Delhi DTTE CET 2017 entrance exam results declared: Check grades on cetdelhi.nic.in

The Delhi Department of Training And Technical Education (DTTE) has declared the results for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2017 on Friday. The students can get their detailed grades on the official website: cetdelhi.nic.in.

Thousands of candidates appeared for the CET 2017 to seek admission into diploma courses in All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)-approved institutions in Delhi, The Indian Express reported.

Steps to obtain results:

Log on to the official websites: cetdelhi.nic.in.

Click on the link for 'CET-Result 2017'.

Enter your CET roll number, application number along with the security pin and click 'proceed'.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.