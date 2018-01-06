Delhi govt appoints nodal officers to address people's grievances on financial assistance scheme

New Delhi: The social welfare department of the Delhi government has appointed nodal officers in every assembly constituency to address people's grievances relating to its financial assistance scheme.

The nodal officers have been directed to visit MLA offices twice a week to address grievances and assist applicants seeking financial assistance scheme like widow, senior citizens pensions, among others.

The move comes after social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam has issued directions to department officials. The department has issued a circular directing nodal officer to visit MLA offices to address public grievances for

an hour twice a week.

"Nodal officers will visit the designated MLA offices on specified days (twice a week) from 4 pm to 5 pm to address the grievances pertaining to the financial assistance scheme received in the offices of the MLAs," the circular stated.

It stated that all the district officials are directed to coordinate with MLAs regarding this, adding that these arrangements are being made till 31 March this year.

The social welfare department provides welfare programmes and services to the persons with disabilities (PWD), social security for the aged and destitute through the network of residential care homes and non-institutional services.