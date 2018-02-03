Co-Sponsor
Delhi honour killing: BJP leader Manoj Tiwari demands stern action against persons who murdered Ankit Saxena

India IANS Feb 03, 2018 17:43:01 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP chief on Saturday voiced shock and horror over the alleged honour killing of a photographer in the city and demanded stern action against the culprits.

"Shocked and horrified at cold-blooded murder of Ankit Saxena. Culprits should be punished with the highest quantum," Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said in a tweet, urging the Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take stern action against the culprits.

Tiwari's remarks came a day after Ankit Saxena was killed in a case of honour killing in Delhi's Khyala area on Thursday night.

The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief also said he would visit the family of Saxena.

Saxena was allegedly killed by the family of a woman he was in a relationship with.

According to Delhi Police, the woman's family was against their relationship as they belonged to different communities and had told him to end it.


