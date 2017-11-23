Delhi child rights panel summons school principal over 4-year-old's sexual assault

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has summoned the principal and three staff members of a private school where a four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her classmate.

The girl's mother had on Wednesday approached the police and alleged that her daughter was "inappropriately touched" by a classmate.

According to the mother, when the girl returned from school she complained of pain in her private parts. She was taken to a hospital where doctors confirmed sexual assault.

"The commission is in receipt of a complaint regarding the sexual assault of a minor in your school during school hours.

"Considering the seriousness of the matter you are asked to appear before the commission on 27 November and bring along the two teachers concerned and the 'aaya'," the notice issued to the school read.

Based on a complaint filed by the mother, a case was registered at the Dwarka (South) police station. The school administration was booked for negligence.

The school authorities, however, denied the allegations of negligence and non-cooperation in the complaint filed by the mother.

"We are cooperating with the police, and the video footage and other evidence sought from us have been provided to them. All necessary actions are being taken to help the investigating agency to probe the alleged incident," the school's legal adviser S Rajapa said.

The child rights commission has also issued a notice to the police station's SHO seeking an action taken report within seven days.