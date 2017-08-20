Delhi airport temporarily halts flight operations after 'drone-like object' spotted on runway

Flight operations were suspended for over half-an-hour at the international airport here on Sunday after a "drone-like object" was spotted in one of the runways.

Sources said the "drone-like object" was spotted by an Air Asia pilot about 7.09 pm.

Many flights were diverted as the operations were suspended for about 40 minutes, the sources said. Flight operations resumed at 7.55 pm after clearance from the Delhi Police, they added.

Sanjay Bhatia, deputy commissioner of police at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, told IANS that "a drone-like object was reportedly seen flying near the Terminal 3. We are verifying it. But the operations at the airport continued as normal and there was no delay in arrival or departure of flights."

Airport security sources said the pilot while landing reported about the object. An airport spokesperson could not be contacted immediately.

The airport, which has three runways, is the busiest in the country and handles around 1,200 flight movements everyday. During peak time, the airport handles up to 70 flights per hour.

With inputs from agencies