You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi High Court asks AAP govt to consider giving minimum wages to poor AIDS patients

IndiaPTIDec, 15 2017 17:24:18 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the AAP government to consider providing minimum wages to poor persons suffering from AIDS.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said that people afflicted with the disease need to take care of their families.

AAP. File image of Delhi High Court.AFP

File image of Delhi High Court. AFP

It also asked the Delhi government to consider enhancing the financial assistance being provided to them.

The court was hearing a PIL initiated by it after receiving a letter from a person, suffering from acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS), seeking enhancement of the Rs 1,000 pension he received to Rs 3,000.

It issued a notice to the Delhi government, the National Aids Control Organization (NACO) and the Delhi State Aids Control Society (DSACS) and sought their response on the issue.


The court later listed the matter for further hearing on 9 January, 2018. It also appointed advocate Ajay Verma as amicus curiae to assist the bench as well as the person who sent the letter.


Published Date: Dec 15, 2017 05:24 pm | Updated Date: Dec 15, 2017 05:24 pm



Also See





9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1



Top Stories



Cricket Scores