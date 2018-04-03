Delhi court discharges AAP MLA Kailash Gahlot in case of alleged violation of model code of conduct

New Delhi: A court on Tuesday discharged Delhi government's minister Kailash Gahlot in a case related to alleged violation of model code of conduct during his campaign for the 2015 state Assembly elections.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal absolved the AAP MLA from the charges levelled against him, citing lack of evidence.

The Delhi Police had lodged an FIR in January 2015 which had alleged that the accused was influencing the voters with free food and had disobeyed the order by a public servant.

According to the FIR, the accused had violated the model code of conduct by distributing free food to around 150 people in a school here in south west Delhi on 31 January, 2015.

Around ten vehicles were also parked in the school in violation of the guidelines and the party flag, banners and posters were also recovered from the spot, the FIR had said.