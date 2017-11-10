Delhi assistant sub-inspector, lawyer caught red handed by CBI for taking bribe of Rs 70,000

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a Delhi Police crime branch officer and another person for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000 to ensure bail to a suspect nabbed by them.

The duo had demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the sister of the suspect and had later agreed on a sum of Rs 70,000, a CBI FIR said. ASI Rakesh Kumar and the other person were arrested when they were allegedly accepting the money from her, CBI sources said.

The suspect's sister had in a complaint alleged that some personnel of the Delhi police crime branch had taken away her brother on the pretext of verifying addresses of his employers. When he did not return home, it came to our notice that he was named in an FIR dated 13 June, 2017 and was under arrest, she alleged.

The woman alleged the first bail application filed in August was cancelled and a second plea will be taken up for hearing on 13 November.

She claimed she met Kumar in the Tis Hazari court when she had gone there to meet an official. Kumar allegedly asked her to talk to him on the phone. When she called him up, he told her to speak to a lawyer, Anshul.

When she went to meet Anshul in chamber number B-85 in the court complex, he said Kumar had told him that a woman would give him Rs 70,000, the complainant alleged. The woman then approached the CBI and the agency corroborated her allegations, the sources said.

The CBI laid a trap and arrested Kumar and Anshul when they were accepting the bribe money, the sources claimed.