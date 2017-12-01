Delhi Development Authority sexual harassment case forwarded to internal complaints committee

New Delhi: Days after a woman working with the Delhi development authority (DDA) had alleged sexual harassment by four fellow employees, the housing authority on Thursday said that the matter has been referred to its internal complaints committee.

In her complaint to the police, she had alleged that they had sexually harassed her for over two-and-a-half years and made videos, a senior official of the Delhi Police had said.

"A complaint has been received and immediate action has been taken by referring the matter to the Delhi Police and the internal complaints committee on sexual harassment at workplace," the DDA said in a statement.

As soon as the report of inquiry is received, strict action, as per the law, would be taken, against those found guilty, it said. The woman had got a job in the DDA after her husband's death in 2014, the police said.

Romil Baaniya, deputy commissioner of Police (South), had said, "We have received the complaint and we are in the process of initiating legal action." DDA in its statement has also said that "her salary for

the last 2-3 years was not released".

"However, it is also clarified that the intention of complainant is not known as she did not report to higher officers about her not getting salary for such a long time. Now that she has approached higher officers, her salary has been released," the DDA said. The police said that they were trying to ascertain when the incidents of harassment took place