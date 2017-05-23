Delhi: At least 80 shops gutted in Chandani Chowk; no casualties reported as police begin probe

At least 80 shops were gutted after a major fire broke out in Delhi's Chandani Chowk area on Monday night, officials said on Tuesday.

Hindustan Times reported that at 9.35 pm the fire control room was alerted about the incident in Katra Dulia — the area had more than a thousand wholesale garments shop. A senior official from the Delhi Fire Services reportedly said the fire fighters took quite some time to douse the flames.

The official further stated that no casualties were reported since the incident occurred in the night. Councillor Ravi Kaptan said that the place was not a residential area, or several casualties could have been reported.

Kaptan further that crores of goods have been destroyed in the fire — besides, a three-story building behind the Katra Dulia area collapsed. This collapse might lead to delays in fire fighting.

#Delhi Fire breaks out at a shop in Chandni Chowk's Moti Bazar area, 30 fire tenders at the spot. pic.twitter.com/64hlaZQlhL — ANI (@ANI_news) May 22, 2017

It took over four and a half hours to douse the flames. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. The police has started a probe.

With inputs from IANS