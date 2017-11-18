Delhi govt to form 'Mahila Suraksha Dals' to curb crimes against women in national capital

New Delhi: Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Friday said the Delhi government would form "Mahila Suraksha Dals" (women protection groups) to curb crimes against women in the national capital.

"We will form women protection groups ... will make civil defence volunteers available to them and pilot projects will be run at two-three places first," Sisodia said.

He said these groups will provide information to the police.

The deputy chief minister added these teams would work in coordination with the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), adding that the excise department had been asked to conduct raids to check the illegal sale of liquor in the national capital.

"Illegal liquor shops running in many parts of Delhi is also a reason behind women being insecure on the streets of Delhi... Wherever liquor is being sold illegally, we will raid all those places," Sisodia said.

He also appealed to the people of Delhi to inform the government about any illegal liquor shops in their areas.

Sisodia added that the Women and Child Development Department of the Delhi government had been instructed to draft a proposal for the formation of the women's security teams, in close coordination with the DCW.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal, meanwhile, urged the central government and home minister Rajnath Singh to constitute a high level committee for women's security.