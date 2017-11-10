Delhi air pollution LIVE updates: Odd-even policy kicks in from Monday; border entry points for heavy vehicles to be sealed from 9-12 Nov

The national capital remained in the throes of a pollution emergency for the third day on Thursday, prompting the city government to declare a return of the odd-even scheme from 13 November despite the level of pollutants dipping for the first time since Tuesday.
The car-rationing scheme, which was enforced twice in the national capital in 2016, will be in place between 13 November and 17 November from 8 am to 8 pm, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said.
Women drivers, two-wheelers and vehicles carrying children in school uniforms, besides VVIPs will be kept out of the ambit of the scheme under which cars bearing registration numbers ending with odd digits are allowed to ply on odd dates while those ending with even digits run on even dates.
Also, commercial vehicles, bearing yellow number plates, will not come under it.
Meanwhile, schools across the city remained shut and construction activities came to a halt at many places as part of preventive measures announced on Wednesday, as the toxic haze over the city hung low, albeit with reduced intensity.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 486 on a scale of 500 for the day in the national capital. AQI of neighbouring Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurgaon were also in the emergency category.
A graph containing the hourly-levels of ultrafine particulates PM2.5 and PM10 showed a distinct downward curve from around 12 pm for the first time since Tuesday when the concentration of these pollutants breached the emergency scale.
"The dip in minimum temperature resulted in the moisture, which had trapped the pollutants, to turn into water. Subsequently, some amount of dispersion happened as the water droplets became too heavy to float in the air and fell," CPCB's air lab chief Dipankar Saha told PTI.
A task force of the CPCB, which met to review the measures taken under the Graded Response Action Plan, concluded that the level of pollution will come down to the 'very poor' category on Saturday, two notches below the 'emergency category' prevailing now.
It said no additional measures under the Graded Response Action Plan, including the odd-even scheme, are required as of now, suggesting that the Delhi government's decision does not have the backing of the key panel which oversees enforcement of the GRAP.
Meanhile, Gahlot said the government has directed Delhi Transport Corporation to hire 500 buses from private contractors to tackle the rush of commuters during the odd-even week.
"Delhi Metro has also promised to provide 100 small buses during the period. Schools will be free to provide their buses voluntarily. However, there will be no compulsion," he said.
CNG vehicles will be exempt but need to have stickers in place. These will be available at 22 IGL gas stations across Delhi from 2 pm on Friday.
"The old stickers which were issued in the last edition of odd-even will be valid too," the minister said.
The National Green Tribunal banned construction and industrial activity, and entry of trucks, rapping the Delhi government and civic bodies for the situation.
The state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana were also directed to ensure that no crop residue were burnt and incentives provided to farmers.
The Delhi High Court asked the government to consider the option of "cloud seeding" to induce rainfall artificially, as an immediate step to bring down the dust and particulate matter in the atmosphere.
The court also suggested that the odd-even scheme be brought back, hours after which the government made the announcement.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sent out notices to the Centre and the governments of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana in view of "life-threatening" pollution levels in the region and rapped the authorities for not taking proper steps to tackle the "hazard", amounting to violation of right to life and health.
The environment ministry set up a high-level committee to propose and monitor solutions to air pollution.
The seven-member committee, headed by the environment secretary, will look at short-term and long-term measures. It will meet at regular intervals to draw up a plan and ensure enforcement of various pollution control measures, an official statement said.
Speaking after inaugurating 20 new air monitoring stations in the city, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal emphasised on the need for the Centre, Harayna, Punjab and Delhi governments to keep political differences aside and come together to find a permanent solution to stubble burning, which aggravates pollution in Delhi.
Published Date: Nov 10, 2017 07:20 am | Updated Date: Nov 10, 2017 07:30 am
Border entry points into Delhi to be sealed from 11 pm of 9 Nov to 11 pm of 12 Nov: Delhi Traffic Police
The Delhi Traffic Police has said all borders entry points from where heavy and medium goods vehicles enter into the National Capital shall be sealed by the Delhi Police with effect from 11 pm of 9 November to 11 pm of 12 November which can be further extended depending upon air quality in coming days.
Understand economic logic of stubble burning but it must stop ASAP, says Congress' Manish Tewari
Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari took to Twitter on Friday and slammed the Delhi government and the residents of National Capital for shirking 'civic responsibilities.'
With odd-even 3.0, Delhi govt expects to keep 13 lakh cars off road
With nearly 13 lakh private cars expected to keep off the road per day after the odd-even scheme kicks in from Monday, the government is looking to hire 500 buses to ensure smooth commute for the public.
The odd-even scheme will be rolled out in Delhi for five days from 13 November to 17 November. The scheme will be in place from 8 am to 8 pm and there will exemptions for women drivers and two-wheelers.
“We are working to hire 500 additional buses as directed by the transport minister. In view of short-time period, it is a tough task, but bus operators have promised to arrange buses for odd-even," said a senior official, who did not wish to be named.
Women, two-wheelers exempted from odd-even
he odd-even car rationing scheme will be rolled out in Delhi for five days from 13 November as part of a graded response plan to tackle the alarming pollution situation in the city, the state government announced on Thursday.
The scheme will be in place from 8 am to 8 pm and there will exemptions for women drivers and two-wheelers.
Nitin Gadkari asks officials to take stringent steps to check pollution in road projects
Concerned over hazardous smog engulfing Delhi, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday directed officials of all highway projects to take stringent steps to check pollution.
Gadkari on Thursday stressed for a thorough research into reasons behind pollution levels.
"The minister ... has said that directions have been issued to project directors, contractors and field level officials working on highways projects around Delhi NCR to take stringent steps to check pollution arising out of the construction work," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.
Delhi transport minister says odd-even implemented due to emergency situation
"I am requesting the prime minister that he must convene meeting with the chief minister of all the affected states," Kailash Gehlot said at a press conference.
He added that odd-even was being implemented only for 5 days, saying, "It is an emergency situation that why we are taking these steps. Odd even will be enforced between 8am and 8pm."
CNG stickers available from 2pm tomorrow in 22 stations
"The CNG stickers for cars will be available from 2pm on Friday in two IGL stations of every district, In case of confusion, citizens can call the transport helpline," Delhi transport minister Kailash Gehlot said.
He added that arrangements were being made to hire 500 extra buses for public transport.
Speaking on the exemption of school buses from odd-even, Gehlot said: "At the moment, we haven't taken decision of school students using transport because schools are closed till Sunday."
Delhi transport minister asks citizens to cooperate with odd-even
"The real condition is not because of Delhi but the crop burning in adjoining states," K Gahlot said.
The Delhi transport minister further added: "I am appealing to all residents that they cooperate in this hour of crisis. I am also appealing police and agencies that they cooperate at best."
Arvind Kejriwal doesn't understand the problem, says Amarinder Singh
Was odd-even scheme really successful?
As a January 2016 analysis by Indiaspend points out, the last time the Delhi government had implemented the odd-even scheme, air-pollution levels in Delhi rose 15 percent during the 15-day period (1 to 15 January, 2016) of the state government’s odd-even measure over the previous 15 days (17 to 31 December, 2015), according to an analysis of PM (particulate matter) 2.5 data, generated by IndiaSpend’s #Breathe air-quality monitoring devices.
Click here to read IndiaSpend's full analysis.
Air quality in UP's Moradabad is even worse than in Delhi
On Tuesday, the Air Quality Index in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad touched 500, which is the highest the scale can measure, News18 reported. On the same day, Delhi had an AQI of 478.
In fact, apart from Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Noida and West Bengal's Howrah have a worse AQI than Delhi.
Odd-even policy will be implemented in Delhi from 13-17 November: Sources tell ANI
Harsh Vardhan says no reason to panic
ANI quoted Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan as saying, "Already in touch with states in NCR region, asked them to implement graded action plan. Constantly monitoring situation. There should be no reason to panic, take precautions try to stay indoors & don't expose children to polluted air."
Air purifiers sale spikes in Delhi and adjoining areas
Financial Express reports that air purifiers manufacturers witnessed a spike in sales as consumers resort to panic buying with air pollution in Delhi-NCR breaching critical limit in New Delhi and adjoining areas.
Companies like Xiaomi, Eureka Forbes, Blue Air, Panasonic India, Honeywell and Sharp said they have witnessed multi-fold jump in demand for air purifiers in the last couple of days.
Not just Delhi, entire North India is a gas chamber: Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reiterated the need for all neighbouring state governments to pitch in and put aside their politics so that "a solution can be found" to the existing, deteriorating smog situation in Delhi.
"If everyone — central government, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana governments — come together and put aside politics, a solution can be found. Until state governments find economically viable solutions to crop burning, it (smog situation) will not stop."
Kejriwal added that decision on odd-even formula "will be taken by today or tomorrow (Friday), if need arises."
"The high increase in PM levels in Delhi is not just due to local reasons, people and government of Delhi are ready to take all steps but these steps will not be enough until solution to crop burning is found."
"For a month (from mid October to mid November) the whole northern India becomes a gas chamber, not just Delhi."
NHRC issues notices to Centre, state govts
The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday said it was alarmed over the life threatening high level pollution in Delhi-NCR area. The body issued notices to the Centre and governments of Punjab and Haryana "on their action plan to tackle it."
Matter shouldn't be politicised: Mahesh Sharma
Reacting to the constantly deteriorating smog situation in Delhi-NCR area, MoS Environment Mahesh Sharma says, "This matter shouldn’t be politicised, it is the time for everyone to come together and fight this problem."
Delhi HC tells Union ministries to call for emergency meet within 3 days
Delhi High Court directs emergency meeting be called by Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change secretary with Chief Secretaries of NCR states and pollution control agencies within three days on pollution.
Centre and states need to work together for a solution: Kejriwal
"I have sought meeting with the chief ministers of the neighbouring states. The Centre and the states need to work out a solution to this issue. Fining the farmer, isn’t the solution. Farmers are already under trouble. If everyone — central government, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana government, come together and put aside politics a solution can be found," Arvind Kejriwal says
Nine, including 8 students, mowed down by truck near Bathinda-Chandigarh road
According to media reports, nine people, including eight students, waiting by the side of a road to catch a bus after their vehicle met with an accident, were mowed down by a speeding truck near Bathinda-Chandigarh road on Thursday.
Old diesel and petrol vehicles should be prohibited from entering Delhi: NGT
NGT says vehicles which are more than 10 years old (in case of diesel) and 15 years old (in case of petrol), should be prohibited to enter Delhi. The Tribunal also says “ban trucks carrying construction materials in Delhi-NCR.”
What steps are you taking to curtail pollution, NGT asks Delhi govt
The National Green Tribunal pulled up Delhi Government, Municipal Corporations and neighbouring states and asked them to see the pitiable condition of people in hospitals and the way their lives are being played with.
During the hearing, NGT asked Delhi government on the steps taken to curtail pollution, the number of challans issued to violators and the number of construction sites where work has been stopped. NGT asked, why rain isn’t artificially being triggered using helicopters?
NGT said, CPCB’s report has shown the extent of danger lurking in the air in Delhi NCR. "Yesterday PM 10 levels, supposed to be 100, had touched 986, while the PM 2.5 levels, supposed to be 60, had reached 420. This has been the situation since the past week."
Video of car pile-up on Yamuna Expressway shot last year, says report
The air quality index of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had a score of 487 on a scale of 500, indicating 'severe' levels of pollution.
In the midst of all this a video went viral on social media sites and WhatsApp groups showing a major pile-up of cars on the Yamuna Expressway due to low visibility caused by smog. Many major publications carried it as a portrayal of the current situation on the ground.
However, Outlook has reported that the video was, in fact, shot in 2016. The confusion might have been caused due to the fact that a similar accident did take place on the Yamuna Expressway on Monday morning. Hindustan Times reported that six people were injured when 13 vehicles piled up on the Expressway in Greater Noida's Dankaur area due to low visibility on Wednesday morning.
Last year same time, Delhi breached the hazardous upper level limit of 500
Last year, Reuters had reported that Delhi's air pollution index had breached the "hazardous" upper level limit of 500, at which it stops measuring levels of PM2.5. The index had rocketted to 1,126.
What made matters worse was the fact that particulate matter is considered one of the most dangerous pollutants as it lodges deep inside the lungs — much further than larger pollution particles — seriously increasing the prevalence of respiratory diseases and the risk of lung cancer.
Last year, in Beijing vs Delhi, national capital beat China at poorer air quality
Smog-ridden Beijing, often dubbed 'Greyjing' for its sickly air quality and thick blanket of smog, is arguably one of the world's most polluted city. However Delhi and Beijing remained neck and neck as last year's data said it's an equally bad place to breathe.
Last year this report in Firstpost quoted real time coverage data given out by aqicn.org, a website that tracks air quality in major cities across the world, New Delhi preceeded Beijing when it came to poor air quality. While aqicn.org ranked Beijing at 25 (Good) in its Air Quality Index, Delhi's map was awash in deep red, and purple flags.
The Indian capital was ranked at 552 (Hazardous) in deep red letters. The level of Particulate matter 2.5 (PM 2.5) was especially alarming as it soared up to 999 during the day.
NGT questions states' seriousness in dealing with smog situation
The National Green Tribunal observed: "Even construction work taking place openly isn’t being stopped, and when such a situation has ensued now action is being promised”.
NGT also slammed neighboring states of Delhi and raised the question on their seriousness on the grievous situation
'You've made a mess of Delhi': National Green Tribunal slams Kejriwal government
"You have made a mess of Delhi. You have done what you had to, now we will decide what you have to do. Why didn’t you issue any direction for shutting down polluting industries and construction. You did it yesterday as we told you to do so. Go to the hospital see number of patients that are being admitted," NGT tells Delhi government.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urges farmers to avoid burning stubble
Delhi health advisory tells schools to avoid outdoor activities
The advisory advised schools to avoid outdoor assembly, sports activities and other physical activities in the early morning hours.
It called for extra precautions for high risk groups such as children, elderly, pregnant women, asthma patients, and those with COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases), heart disease and stroke, diabetics, and with low immunity and suggested usage of N95 masks while going outdoor during peak pollution hours.
The advisory states that polluted air of the capital is taking a heavy toll on the health, and the national capital has been witnessing smoggy mornings due to high moisture content, particulate matter, pollution, and lack of winds.
Delhi govt health advisory tells people to drink plenty of water and not to smoke
Delhi government issued a health advisory on Wednesday urging Delhiites to use carpooling and public transport, stay indoors, and not to smoke. It also urged people to avoid going for early morning walks and late evening walks, and not to burn dry leaves, crops residues, wood, coal, etc. It advised people to go to the nearest medical facility, if they feel breathlessness or palpitation.
Treatment is absolutely free in all the government health facilities. "Keep the environment healthy, not only by words, but also by your actions. If you feel irritation in the throat and nose, take steam and do salt water gargles. Drink plenty of warm water and maintain good hydration.
"If any time you are feeling breathlessness or palpitation, immediately go to nearest medical facility. Do not smoke, as it harms not only you but others also," the advisory said.
DUSU chief Rocky Tuseed demands University be shut till Sunday
Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) President Rocky Tuseed on Wednesday demanded that Delhi University should keep the colleges closed till Sunday in the wake of alarming pollution level.
Meanwhile, in Mumbai...
Bowler RP Singh wishes Delhi a 'Good Morning'
Centre's response
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted saying that the EPCA should effectively implement identified steps in a practical manner so that the visible improvement is seen on ground. "I would like to assure people that the central government shall do everything possible to bring about improvement in air quality in Delhi and NCR."
Weather conditions hit in Uttar Pradesh
Hazardous weather conditions have hit Uttar Pradesh too with various cities recording dangerously poor air quality, officials said on Thursday.
Meanwhile, reports said that the Air Quality Index in Noida has been noted as the worst in the state in the past 24-hours. IANS reported that the air quality in the state capital is worst in Lalbagh where the average AQI is 463, which was very close to that in Noida in the last 24-hours.
17 die across state in road accidents due to smog situation
Due to the smog that descended on most parts of the state, as many as 17 people have been killed in road accidents across the state in the last 24 hours, police said.
Delhi Metro to run extra train trips from Friday
In view of the ongoing weather scenario, the Delhi Metro has decided to run extra train trips across the metro network from Friday, Financial Express reported.
Odd-even scheme may return
The odd-even road rationing scheme may return to New Delhi as NCR continues to reel under “severe” levels of air pollution.
Air pollution in the region has officially hit the ‘severe plus’ or emergency, category of air pollution, as the smog refused to abate, and the air quality index stood at 493. Authorities will decide whether the odd-even rule needs to be re-introduced to control vehicular pollution.
Delhi govt tells high-risk group not to go for morning and evening walks
The government issued a health advisory for high-risk people, including children, the elderly and those suffering from asthma and heart ailments. “We appeal to the people of Delhi to avoid morning and evening walks,” Manish Sisodia said.
Kejriwal responds to Amarinder Singh's tweet
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal responded to his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh's tweet and agreed that the Centre should intervene in the worsening air pollution issue in Delhi. "I agree sir that Centre shud take lead. But pl grant me time to discuss if together we can present a plan to centre. Del is choking sir."
MLAs Kapil Mishra and Manjinder Sirsa hold a mask distribution drive at Connaught Place
It's difficult to breathe while practicing, say sport enthusiasts in Ludhiana
It's difficult to breathe while practicing, say sport enthusiasts in Ludhiana
Punjab: All schools to be shut till 11 November
In Punjab, all government and private schools will remain closed from 9 November to 11 November, reports said.
Two-wheelers will be exempt from odd-even scheme: Kailash Gahlot
Quoting Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, reports said that two-wheelers will be exempted if odd-even scheme comes into effect in Delhi.
Delhi hits emergency air pollution category
Delhi officially hit the ‘severe plus’, or emergency category of air pollution, as the smog refused to abate, and the air quality index (AQI) stood at 493. Delhi NCR’s AQI read 480, according to the 7pm readings, News18 reports.
The Supreme Court constituted body, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) announced the ‘severe plus’ category, according to its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). A series of emergency measures laid out in GRAP, will have to be immediately enforced by the Delhi government, the municipal corporation and all other authorities, which include, barring trucks, except those carrying essential commodities.
The state government is also expected to arrive at a decision on odd-even scheme today.
Kejriwal writes to CMs of Punjab and Haryana over air pollution issue
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday sent a letter to chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana and urged them to work jointly to resolve the air pollution issue.
Stubble burning continues in Haryana
Even as smog condition worsens in New Delhi, latest visuals from Haryana's Rohtak shows that stubble burning continued in the state. Reports said that the pollution levels are rising in the region and neighbouring states.
Punjab issues strict guidelines for bus drivers amid widespread smog
After the death of 10 people in a road accident in Bathinda, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered issuance of strict guidelines for bus drivers in view of widespread smog in the state.
Amarinder Singh tweets to Kejriwal: Says Punjab has no money to compensate farmers for stubble management
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday reached out to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the latter's concern over stubble management in the neighbouring states. In a series of tweets addressed to Kejriwal, Singh said, "Share your concern over stubble burning and pollution @ArvindKejriwal, Centre alone can solve the problem given its national implications."
Singh also said that the smog situation is serious but "Punjab is helpless" as problem is widespread and state has no money "to compensate farmers for stubble management."
41 trains arrive late
Reports said that 41 trains coming in and going out of Delhi will arrive late due to worsening smog situation in the national capital. ANI reports that nine trains have been rescheduled and ten others have been cancelled
Air Quality Index
Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh at 799, Dwarka 388, Shadipur 362,Anand Vihar 515 in Air Quality Index. All fall in the ‘Hazardous’ category
Pollution control norms meant to improve air quality face implementation hurdles
The EPCA has suggested a number of pollution control norms to reduce smog in the capital, including quadrupling of parking fees in Delhi-NCR; slashing Metro fares during off-peak hours; and a complete closure of brick kilns. However, these measures are likely to face speed breakers and hurdles on the implementation stage.
Visibility in Sector 137 of Noida remains poor
Visibility in Sector 137 of Noida remains poor
There was no respite for Delhi as thick smog continued to envelope the National Capital
Thursday early morning visuals
ANI reported that the air quality of Delhi's Lodhi Road area showed prominent pollutants PM 10 & PM 2.5 in 'severe' category
Delhi MLA Majinder Sirsa distributes masks near Central Park, Connaught Place
Glimpses from smog engulfed RK Puram
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall arrive in Delhi amidst heavy smog
Masks might not be the solution
Speaking to Outlook, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said, "Masks are not very helpful as a lot of air can get inside from the sides. Also children and elderly find them very uncomfortable to use."
Government aware of steps that it needs to take to fix this problem, but has not worked on fixing this public health emergency
Writing for Business Standard, Siddharth Singh argues that the government knows the causes and the solutions. However the histrionics which will put this crisis on the top of the policy agenda are as yet missing. He concludes by saying, "We need an ‘all of the above’ approach, and we need it starting yesterday."
All schools in the city will be shut till Sunday in view of high levels of pollution, announces Delhi government
Visuals from Barakhambha Road
Apart from particulate matter, Delhi air also has formaldehyde and volatile organic compound which are equally dangerous
Delhi-based scientist Amol Bahl told Firstpost that apart from particulate matter Delhi air also contains formaldehyde and volatile organic compound which are equally dangerous. They are caused due to smog which can cause respiratory distress and disorders, intestinal disharmony, skin infection, vision impairment etc. He says that measures aimed at reducing particulate matter in the air are not going to be enough. He adds that Delhi needs a solution to this problem too.
NGT seeks explanation from state pollution control boards and CPCB on action taken to curb the menace of air pollution
Arvind Kejriwal seeks meeting with his counterparts in Punjab and Haryana to discuss measures to bring down pollution levels
Weather conditions in Delhi on Wednesday
The visibility was recorded at 300 meters both at 5.30 am and 8.30 am, reports PTI. The minimum temperature settled at 14 degrees Celsius, even as humidity levels were high. The humidity was recorded at 98 per cent at 8.30 am. The Met office has forecast clear skies for the rest of the day.
If stubble burning was the reason, wouldn't Chandigarh be affected too?
Firstpost talked to Nita Soans, CEO, Kaiterra, maker of Laser Egg, an Air Quality Monitor who said, "the farmers are only given 15 days to sow the next plant (wheat), and market and thresh the first one. Multiple harvesting leaves them with no other option but to burn the spike. If this was the prime cause of smog, wouldn't Chandigarh, the capital of Haryana and Punjab, have also been affected by smog? Panchkula is 177 PM 2.5 (Unhealthy) right now and ITO in central Delhi is 661 (Hazardous)."
She added, "Delhi-NCR generally has a high baseline PM2.5 reading post October but firecrackers and crop burning lead to extreme spikes like the ones we have seen in the past two days. Farmers have been burning their crops several times over the last few weeks and for the last few weeks. Delhi-NCR missed spikes on Tuesday because of the wind direction. The wind direction changed over the last few days and this has lead to the hazardous P2.5 readings. The wind could be the reason why Panchkula has a lower reading than Delhi-NCR on Wednesday. The farmers need to be given better alternatives to crop burning and this is where the Government and rice producers need to come in."
Eight people die everyday in Delhi due to pollution
Air pollution is responsible for 3,000 premature deaths in Delhi every year, according to The Hindu. That works out to eight deaths a day. Further, one in three Delhi kids has reduced lung function and high propensity for increased pulmonary haemorrhage.
Even the vast expanse of trees in Sanjay Van can't counter the air pollution in Delhi
Union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan requests all state governments in Delhi-NCR to take effective steps to mitigate pollution
Noida Expressway facing visibility issues
20 out of 21 recording stations in Delhi report 'severe' air quality
Doordarshan has reported that out of 21 reporting stations in the capital, 20 have reported "severe" air quality on Wednesday. Pollution levels have risen to "dangerous" levels, the broadcaster has said.
Delhi residents demand all school students be given masks
As air quality levels dip across Delhi, residents are demanding that all school and college students in the capital be provided with masks at subsidised rates by the state government.
Despite order mandating schools remain shut, many pvt institutes open on Wednesday
Despite the Delhi government's order to shut primary schools on Wednesday, many private schools remained open. SK Bhattacharya, principal of Bal Bharti School, said that private schools were only "advised" to be shut on Wednesday, and there was no order necessitating this.
Ashok Agarwal of the Indian Parents' Association expressed surprise about how the government could display such negligence. He said that there are more than 5,000 private schools in Delhi and 23 lakh student go to them.
Delhi citizens urged to stay indoors for two more days
Dr KK Aggarwal, president of the Indian Medical Association, was quoted as saying by India TV that all citizens have been advised to remain indoors. "PM10 is still at a dangerous level, but it's lesser than yesterday. People have been recommended to take precautions for the next two days — stay indoors, don't go out for exercises or walks."
Coordinated regional plan needed to tackle pollution meance: Air Pollution Task Force
Namit Arora, member of the Air Pollution Task Force (2016-17), Dialogue and Development Commission, Delhi, called air pollution a "serious public health issue" across India. "While Delhi can do a lot more to tackle air pollution, a more coordinated regional plan is necessary to truly address this menace. Sadly, the central government has utterly failed to deliver leadership and effective action on the air pollution front. What will it take to get our state and central governments to work together to tackle big ticket items like emission control, public transportation, waste management, dust reduction, crop burning, and biomass burning for cooking and warmth?" he asked. "That said, however," he added, "It’s also important to note that citizens too need to do their part to help reduce air pollution through their daily actions: Drive less, recycle, avoid diesel, don’t burn stuff, get involved to agitate and educate."
Temperature drops to season's coldest on Wednesday
Smog-like conditions have blocked the Sun since Tuesday and have resulted in low temperatures as the mercury plummeted to 14 degree Celsius, over two degrees lower than Tuesday, reports Hindustan Times.
School administrations say there was no binding order to shut schools
Despite the Delhi government's order to shut down primary schools on Wednesday, many private schools remained open. SK Bhattacharya, Principal of Bal Bharti School said that the private schools were only advised to keep primary schools shut. He added that there was no binding order to shut schools. Ashok Agarwal of the Indian Parents Association expressed surprise at how the government could show such negligence to the students of private schools. He said that there are more than 5,000 private schools in Delhi catering to 23 lakhs students.
Delhi pollution in the red
Most areas show pollution levels much above even 'severe' limits. The live air quality in Delhi can be checked here.
Residents ask for ban on entry of trucks into the city
Ashutosh Dixit, a functionary of URJA, a joint platform of Resident Welfare Associations told Firstpost that in order to control pollution the Delhi government should stop entry of trucks into the city. He added that stopping of construction work is also to be considered.
Middle and high-school children suffer while going to school
Middle and high-school children are still going to schools as no emergency holiday has been announced for them. Some were wearing masks but a large number were without masks. Almost everyone is complaining about their eyes burning.
The Firstpost reporter received a call from his son's school informing him that his son has been shifted to the school's hospital. This was due to the exposure to air pollution on the way to school.
Dr KK Aggarwal, National President of IMA, on what precautions should be taken against the pollution in Delhi
Ghaziabad schools closed
Ghaziabad schools will be closed due to declining air quality in the NCR region, according to The Indian Express. District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari also said that construction activities in the region will be suspended for at least a week.
Air Quality goes beyond maximum levels in some areas
Business Standard reported that air quality went beyond maximum levels in some parts of Delhi. According to the US Embassy's real-time air quality index, RK Puram faced AQI of 999 which is the highest possible rating.
International publications take note of Delhi pollution
The Guardian noted that a public health emergency has been declared by doctors in Delhi after the air quality plunged to levels likened to smoking at least 50 cigarettes in a single day.
Graded Action Plan kicks in
The Graded Action Plan kicked in after air quality hit "severe" levels, reported The Times of India. Some of the measures in place now include: Closure of brick kilns, hot-mix plants; shutting down of all stone crushers; more buses on roads; greater frequency of metro, lower fares in off-peak hours etc.
Manish Sisodia steps in to ensure that primary schools stay closed
IMA calls New Delhi a 'public health emergency state'
Hindustan Times quotes the Indian Medical Association (IMA) as describing New Delhi as a "public health emergency state" as suspended particulate matter in air stays at "hazardous" level on Tuesday across all monitoring stations.
Visuals from NCR on Wednesday morning: Heavy smog engulfs region
Arvind Kejriwal's request for appointment with Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan denied as latter is out of country
On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought an appointment with Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan, which was denied as the latter was in Germany to attend a climate change summit. A government official said the chief minister wanted to discuss with the Union minister the possible emergency measures required to bring down high pollution level.
"The chief minister has sought time from Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan. However, his (Vardhan) office replied that he is not available and is out (of country). A meeting would be possible only on 9 November," the official said.
Adjoining areas affected too: Visual from Sector 44 Noida at 7.15 am on Wednesday
Next few days likely to be just as bad
The Times of India quoted experts as saying that the next few days are likely to be just as bad, as pollutants were accumulating due to calm wind conditions and high humidity, The sudden drop in air quality is a result of crop-burning pollutants coming in from Punjab and Haryana, and moisture coming in from Uttar Pradesh.
Authorities fail to prevent stubble burning in Delhi's adjoining states
So far, authorities have failed in preventing stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana in winters, which increases air pollution in the region, reported Livemint. CPCB data says that air quality at majority of monitoring stations was at "severe" levels on Tuesday.
Delhi's AAP government tweeted a list of the five steps it has taken to combat air pollution
Air Quality Index fell to its worst on Tuesday
On Tuesday, the air quality index in Delhi fell to its worst this year, 448 on a scale of 500, reported The Indian Express. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the government was ready to bring back the odd-and-even transport scheme and restrict trucks if there is an “emergency” (AQI above 500).
'EPCA directions are mandatory, legally mandated'
The EPCA's directions to "immediately" slash metro fares and hike parking fees today put authorities in Delhi in a spot, but the law is clear that the Supreme Court-appointed body's orders are binding.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it was yet to take a decision on slashing fares temporarily, while municipal bodies argued their standing committees will have to clear the decision on enhancing parking fees first.
PCA member Sunita Narain told PTI that the orders are legally mandated. The decisions have been conveyed to the chief secretaries of the states who will in
turn ensure their implementation, she said. PTI
Haryana govt changes school timings
In view of the dense smog that has engulfed the state during the past few days, the Haryana government has decided that the timings of all government aided and unaided private schools will be from 9 a to 3.30 pm till 30 November.
Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said in an official release that these orders will be applicable with immediate effect.- PTI
Manish Sisodia asks schools not to hold any outdoor activities
Arvind Kejriwal seeks appointment with Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan
As Delhi recorded a sharp dip in its air quality on Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought an appointment with Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan, which was denied as the latter was in Germany to attend a climate change summit.
A government official said the chief minister wanted to discuss with the Union minister the possible emergency measures required to bring down high pollution level.
Manish Sisodia says schools to remain closed tomorrow; odd-even may be applied if condition worsens
Delhi government's meeting on pollution underway
Meanwhile, NGT orders Delhi govt to make atleast one market plastic-free
Dissatisfied over improper implementation of its plastic ban order, the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday directed the Delhi government and the civic bodies to pick and choose a particular market to make it plastic-free.
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar directed the AAP government, three municipal corporations and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to sit together and select at least one market to implement the ban.
Schools suspend outdoor activities, ask students to wear masks
As a choking blanket of smog enveloped the national capital on Tuesday, a number of schools in Delhi suspended outdoor activities and advised parents to ensure their children wear masks.
"Dear parents, please note that due to high pollution levels/unfavourable weather conditions in Delhi, morning sports practice has been suspended for a few days," read a message by Sanskriti School. PTI
8,000 masks distributed to CISF personnel involved in Metro security, 5,000 to those in Airport security
Delhi govt should start preparing for imposing conditions if pollution conditions aggravate, says EPCA
The Delhi government should start preparing for imposing conditions if pollution conditions aggravate, said EPCA. Conditions include-stopping entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except essential commodities), introduction of odd-even scheme for private vehicles based on license plate numbers with minimal exceptions.Delhi, Haryana,UP and Rajasthan must start preparations as soon as possible, EPCA added.
EPCA directs immediate hike of parking fee by four times
Sisodia demands report of city pollution level before decision on schools
Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister, has directed the environment department to submit a report on the city's pollution level by this evening. He said that the Delhi government would take a final decision on the closure of schools and introduction of the odd-even car rationing scheme after examining the report.- PTI
Delhi HC observes "situation is grave in wake of advisories issued against sending children to school and discouraging morning walks by people"
Delhi HC says stubble burning visible villain but there are other contributory factors
Delhi HC asks Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan to inform about action taken against stubble burning
Average Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi at 3 pm was 446
According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi at 3 p.m. was 446 — with major pollutant PM2.5, or particles with diameter less than 2.5mm recorded at 418 units. This is worse than a day-after Diwali — October 20, 2017 when the AQI was recorded at 403, while the effluents on Tuesday were just few a notches below the index value recorded a day after Diwali-2016 (October 31) which was 443.
The average AQI in Delhi-NCR combined was recorded 412 -- considered 'severe', while PM2.5 volume was 400 units as reported by CPCB at 1 pm.
EPCA also instructs Delhi Metro to lower fares during off-peak hours for at least 10 days
Biomass burning in Punjab making its effect here, says MoS Environment Mahesh Sharma
Environment body EPCA recommends vehicle parking fee to be hiked four times to curb air pollution
Measures are being taken; advised water sprinkling at construction sites: MoS Environment M Sharma
Dense smog delays flights at Delhi airport by hours; one runway functional
Sources at the Indira Gandhi International Airport said that due to low visibility on the shorter runway 9/27, they could only use runway 10/28 in the morning. The official added that the second runway was opened after visibility improved. According to officials of the India Meteorological Department, runway visibility between 7 am and 8 am was less than 200 metres and improved around 11 am. Read more here.
Meanwhile, stubble burning in Punjab reduced by 30 percent, says Punjab Pollution Control Board
Toxicity in Delhi's RK Puram air hits new low at 923
33 inbound trains delayed by three hours or more as smog affects visibility
Kejriwal calls city a gas chamber
Calling the city a 'gas chamber', Kejriwal said that every year at this time of the year the same situation was faced. He added that they needed to find a solution to the problem of crop burning practised in the neighbouring states.
NGT pulls up Delhi, UP and Haryana govt over smog situation
CISF issues 9,000 masks to jawans on duty
CPCB says high moisture level in the air has trapped emissions
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said high moisture level in the air has trapped emissions from local sources and hanging low over the city in the absence of wind. Dipankar Saha, CPCB's air lab chief, told PTI that air from neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, where paddy stubble burning is in full swing, is not entering the city as of now. Read more here.
IMA also suggests schools should be shut and people must avoid stepping out
IMA declares public health emergy as air quality levels fall
As Delhi and the National Capital Region saw a sharp decline in air quality levels and recorded 'very poor' air quality, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) declared the city in a public health emergency state and urged schools to stop all outdoor activities to keep children out of hazardous air pollution levels. Read more here.
Glimpses of smog in Delhi
CM Arvind Kejriwal asks Manish Sisodia to shut down all schools
More than 20 flights delayed due to intense smog at Indira Gandhi International airport
Delhi air quality still at 'Hazardous' level
Mandir Marg: 515; Punjabi Bagh: 802; Anand Vihar: 571; Dwarka: 420 in Air Quality Index. All fall under the 'Hazardous' category.
Vikas Sadan Gurugram: 391; Sector16A Faridabad: 348, both falling in the 'Hazardous' category, reported ANI
Border entry points into Delhi to be sealed from 11 pm of 9 Nov to 11 pm of 12 Nov: Delhi Traffic Police
The Delhi Traffic Police has said all borders entry points from where heavy and medium goods vehicles enter into the National Capital shall be sealed by the Delhi Police with effect from 11 pm of 9 November to 11 pm of 12 November which can be further extended depending upon air quality in coming days.
Visuals of smog in Delhi this morning
Understand economic logic of stubble burning but it must stop ASAP, says Congress' Manish Tewari
Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari took to Twitter on Friday and slammed the Delhi government and the residents of National Capital for shirking 'civic responsibilities.'
With odd-even 3.0, Delhi govt expects to keep 13 lakh cars off road
With nearly 13 lakh private cars expected to keep off the road per day after the odd-even scheme kicks in from Monday, the government is looking to hire 500 buses to ensure smooth commute for the public.
The odd-even scheme will be rolled out in Delhi for five days from 13 November to 17 November. The scheme will be in place from 8 am to 8 pm and there will exemptions for women drivers and two-wheelers.
“We are working to hire 500 additional buses as directed by the transport minister. In view of short-time period, it is a tough task, but bus operators have promised to arrange buses for odd-even," said a senior official, who did not wish to be named.
Women, two-wheelers exempted from odd-even
he odd-even car rationing scheme will be rolled out in Delhi for five days from 13 November as part of a graded response plan to tackle the alarming pollution situation in the city, the state government announced on Thursday.
The scheme will be in place from 8 am to 8 pm and there will exemptions for women drivers and two-wheelers.
Nitin Gadkari asks officials to take stringent steps to check pollution in road projects
Concerned over hazardous smog engulfing Delhi, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday directed officials of all highway projects to take stringent steps to check pollution.
Gadkari on Thursday stressed for a thorough research into reasons behind pollution levels.
"The minister ... has said that directions have been issued to project directors, contractors and field level officials working on highways projects around Delhi NCR to take stringent steps to check pollution arising out of the construction work," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.
Delhi transport minister says odd-even implemented due to emergency situation
"I am requesting the prime minister that he must convene meeting with the chief minister of all the affected states," Kailash Gehlot said at a press conference.
He added that odd-even was being implemented only for 5 days, saying, "It is an emergency situation that why we are taking these steps. Odd even will be enforced between 8am and 8pm."
Delhi govt to ensure no surge pricing among cab-booking services
"We are meeting services like Ola, Uber on Friday and we will ensure there is no surge pricing," state transport minister said on Thursday.
CNG stickers available from 2pm tomorrow in 22 stations
"The CNG stickers for cars will be available from 2pm on Friday in two IGL stations of every district, In case of confusion, citizens can call the transport helpline," Delhi transport minister Kailash Gehlot said.
He added that arrangements were being made to hire 500 extra buses for public transport.
Speaking on the exemption of school buses from odd-even, Gehlot said: "At the moment, we haven't taken decision of school students using transport because schools are closed till Sunday."
Odd-even exemptions to remain same
Delhi transport minister asks citizens to cooperate with odd-even
"The real condition is not because of Delhi but the crop burning in adjoining states," K Gahlot said.
The Delhi transport minister further added: "I am appealing to all residents that they cooperate in this hour of crisis. I am also appealing police and agencies that they cooperate at best."
Arvind Kejriwal doesn't understand the problem, says Amarinder Singh
Congress takes a dig at Centre over Delhi smog
Amarinder Singh writes to Narendra Modi over stubble burning
Tackling pollution in Delhi calls for 'all-encompassing approach': UN official
Tackling environmental pollution, such as the haze that has enveloped Delhi, calls for an "all-encompassing approach" over and above measures such as a ban on firecrackers and controlling the volume of vehicles on the roads, a top UN official said.
"Environmental situations such as the current Delhi smog cannot be tackled just by addressing the issue of the number of cars or banning firecrackers. There has to be an all-encompassing approach," UN Resident Coordinator Yuri Afanasiev said on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi.
Afanasiev, who is also the UNDP Resident Representative in India, earlier inaugurated a two-day exhibition — Transforming India — put up by school students and themed on UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Swachh Bharat at the UN Office lawns in New Delhi.
"There is the issue of farmers (stubble burning) and plant emissions. And, even if one talks about reducing the volume of cars in the streets, there has to be a discussion on the quality of cars, whether they have catalytic converters. It has to be a well-rounded approach," he said.
Catalytic converters work by chemically converting emissions to less harmful substances.
Asked how authorities in India have handled the "pollution emergency" in Delhi, he said it would be "premature to make a judgement" at this moment. — PTI
Fire services sprinkle water on trees near Delhi Secretariat
Understanding air pollution levels in India
In India, air is measured under the National Air Quality Monitoring Program (NAMP) that has installed 683 operating stations across 300 cities in 29 states and 6 union territories across India. The Indian government has included four major air pollutants in measuring the air quality, that includes Sulphur Dioxide (SO2), Oxides of Nitrogen as NO2, Respirable Suspended Particulate Matter (RSPM / PM10) and Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5).
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change monitors the current time data and displays it on its website. The average amount of various components in the air are categorised under industrial, rural, residential and other and ecologically sensitive areas. An area crossing limit of the listed amount of components is an indication of increase in the pollution in the particular area.
Click here to read the full article.
Arvind Kejriwal on pollution in Delhi
Was odd-even scheme really successful?
As a January 2016 analysis by Indiaspend points out, the last time the Delhi government had implemented the odd-even scheme, air-pollution levels in Delhi rose 15 percent during the 15-day period (1 to 15 January, 2016) of the state government’s odd-even measure over the previous 15 days (17 to 31 December, 2015), according to an analysis of PM (particulate matter) 2.5 data, generated by IndiaSpend’s #Breathe air-quality monitoring devices.
Click here to read IndiaSpend's full analysis.
Air quality in UP's Moradabad is even worse than in Delhi
On Tuesday, the Air Quality Index in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad touched 500, which is the highest the scale can measure, News18 reported. On the same day, Delhi had an AQI of 478.
In fact, apart from Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Noida and West Bengal's Howrah have a worse AQI than Delhi.
Delhi's poor worst affected by the pollution
Better off inhabitants of the world's most polluted capital are swarming sellers of face masks, which come at a high price.
On top of expensive European air purifiers, inhabitants are turning to nose filters, indoor plants and even yoga to mitigate the crisis.
But doctors say that none of it will be enough to prevent deaths in the metropolis of 20 million people battling a pollution crisis for the second year.
Some streets in the Indian capital have recorded pollution levels 40 times the World Health Organization recommended safe level since Monday, with still weather and the annual post-harvest burning of crop stubble in Punjab fuelling the crisis.
Rickshaw drivers, street vendors and tens of thousands of homeless families endure the full force of pollution that doctors warn can do irreparable damage to the heart, brain and lungs, especially in children. — AFP
Odd-even policy will be implemented in Delhi from 13-17 November: Sources tell ANI
Harsh Vardhan says no reason to panic
ANI quoted Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan as saying, "Already in touch with states in NCR region, asked them to implement graded action plan. Constantly monitoring situation. There should be no reason to panic, take precautions try to stay indoors & don't expose children to polluted air."
Air purifiers sale spikes in Delhi and adjoining areas
Financial Express reports that air purifiers manufacturers witnessed a spike in sales as consumers resort to panic buying with air pollution in Delhi-NCR breaching critical limit in New Delhi and adjoining areas.
Companies like Xiaomi, Eureka Forbes, Blue Air, Panasonic India, Honeywell and Sharp said they have witnessed multi-fold jump in demand for air purifiers in the last couple of days.
Not just Delhi, entire North India is a gas chamber: Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reiterated the need for all neighbouring state governments to pitch in and put aside their politics so that "a solution can be found" to the existing, deteriorating smog situation in Delhi.
"If everyone — central government, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana governments — come together and put aside politics, a solution can be found. Until state governments find economically viable solutions to crop burning, it (smog situation) will not stop."
Kejriwal added that decision on odd-even formula "will be taken by today or tomorrow (Friday), if need arises."
"The high increase in PM levels in Delhi is not just due to local reasons, people and government of Delhi are ready to take all steps but these steps will not be enough until solution to crop burning is found."
"For a month (from mid October to mid November) the whole northern India becomes a gas chamber, not just Delhi."
NHRC issues notices to Centre, state govts
The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday said it was alarmed over the life threatening high level pollution in Delhi-NCR area. The body issued notices to the Centre and governments of Punjab and Haryana "on their action plan to tackle it."
Matter shouldn't be politicised: Mahesh Sharma
Reacting to the constantly deteriorating smog situation in Delhi-NCR area, MoS Environment Mahesh Sharma says, "This matter shouldn’t be politicised, it is the time for everyone to come together and fight this problem."
Delhi HC tells Union ministries to call for emergency meet within 3 days
Delhi High Court directs emergency meeting be called by Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change secretary with Chief Secretaries of NCR states and pollution control agencies within three days on pollution.
Centre and states need to work together for a solution: Kejriwal
"I have sought meeting with the chief ministers of the neighbouring states. The Centre and the states need to work out a solution to this issue. Fining the farmer, isn’t the solution. Farmers are already under trouble. If everyone — central government, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana government, come together and put aside politics a solution can be found," Arvind Kejriwal says
Nine, including 8 students, mowed down by truck near Bathinda-Chandigarh road
According to media reports, nine people, including eight students, waiting by the side of a road to catch a bus after their vehicle met with an accident, were mowed down by a speeding truck near Bathinda-Chandigarh road on Thursday.
Old diesel and petrol vehicles should be prohibited from entering Delhi: NGT
NGT says vehicles which are more than 10 years old (in case of diesel) and 15 years old (in case of petrol), should be prohibited to enter Delhi. The Tribunal also says “ban trucks carrying construction materials in Delhi-NCR.”
What steps are you taking to curtail pollution, NGT asks Delhi govt
The National Green Tribunal pulled up Delhi Government, Municipal Corporations and neighbouring states and asked them to see the pitiable condition of people in hospitals and the way their lives are being played with.
During the hearing, NGT asked Delhi government on the steps taken to curtail pollution, the number of challans issued to violators and the number of construction sites where work has been stopped. NGT asked, why rain isn’t artificially being triggered using helicopters?
NGT said, CPCB’s report has shown the extent of danger lurking in the air in Delhi NCR. "Yesterday PM 10 levels, supposed to be 100, had touched 986, while the PM 2.5 levels, supposed to be 60, had reached 420. This has been the situation since the past week."
Video of car pile-up on Yamuna Expressway shot last year, says report
The air quality index of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had a score of 487 on a scale of 500, indicating 'severe' levels of pollution.
In the midst of all this a video went viral on social media sites and WhatsApp groups showing a major pile-up of cars on the Yamuna Expressway due to low visibility caused by smog. Many major publications carried it as a portrayal of the current situation on the ground.
However, Outlook has reported that the video was, in fact, shot in 2016. The confusion might have been caused due to the fact that a similar accident did take place on the Yamuna Expressway on Monday morning. Hindustan Times reported that six people were injured when 13 vehicles piled up on the Expressway in Greater Noida's Dankaur area due to low visibility on Wednesday morning.
Last year same time, Delhi breached the hazardous upper level limit of 500
Last year, Reuters had reported that Delhi's air pollution index had breached the "hazardous" upper level limit of 500, at which it stops measuring levels of PM2.5. The index had rocketted to 1,126.
What made matters worse was the fact that particulate matter is considered one of the most dangerous pollutants as it lodges deep inside the lungs — much further than larger pollution particles — seriously increasing the prevalence of respiratory diseases and the risk of lung cancer.
Last year, in Beijing vs Delhi, national capital beat China at poorer air quality
Smog-ridden Beijing, often dubbed 'Greyjing' for its sickly air quality and thick blanket of smog, is arguably one of the world's most polluted city. However Delhi and Beijing remained neck and neck as last year's data said it's an equally bad place to breathe.
Last year this report in Firstpost quoted real time coverage data given out by aqicn.org, a website that tracks air quality in major cities across the world, New Delhi preceeded Beijing when it came to poor air quality. While aqicn.org ranked Beijing at 25 (Good) in its Air Quality Index, Delhi's map was awash in deep red, and purple flags.
The Indian capital was ranked at 552 (Hazardous) in deep red letters. The level of Particulate matter 2.5 (PM 2.5) was especially alarming as it soared up to 999 during the day.
'Shameful for all parties'
NGT says, “It is shameful for all the parties in this matter on what they’re passing on to the next generation”
NGT questions states' seriousness in dealing with smog situation
The National Green Tribunal observed: "Even construction work taking place openly isn’t being stopped, and when such a situation has ensued now action is being promised”.
NGT also slammed neighboring states of Delhi and raised the question on their seriousness on the grievous situation
'You've made a mess of Delhi': National Green Tribunal slams Kejriwal government
"You have made a mess of Delhi. You have done what you had to, now we will decide what you have to do. Why didn’t you issue any direction for shutting down polluting industries and construction. You did it yesterday as we told you to do so. Go to the hospital see number of patients that are being admitted," NGT tells Delhi government.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urges farmers to avoid burning stubble
Delhi health advisory tells schools to avoid outdoor activities
The advisory advised schools to avoid outdoor assembly, sports activities and other physical activities in the early morning hours.
It called for extra precautions for high risk groups such as children, elderly, pregnant women, asthma patients, and those with COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases), heart disease and stroke, diabetics, and with low immunity and suggested usage of N95 masks while going outdoor during peak pollution hours.
The advisory states that polluted air of the capital is taking a heavy toll on the health, and the national capital has been witnessing smoggy mornings due to high moisture content, particulate matter, pollution, and lack of winds.
Delhi govt health advisory tells people to drink plenty of water and not to smoke
Delhi government issued a health advisory on Wednesday urging Delhiites to use carpooling and public transport, stay indoors, and not to smoke. It also urged people to avoid going for early morning walks and late evening walks, and not to burn dry leaves, crops residues, wood, coal, etc. It advised people to go to the nearest medical facility, if they feel breathlessness or palpitation.
Treatment is absolutely free in all the government health facilities. "Keep the environment healthy, not only by words, but also by your actions. If you feel irritation in the throat and nose, take steam and do salt water gargles. Drink plenty of warm water and maintain good hydration.
"If any time you are feeling breathlessness or palpitation, immediately go to nearest medical facility. Do not smoke, as it harms not only you but others also," the advisory said.
DUSU chief Rocky Tuseed demands University be shut till Sunday
Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) President Rocky Tuseed on Wednesday demanded that Delhi University should keep the colleges closed till Sunday in the wake of alarming pollution level.