Delhi air quality drops to 'very poor': 36 trains running late, 28 cancelled as visibility falls to 400 metres

New Delhi: It was a foggy morning in New Delhi on Sunday with the minimum temperature recorded at 6.4 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, the weather office said.

Visibility at 8.30 am stood at 400 metres and humidity at was recorded at 100 percent.

#Delhi 36 trains running late, 9 rescheduled, 28 cancelled as foggy weather affects train services — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2018

At least 28 trains were cancelled, 36 delayed and nine rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India.

Air Quality Index of #Delhi's Lodhi Road area, prominent pollutant PM 2.5 remain in ' very poor' category. pic.twitter.com/O4VVdsAemO — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2018

However, The Met has predicted a clear sky day ahead.

"The sky will be clear with moderate or dense fog in the morning," an India Meteorological Department official said.

Maximum temperature is likely to be around 20 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Saturday settled at 20.8 degrees Celsius while the minumum temperature was recorded at 4.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average.