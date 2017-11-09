Delhi government to ensure no surge-pricing by Ola, Uber during odd-even

New Delhi: The Delhi government will ensure that there is no surge-pricing by app-based cab aggregators Ola and Uber during the implementation of odd-even car scheme, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday.

The minister said that he has called a meeting with representatives of Ola and Uber on Friday to discuss the issue. Talking to reporters here, Gahlot said, "A meeting hasbeen called with the representatives of Ola and Uber. The government will ensure that there is no surge-pricing during the odd-even scheme."

However, after the announcement of the road rationing scheme, taxi hailing app Uber said it would not levy dynamic or surge pricing till the time odd-even car rule will be in place in Delhi next week. The odd-even car rationing scheme will be rolled out in Delhi for five days from 13 November as part of a graded response plan to tackle the alarming level of pollution in the city.