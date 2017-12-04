Delhi air pollution: Visibility drops to 700 metres as 'hazardous' smog continues to torment national capital

New Delhi: A poor visibility was recorded in several parts of the national capital on Monday as smog continued to engulf the city, even as the mercury settled at 8.3 degrees Celsius.

"At 8:30 am, the visibility had dropped to 700 metres the Safdarjung Observatory, while the Palam station registered it at 900 metres," a MeT Department official said.

Any reading that fell below the average figure of 1,000 metres, in fog, was considered poor, he added.

"The smog affected visibility, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.3 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius," the official said.

The weatherman has forecast a partly clear sky later in the day and mist on Tuesday morning.

"The minimum temperature recorded at the other stations in Palam was 10 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar (8.5), Lodhi Road (8.3) and Ridge (8.8)," the official said. The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 89 percent.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 23 and 11 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.