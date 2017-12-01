Delhi metro fares were hiked on assurance that DTC will revise bus fares: Swaraj India

New Delhi: The Yogendra Yadav-led Swaraj India on Thursday claimed that the Delhi Metro fares were hiked on an assurance from the Delhi transport corporation (DTC) that the bus fares would also be revised subsequently, a charge refuted by the AAP government's transport minister, Kailash Gahlot.

Swaraj India's Delhi unit president Anupam referred to the 4th Metro fare fixation committee's report and claimed that representatives of the Delhi government, the DTC managing director and the transport commissioner of the city-state had said that once the metro fares were increased, the fares of the DTC buses would also be revised.

"Documents make it clear that the Delhi government had prior plans of increasing the fares of the DTC buses on the pretext that the metro fares were also hiked," he said.

"The Delhi Metro fares were increased only on an assurance from the DTC that bus fares will also be revised after that. This is yet another proof that the Delhi government was hand-in-gloves in unjustly increasing the metro fares and that it now plans to hike the DTC bus fares," Anupam added.

Gahlot termed the charge baseless. "Futile attempts to mislead the public. Have NO basis. There is NO proposal whatsoever to hike DTC fares all these are LIES (sic)," he tweeted.