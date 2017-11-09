Delhi air pollution: NGT issues directives to AAP govt, bans construction and industrial activities in NCR till 14 November

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday issued a slew of directions to deal with the situation, including banning construction and industrial activities and entry of trucks, while lambasting the Delhi government and civic bodies over the worsening air quality in Delhi and neighbouring states.

"No construction activity will be carried out on structures until further orders... all industrial activities in Delhi-NCR which are causing emmissions will also not be

allowed to carry on their functioning" till 14 November, a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said.

An irked green panel also imposed a ban on the entry of diesel trucks more than ten years old and said that no vehicle from outside or within Delhi will be permitted to transport any construction material.

The tribunal told the authorities that holding meetings, writing letters and shifting responsibility from one to the other for non-performance can hardly be made an excuse for meeting "such a bad environmental emergency".

Noting flagrant violation of the prescribed limits of PM (particulate matter) 10 and PM 2.5, it banned construction and industrial activities causing emissions till 14 November. "You (officials) go to the hospital and see what kind of trouble people are facing. You kept playing with people's life. Right to life has been infringed with impunity by the authorities and other stakeholders who have been mere spectators to such crisis," the bench said.

The NGT also directed the authorities and the civic bodies to sprinkle water where PM 10 is found to be in excess of 600 micrograms per cubic metre.

It further directed the authorities to implement EPCA's directions to improve ambient air quality while asking the civic bodies to constitute teams to ensure there is no burning of waste in Delhi-NCR.

The NGT, according to The Financial Express, asked the Delhi government on steps taken to curtail pollution, the number of challans issued to violators and the number of construction sites where work has been stopped.

On the second day of the hearing on air pollution, the NGT slammed Delhi's neighboring states and raised question over their seriousness about the situation.

"You have made a mess of Delhi. You have done what you had to, now we will decide what you have to do. Why didn't you issue any direction for shutting down polluting industries and construction. You did it after we told you to do so. Go to the hospital and see the number of patients that are being admitted," A CNN-News18 report quoted NGT as saying.

The NGT pointed out that is the responsibility of governments to make sure citizens get a clean and conducive environment, added the report.

The green panel, according to India Today, directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to collect ambient air quality samples from different parts of the city and submit an analysis containing details of different pollutants, including particulate matter (PM) 2.5 and 10.

"Why don't you pass directions to stop construction and industrial activities for a month? What are you waiting for? Are courts your local guardians? What are you doing to the children? Old people are not able to walk," a bench headed by NGT chief Justice Swatanter Kumar was quoted as saying by India Today.

The national capital is experiencing 'severe' air quality under a blanket of thick haze, as pollution levels have breached the permissible standards by multiple times. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has recorded 'severe' air quality, meaning that the intensity of pollution was extreme.

The NGT had on Wednesday lashed out at the city government and the CPCB for not issuing orders to shut down construction and industrial activities in the capital despite the worsening air quality.

It had also ordered Punjab, UP and Haryana governments to spell out the steps have they taken to prevent crop burning in the states adjacent to the national capital.

The tribunal was hearing a plea for immediate action against the worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR stating that it was an 'environmental emergency' that was affecting children and senior citizens the most.

The plea has also sought direction to Delhi and the neighbouring states to file a status report with regard to the steps taken to educate people regarding waste burning and the pollution caused by it.

With no improvements in air quality, Delhi-NCR continued to breathe toxins for the third consecutive day, as major pollutants across all monitoring stations in the region crossed the "severe" level on Thursday.

The data collected from the central government's System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar) showed that PM2.5 and PM10 (particles with diameter less than 2.5 and 10mm) were beyond "severe", which stood at more than 500 units.

The safe limit for PM2.5 is 60 micrograms per cubic metre according to the national standards, and 25 micrograms per cubic meter as per the international standards.

Other regions which were marked as "beyond severe" for PM2.5 and PM10 include all 10 monitoring stations of Safar: Dhirpur, Pitampura and Delhi University (North Campus) in north Delhi; Pusa and Lodhi Road in central Delhi; Ayanagar and Mathura Road in south Delhi; the Indira Gandhi International Airport; Noida in Uttar Pradesh, and Gurugram in Haryana.

According to Safar, both PM2.5 and PM10 are expected to be "severe-plus" on Friday as well.

With inputs from agencies