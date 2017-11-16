'Delhi, are you listening?' Twitterati support Virat Kohli's call for using public transport to reduce air pollution

Twitterati rose up in support of Virat Kohli, after the Indian cricket team captain posted a video on Twitter urging people in Delhi to curb pollution levels.

Kohli, in the video titled "Delhi, we need to talk", used the hashtag #MujheFarakPadtaHai, is seen suggesting various measures to reduce pollution levels in Delhi.

"We all know what the situation of pollution is like in Delhi. I want to bring your attention to it. Because lots of people are debating as to what's causing it, but what are we doing about it? If want to win this match against pollution, we have to play together. Because it is our responsibility to reduce pollution," said Kohli.

The citizens of Delhi have responded enthusiastically to Kohli's words, with many agreeing with the moves he suggested to reduce the crippling air pollution situation in the capital, and saying they will take public transport instead of their own cars and bikes.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Be the change u want to see... He s born and brought up in Delhi...he cares and we all must care to... @imVkohli#MujheFarakPadtaHaihttps://t.co/eYGDp7Z2yM — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 15, 2017

Mr Captain, you are absolutely right, every one of us can make a difference #MujheFarakPadtaHai And say yes to shared mobility and transport #ghoomoresponsibly#sustainabletourism#DelhiPollution — Shenaz Treasury (@ShenazTreasury) November 16, 2017