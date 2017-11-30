Delhi alone records nearly 40 percent of total rape cases in major cities, reveals NCRB data

New Delhi: Delhi has reported the maximum number of rape cases amongst 19 major cities at 40 percent, besides the highest crime rate in 2016, according to the data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Thursday.

The national capital has got the dubious distinction of topping the list in cases of murder, kidnapping and abduction, juveniles in conflict and economic offences.

Delhi reported 33 percent (13,803 cases out of total 41,761 cases in 19 cities) of total crimes against women followed by Mumbai at 12.3 percent (5,128 cases) last year among the 19 cities with a population of above two million.

The national capital reported nearly 40 percent of rape cases and nearly 29 percent of each of cruelty by husband and his relatives and dowry deaths, the NCRB data said.

Delhi accounted for 38.8 per cent of total IPC crime reported in 19 cities followed by Bengaluru (8.9 percent) and Mumbai 7. 7 percent.

The national capital recorded the highest crime rate 182.1 compared to the national average of 77.2.

Chennai has reported the highest number of cases of Special and Local Laws (SLL) crimes, accounting for 32.9 percent of total reported cases among the 19 cities, followed by Kochi (12. 9 percent) and Surat (12.6 percent) during 2016.

Delhi reported the highest number of kidnapping and abduction - 5,453 cases (48. 3 per cent) followed by Mumbai with 1,876 cases (16.6 per cent) and Bengaluru 879 cases 7. 8 per cent during 2016.

The city reported the highest number of murder - 479 out of 2,194 cases- (21.8 percent) followed by Bengaluru 10. 4 percent (229 cases) and Patna 8.9 percent (195 cases).

Highest number of cases at 35.6 percent (2,368 cases out of 6,645) of juveniles in conflict with the law were reported in Delhi among the 19 cities during 2016.

Delhi has reported the maximum number of cases under economic offences 5,942 cases (19.3 percent) followed by Jaipur (4,742 cases) and Mumbai (4,191 cases) accounting for 15.4 percent and 13.6 percent respectively during 2016.

In cyber crimes, Mumbai reported the highest number of cases - 980 (23.5 percent) out of 4,172 cases in 19 major cities in 2016.