Delhi car accident: Two college students die after Honda City falls off flyover in Punjabi Bagh

New Delhi: Two college students died and five others were injured after their car fell off from the Punjabi Bagh flyover in west Delhi this morning, the police said. The car had seven occupants who were on their way to appear for an exam. While two persons died, the others are undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

The victims are first-year students of Delhi Institute of Professional Studies. They were on their way to IP College in Narela for their second-semester exam when the accident occurred, a senior police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Sanchit and Ritu. Those injured were Pranav, Garima, Rishab, Rajat and Raja, the police said. The students, who were in their teens, had assembled

at Rajat's house in east Punjabi Bagh and were going to their exam centre, they added. Rajat was driving the vehicle and it is suspected that he might be speeding.

The police are waiting to record the statements of those injured in the accident to ascertain the sequence of events. The injured are still unconscious, they added.