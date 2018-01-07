You are here:
Delhi: IGIA issues notice to airmen on cancellation, rescheduling of over 900 flights ahead of Republic Day celebrations

India IANS Jan 07, 2018 09:42:41 IST

New Delhi: Around 900 flights from the Indira Gandhi International (IGIA) airport in Delhi are expected to be either cancelled or re-scheduled from 18-26 January due to the Republic Day and its rehearsals, officials said.

According to airport sources, landing and take-off will not be allowed from 10.35 am. to 12.15 pm during 18-26 January.

Representational image. AFP

"A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued regarding the operational restrictions from 18-26 January . The issuance of NOTAM for the period leading up to Republic Day is a routine process which happens every year," a source said.

"The international carriers will be requested to reschedule their flight operations. However, domestic flights will be cancelled due to capacity constraints."

 


Published Date: Jan 07, 2018 09:39 AM | Updated Date: Jan 07, 2018 09:42 AM

