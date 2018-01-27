Delhi govt calls three-day discussion for making 2018-19 budget

New Delhi: The AAP-led Delhi government has kicked off the budget-making exercise for the fiscal year 2018-19 by calling a three-day discussion on the matter from next month.

The government has also asked all heads of departments to furnish the achievements of third quarter of existing 'Outcome Budget 2017-18', a move aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in expenditure.

The three-day department-wise discussion on preparation of Outcome Budget 2018-19 will start from February 7, an official said.

Like the previous years, the focus of the budget will be on health, education and transport, he said.

"The focus of discussion will be rationalisation of existing output and outcome indicators and introduction of new programmes in Outcome Budget 2018-19.

"As per the schedule, discussion on the proposal and expenditure of departments of women and child welfare, SC/ST, social welfare, education, art, culture and languages, labour and Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) will be held on February 7," the official said.

On February 8, the focus will be on health, home, tourism, development and environment departments, while on February 9, discussion will be held on Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Urban Development (UD), revenue among others.

Last year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had presented the Outcome Budget 2017-18 and said the Delhi government was the first in the country to adopt such a practice.

According to the city government, the outcome budget, besides ensuring transparency and accountability of expenditure, will help in assessing performance of officials which is included in their annual confidential report (ACR).