Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh, Okhla Vihar, Jamia Milia Islamia, Sukhdev Vihar, Okhla NSIC and Kalkaji Mandir, which is on the violet line.

The Botanical Garden metro station on the Blue Line will be the first interchanging station in Noida, reported Financial Express.

Travel time between the two will be reduced from 52 minutes (Botanical Garden to Mandi House via Blue Line and onwards to Kalkaji on Violet Line) to 19 minutes on the Magenta Line. The entire line, when complete, will run from Botanical Garden to Janakpuri West. NDTV reported that the completed line will help commuters from Noida to go to Gurgaon by changing trains at Hauz Khas.

Ahead of the launch, the prime minister had said,"This new line is yet another example of how we are modernising urban transportation. I will also travel on the Metro Monday. This year, I have had the opportunity to inaugurate and travel in the Kochi as well as Hyderabad Metros."

With inputs from IANS