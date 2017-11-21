Delhi HC rejects plea seeking action against Farooq Abdullah over his 'PoK belongs to Pakistan' remark

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to pass any order on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking action against National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah over his alleged remarks on Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar directed the petitioner to approach the appropriate ministry concerned, which will decide the issue on merits.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Delhi-based Maulana Ansar Raza, who claims to be a social activist, seeking "immediate investigation" and "arrest" of the Srinagar Member of Parliament alleging that he has favoured Pakistan and insulted India.

It has alleged that Abdullah has been making "such controversial remarks and statements by which the nation and its people feel ashamed of such persons being Indian citizens".

The petition, filed through lawyer Nawal Kishore Jha, has said the National Conference chief should be tried for penal offences including sedition and treason under the IPC and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau be also asked to probe the entire issue.