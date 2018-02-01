Delhi Commission for Women launches satyagraha demanding death penalty for child rapists

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has launched a 'satyagraha' demanding death penalty for those who rape children, in the wake of the sexual abuse of an eight-month-old girl in New Delhi recently.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday announced that she and her team will not be going back home for the next 30 days, and work day and night to mark their protest.

She said "silence" of the central government, which is responsible for maintaining law and order, was deafening.

Maliwal lamented that she had written several letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

"Not even a single step has been taken by anyone on the matter. The Commission will take the satyagraha to every household in Delhi and ensure that over 1 lakh signatures reach the PM on this issue," she asserted.

Maliwal said it was not the baby who was raped, but the "Commission had been raped whose repeated recommendations were ignored".

"We are giving 30 days to the Centre and the state to get their act together on the issues of women safety in the national capital. We will be doing satyagraha, not going back home and working round the clock to shake the system," she said.

The DCW chief also warned that a massive agitation would be launched if no concrete steps were taken.