Delhi: Cab driver killed by speeding car near IIT flyover; accused arrested by police

New Delhi: A 30-year-old cab driver was killed after a speeding car rammed into his vehicle near IIT flyover in south Delhi, police said on Monday.

The driver of the speeding car, 24-year-old Shoaib Kohli has been arrested, they said.

The incident happened on Sunday evening, around 11 pm, when Kohli rammed his vehicle into cab driver Nazrul's car.

Injured Nazrul, who is resident of West Bengal and was presently living in Gurgaon, was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead, a senior police official said.

The accused had fled from the spot leaving behind his car, that bore a Chandigarh registration number, police said, adding but he was later arrested.