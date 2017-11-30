Delhi L-G seeks report from Arvind Kejriwal govt over non-utilisation of environment cess

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal has sought a report from the Arvind Kejriwal government over alleged non-utilisation of Rs 1,002 crore collected as environment compensation charge (ECC).

The L-G's direction came after a memorandum was submitted by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta requesting an inquiry "into non-utilisation or misuse of government money of environment cess to the tune of Rs 1,002 crore".

"The Lieutenant Governor has desired that a report in the matter through the minister (transport), GNCTD, be submitted expeditiously for his kind perusal," RN Sharma, Special Secretary to L-G, said in a letter to transport commissioner.

Tiwari and Gupta had met Baijal on 16 November and urged him to seek a report from the AAP government on the environment cess and direct it to procure 8,000 new buses with the fund.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government had been criticised for non-utilisation of over Rs 1,000 crore collected as ECC (till 10 November), when the city was grappling with air pollution crisis.

Facing flak, the AAP government had announced that it would procure 500 electric e-buses.