Delhi: Foreigner held at Indira Gandhi International Airport with two fake passports, probe on

Delhi: A foreigner has been apprehended by security agencies at the Delhi airport with two fake passports and allegedly using one of them to travel out of the country, an official said.

The incident took place around 9:30 am Wednesday when the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) detected a man moving suspiciously in the terminal area.

He was intercepted and his passport was checked, a senior official said.

It was found that the passport of the man, issued in the name of K Bertin in the Ivory Coast, was fake, he said.

The man was further brought under detailed frisking and an another passport, in the name of C J Oka of Nigeria, was seized from his bag which also turned out to be fake, the official said.

The man was then handed over to immigration and police officials who are now probing the matter.

"The exact nationality of the man is being ascertained," he said.