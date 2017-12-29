Delhi L-G gives nod to government's free treatment for accident victims scheme

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has approved the state government's scheme under which victims of road accidents, fire and acid attacks will get medical treatment in all city hospitals at government expense, terming it as "a step in the right direction", an official statement said.

The government, under this scheme, will pay the hospital expenses of any individual — from Delhi or outside — who is injured in an accident on any city road.

The Lt Governor also approved the proposal of the department for outsourcing of diagnostic (non-radiological) services to provide free laboratory services at Mohalla Clinics, Polyclinics and Mobile Health Clinics, the statement said.

He also concurred with the amendments to the Delhi Arogya Kosh (DAK) scheme to provide financial assistance for specified high-end diagnostic tests and surgeries.

Noting that the original purpose of the scheme was to help the poor section of the society, Baijal advised that some income ceiling be retained so that the resources of the government are used to help the needy and they are not crowded out by the well-to-do.

"For a robust healthcare system, the government institutions also need to be strengthened as the healthcare system cannot be left entirely in the hands of private sector.

...the administrative department must also develop a system of online aadhar-based/biometric tracking of patients to ensure proper follow-up and to prevent any malpractices, given the financial implications," he said.