You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi air quality drops to 'very poor': 36 trains running late, 28 cancelled as visibility falls to 400 metres

India IANS Jan 07, 2018 12:38:20 IST

New Delhi: It was a foggy morning in New Delhi on Sunday with the minimum temperature recorded at 6.4 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, the weather office said.

Visibility at 8.30 am stood at 400 metres and humidity at was recorded at 100 percent.

At least 28 trains were cancelled, 36 delayed and nine rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India.

However, The Met has predicted a clear sky day ahead.

"The sky will be clear with moderate or dense fog in the morning," an India Meteorological Department official said.

Maximum temperature is likely to be around 20 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Saturday settled at 20.8 degrees Celsius while the minumum temperature was recorded at 4.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average.


Published Date: Jan 07, 2018 12:38 PM | Updated Date: Jan 07, 2018 12:38 PM

Also See






Watch: Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal on growing up in Haryana, Asia Cup victory and more



Top Stories




Cricket Scores