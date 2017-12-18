Delhi govt mulling using anti-smog guns to bring down pollution level

New Delhi: To deal with haze during winters, the Delhi government is mulling using anti-smog guns to bring down pollution level in the national capital, officials said. As per the plan, a trial run of anti-smog gun will be held at east Delhi's Anand Vihar ISBT on 20 December.

Environment Secretary Anil Kumar Singh on Monday apprised Lt Governor Anil Baijal of the trial run of anti-smog gun in a meeting to review the detailed action plan of agencies and stakeholders on measures to combat air pollution. In the meeting, the Lt Governor directed authorities to ensure management of municipal solid waste completely in a time frame of 16 months. "The plan should cover a time-frame not exceeding 16 months and also indicate the exact requirement of funds. The chief secretary has been asked to coordinate and finalise it," the L-G office said in a statement.

Meanwhile, deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Environment Minister Imran Hussain reviewed the trial of fog cannon to control dust particulate matter at the Delhi Secretariat.

Baijal also directed all three corporations to ensure that no methane fires occur at the three landfill sites and for this, they should take help of experts of the Science & Technology Ministry, the statement said.

The L-G also asked all three municipal commissioners to procure requisite mechanical sweepers, litter pickers, water sprinklers within a stipulated time.

In the meeting, the Lt Governor was informed that Badarpur Thermal Power Station will be permanently closed by July 2018. "It was also informed that at present over 800 acres ash pond is in O Zone and NHAI is lifting 600 MT ash daily. The L-G stressed for optimal future utilisation of this huge land parcel. Apart from this, measures to provision full gas for Bawana plant were also discussed," it stated.