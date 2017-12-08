Delhi L-G assures Arvind Kejriwal of swift action against liquor mafia who attacked whistleblower woman

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday assured Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who met him to seek justice for a woman who was beaten up allegedly for helping authorities bust a bootlegging racket, of "swift investigation" and "strong punishment" for the guilty.

Earlier, Kejriwal had gone to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital to meet the victim, who, was also according to the Delhi Commission for Women, paraded naked in the area after being attacked.

The Chief Minister "met me regarding Narela incident. Have assured him of swift investigation and strongest punishment for the guilty", Baijal tweeted after the meeting.

Kejriwal also told Baijal that there was a need to provide protection to the victim and other women fighting the liquor mafia.

"The most important thing for now is to give security to the victim and other women so they don't come under a similar attack again.

"The Governor has spoken to the Police Commissioner and directed him to arrange for these women's safety," he told the media after the meeting.

Kejriwal said that cases related to illegal liquor and drugs are on rise. "The L-G said that every now and then he keeps directing police to check on such crimes and now he would take a strict action so as to curb illegal selling of alcohol."

Noting that Delhi Police is not under Delhi government, he said "state can do little about it and that's why I am meeting L-G".

Baijal also tweeted that he had directed the Police Commissioner on Thursday evening "to take strict action in the Narela incident against culprits and police officials, if found remiss. FIR has been registered and six accused already arrested".

DCW chief Swati Maliwal responded to him saying that apart from police protection to the woman and her family, "further important steps should be taken to curb rampant sale of illegal liquor and drugs in Delhi".

"I have sought time from your office to discuss these issues. Kindly give me time," she tweeted.

Maliwal on Thursday said the victim, Praveen, 30, helped the commission raid the house in Narela of north Delhi on Wednesday, and a day later after this, she was "beaten up and paraded naked".

On Wednesday night, DCW members along with other members of the Nasha Mukti Panchayat and police had conducted the raid and recovered illicit liquor.

DCW summoned Rohini Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta to appear before the commission regarding the incident.

Gupta, however, told IANS that the woman was not paraded naked but that her clothes were torn during the assault. He said a case had been registered and six women arrested.