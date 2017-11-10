You are here:
Delhi air pollution LIVE updates: Odd-even policy kicks in from Monday; border entry points for heavy vehicles to be sealed from 9-12 Nov

IndiaFP StaffNov, 10 2017 07:30:39 IST
  • 07:30 (IST)

    Delhi air quality still at 'Hazardous' level

    Mandir Marg: 515; Punjabi Bagh: 802; Anand Vihar: 571; Dwarka: 420 in Air Quality Index. All fall under the 'Hazardous' category.

    Vikas Sadan Gurugram: 391; Sector16A Faridabad: 348, both falling in the 'Hazardous' category, reported ANI

  • 07:22 (IST)

    Border entry points into Delhi to be sealed from 11 pm of 9 Nov to 11 pm of 12 Nov: Delhi Traffic Police

    The Delhi Traffic Police has said all borders entry points from where heavy and medium goods vehicles enter into the National Capital shall be sealed by the Delhi Police with effect from 11 pm of 9 November to 11 pm of 12 November which can be further extended depending upon air quality in coming days. 

  • 07:16 (IST)

    Visuals of smog in Delhi this morning

  • 07:12 (IST)

    Understand economic logic of stubble burning but it must stop ASAP, says Congress' Manish Tewari

    Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari took to Twitter on Friday and slammed the Delhi government and the residents of National Capital for shirking 'civic responsibilities.'

  • 07:06 (IST)

    With odd-even 3.0, Delhi govt expects to keep 13 lakh cars off road

    With nearly 13 lakh private cars expected to keep off the road per day after the odd-even scheme kicks in from Monday, the government is looking to hire 500 buses to ensure smooth commute for the public.

    The odd-even scheme will be rolled out in Delhi for five days from 13 November to 17 November. The scheme will be in place from 8 am to 8 pm and there will exemptions for women drivers and two-wheelers.

    “We are working to hire 500 additional buses as directed by the transport minister. In view of short-time period, it is a tough task, but bus operators have promised to arrange buses for odd-even," said a senior official, who did not wish to be named.

  • 18:36 (IST)

  • 18:17 (IST)

  • 18:13 (IST)

    Women, two-wheelers exempted from odd-even

    he odd-even car rationing scheme will be rolled out in Delhi for five days from 13 November as part of a graded response plan to tackle the alarming pollution situation in the city, the state government announced on Thursday.

    The scheme will be in place from 8 am to 8 pm and there will exemptions for women drivers and two-wheelers.

    Read more

  • 18:01 (IST)

    Nitin Gadkari asks officials to take stringent steps to check pollution in road projects

    Concerned over hazardous smog engulfing Delhi, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday directed officials of all highway projects to take stringent steps to check pollution.

    Gadkari on Thursday stressed for a thorough research into reasons behind pollution levels.

    "The minister ... has said that directions have been issued to project directors, contractors and field level officials working on highways projects around Delhi NCR to take stringent steps to check pollution arising out of the construction work," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

    Read more

  • 17:55 (IST)

  • 17:28 (IST)

    Delhi transport minister says odd-even implemented due to emergency situation

    "I am requesting the prime minister that he must convene meeting with the chief minister of all the affected states," Kailash Gehlot said at a press conference.

    He added that odd-even was being implemented only for 5 days, saying, "It is an emergency situation that why we are taking these steps. Odd even will be enforced between 8am and 8pm."

  • 17:08 (IST)

  • 16:58 (IST)

    Delhi govt to ensure no surge pricing among cab-booking services

    "We are meeting services like Ola, Uber on Friday and we will ensure there is no surge pricing," state transport minister said on Thursday.

  • 16:54 (IST)

    CNG stickers available from 2pm tomorrow in 22 stations

    "The CNG stickers for cars will be available from 2pm on Friday in two IGL stations of every district, In case of confusion, citizens can call the transport helpline," Delhi transport minister Kailash Gehlot said.

    He added that arrangements were being made to hire 500 extra buses for public transport.

    Speaking on the exemption of school buses from odd-even, Gehlot said: "At the moment, we haven't taken decision of school students using transport because schools are closed till Sunday."

  • 16:49 (IST)

    Odd-even exemptions to remain same 

  • 16:43 (IST)

    Delhi transport minister asks citizens to cooperate with odd-even

    "The real condition is not because of Delhi but the crop burning in adjoining states," K Gahlot said.

    The Delhi transport minister further added: "I am appealing to all residents that they cooperate in this hour of crisis. I am also appealing police and agencies that they cooperate at best."

  • 16:35 (IST)

    Arvind Kejriwal doesn't understand the problem, says Amarinder Singh

  • 16:33 (IST)

  • 16:16 (IST)

    Congress takes a dig at Centre over Delhi smog

  • 16:08 (IST)

    Amarinder Singh writes to Narendra Modi over stubble burning

  • 15:45 (IST)

    Tackling pollution in Delhi calls for 'all-encompassing approach': UN official

    Tackling environmental pollution, such as the haze that has enveloped Delhi, calls for an "all-encompassing approach" over and above measures such as a ban on firecrackers and controlling the volume of vehicles on the roads, a top UN official said.

    "Environmental situations such as the current Delhi smog cannot be tackled just by addressing the issue of the number of cars or banning firecrackers. There has to be an all-encompassing approach," UN Resident Coordinator Yuri Afanasiev said on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi.

    Afanasiev, who is also the UNDP Resident Representative in India, earlier inaugurated a two-day exhibition — Transforming India — put up by school students and themed on UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Swachh Bharat at the UN Office lawns in New Delhi.

    "There is the issue of farmers (stubble burning) and plant emissions. And, even if one talks about reducing the volume of cars in the streets, there has to be a discussion on the quality of cars, whether they have catalytic converters. It has to be a well-rounded approach," he said.

    Catalytic converters work by chemically converting emissions to less harmful substances.

    Asked how authorities in India have handled the "pollution emergency" in Delhi, he said it would be "premature to make a judgement" at this moment. — PTI

  • 15:38 (IST)

    Fire services sprinkle water on trees near Delhi Secretariat

  • 15:16 (IST)

    Understanding air pollution levels in India

    In India, air is measured under the National Air Quality Monitoring Program (NAMP) that has installed 683 operating stations across 300 cities in 29 states and 6 union territories across India. The Indian government has included four major air pollutants in measuring the air quality, that includes Sulphur Dioxide (SO2), Oxides of Nitrogen as NO2, Respirable Suspended Particulate Matter (RSPM / PM10) and Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5).

    The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change monitors the current time data and displays it on its website. The average amount of various components in the air are categorised under industrial, rural, residential and other and ecologically sensitive areas. An area crossing limit of the listed amount of components is an indication of increase in the pollution in the particular area.

    Click here to read the full article.

  • 15:07 (IST)

    Arvind Kejriwal on pollution in Delhi

  • 14:57 (IST)

    Was odd-even scheme really successful?

    As a January 2016 analysis by Indiaspend points out, the last time the Delhi government had implemented the odd-even scheme, air-pollution levels in Delhi rose 15 percent during the 15-day period (1 to 15 January, 2016) of the state government’s odd-even measure over the previous 15 days (17 to 31 December, 2015), according to an analysis of PM (particulate matter) 2.5 data, generated by IndiaSpend’s #Breathe air-quality monitoring devices.

    Click here to read IndiaSpend's full analysis.

  • 14:48 (IST)

  • 14:37 (IST)

    Air quality in UP's Moradabad is even worse than in Delhi

    On Tuesday, the Air Quality Index in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad touched 500, which is the highest the scale can measure, News18 reported. On the same day, Delhi had an AQI of 478.

    In fact, apart from Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Noida and West Bengal's Howrah have a worse AQI than Delhi.

  • 14:29 (IST)

    Delhi's poor worst affected by the pollution

    Better off inhabitants of the world's most polluted capital are swarming sellers of face masks, which come at a high price.

    On top of expensive European air purifiers, inhabitants are turning to nose filters, indoor plants and even yoga to mitigate the crisis.

    But doctors say that none of it will be enough to prevent deaths in the metropolis of 20 million people battling a pollution crisis for the second year.

    Some streets in the Indian capital have recorded pollution levels 40 times the World Health Organization recommended safe level since Monday, with still weather and the annual post-harvest burning of crop stubble in Punjab fuelling the crisis.

    Rickshaw drivers, street vendors and tens of thousands of homeless families endure the full force of pollution that doctors warn can do irreparable damage to the heart, brain and lungs, especially in children. — AFP

  • 14:13 (IST)

  • 14:08 (IST)

    Odd-even policy will be implemented in Delhi from 13-17 November: Sources tell ANI

  • 14:00 (IST)

    Harsh Vardhan says no reason to panic

    ANI quoted Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan as saying, "Already in touch with states in NCR region, asked them to implement graded action plan. Constantly monitoring situation. There should be no reason to panic, take precautions try to stay indoors & don't expose children to polluted air."

  • 13:53 (IST)

    Air purifiers sale spikes in Delhi and adjoining areas

    Financial Express reports that air purifiers manufacturers witnessed a spike in sales as consumers resort to panic buying with air pollution in Delhi-NCR breaching critical limit in New Delhi and adjoining areas.

    Companies like Xiaomi, Eureka Forbes, Blue Air, Panasonic India, Honeywell and Sharp said they have witnessed multi-fold jump in demand for air purifiers in the last couple of days.

  • 13:48 (IST)

    Not just Delhi, entire North India is a gas chamber: Kejriwal

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reiterated the need for all neighbouring state governments to pitch in and put aside their politics so that "a solution can be found" to the existing, deteriorating smog situation in Delhi. 

    "If everyone — central government, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana governments — come together and put aside politics, a solution can be found. Until state governments find economically viable solutions to crop burning, it (smog situation) will not stop."

    Kejriwal added that decision on odd-even formula "will be taken by today or tomorrow (Friday), if need arises."

    "The high increase in PM levels in Delhi is not just due to local reasons, people and government of Delhi are ready to take all steps but these steps will not be enough until solution to crop burning is found."

    "For a month (from mid October to mid November) the whole northern India becomes a gas chamber, not just Delhi."

  • 13:29 (IST)

    NHRC issues notices to Centre, state govts

    The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday said it was alarmed over the life threatening high level pollution in Delhi-NCR area. The body issued notices to the Centre and governments of Punjab and Haryana "on their action plan to tackle it."

  • 13:28 (IST)

    Matter shouldn't be politicised: Mahesh Sharma

    Reacting to the constantly deteriorating smog situation in Delhi-NCR area, MoS Environment Mahesh Sharma says, "This matter shouldn’t be politicised, it is the time for everyone to come together and fight this problem."

  • 13:11 (IST)

    Delhi HC tells Union ministries to call for emergency meet within 3 days

    Delhi High Court directs emergency meeting be called by Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change secretary with Chief Secretaries of NCR states and pollution control agencies within three days on pollution.

  • 13:08 (IST)

    Centre and states need to work together for a solution: Kejriwal

    "I have sought meeting with the chief ministers of the neighbouring states. The Centre and the states need to work out a solution to this issue. Fining the farmer, isn’t the solution. Farmers are already under trouble. If everyone — central government, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana government, come together and put aside politics a solution can be found," Arvind Kejriwal says

  • 13:07 (IST)

    Nine, including 8 students, mowed down by truck near Bathinda-Chandigarh road

    According to media reports, nine people, including eight students, waiting by the side of a road to catch a bus after their vehicle met with an accident, were mowed down by a speeding truck near Bathinda-Chandigarh road on Thursday.

  • 12:57 (IST)

    Old diesel and petrol vehicles should be prohibited from entering Delhi: NGT

    NGT says vehicles which are more than 10 years old (in case of diesel) and 15 years old (in case of petrol), should be prohibited to enter Delhi. The Tribunal also says “ban trucks carrying construction materials in Delhi-NCR.”

  • 12:50 (IST)

    What steps are you taking to curtail pollution, NGT asks Delhi govt

    The National Green Tribunal pulled up Delhi Government, Municipal Corporations and neighbouring states and asked them to see the pitiable condition of people in hospitals and the way their lives are being played with. 

    During the hearing, NGT asked Delhi government on the steps taken to curtail pollution, the number of challans issued to violators and the number of construction sites where work has been stopped. NGT asked, why rain isn’t artificially being triggered using helicopters?


     

    NGT said, CPCB’s report has shown the extent of danger lurking in the air in Delhi NCR. "Yesterday PM 10 levels, supposed to be 100, had touched 986, while the PM 2.5 levels, supposed to be 60, had reached 420. This has been the situation since the past week."

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Video of car pile-up on Yamuna Expressway shot last year, says report

    The air quality index of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had a score of 487 on a scale of 500, indicating 'severe' levels of pollution.

    In the midst of all this a video went viral on social media sites and WhatsApp groups showing a major pile-up of cars on the Yamuna Expressway due to low visibility caused by smog. Many major publications carried it as a portrayal of the current situation on the ground.

    However, Outlook has reported that the video was, in fact, shot in 2016. The confusion might have been caused due to the fact that a similar accident did take place on the Yamuna Expressway on Monday morning. Hindustan Times reported that six people were injured when 13 vehicles piled up on the Expressway in Greater Noida's Dankaur area due to low visibility on Wednesday morning.

  • 12:10 (IST)

    Last year same time, Delhi breached the hazardous upper level limit of 500

    Last year, Reuters had reported that Delhi's air pollution index had breached the "hazardous" upper level limit of 500, at which it stops measuring levels of PM2.5. The index had rocketted to 1,126.


    What made matters worse was the fact that particulate matter is considered one of the most dangerous pollutants as it lodges deep inside the lungs — much further than larger pollution particles — seriously increasing the prevalence of respiratory diseases and the risk of lung cancer.

  • 11:59 (IST)

    Last year, in Beijing vs Delhi, national capital beat China at poorer air quality

    Smog-ridden Beijing, often dubbed 'Greyjing' for its sickly air quality and thick blanket of smog, is arguably one of the world's most polluted city. However Delhi and Beijing remained neck and neck as last year's data said it's an equally bad place to breathe.

    Last year this report in Firstpost quoted real time coverage data given out by aqicn.org, a website that tracks air quality in major cities across the world, New Delhi preceeded Beijing when it came to poor air quality. While aqicn.org ranked Beijing at 25 (Good) in its Air Quality Index, Delhi's map was awash in deep red, and purple flags.

    The Indian capital was ranked at 552 (Hazardous) in deep red letters. The level of Particulate matter 2.5 (PM 2.5) was especially alarming as it soared up to 999 during the day.

  • 11:54 (IST)

    'Shameful for all parties'

    NGT says, “It is shameful for all the parties in this matter on what they’re passing on to the next generation”

  • 11:48 (IST)

    NGT questions states' seriousness in dealing with smog situation

    The National Green Tribunal observed: "Even construction work taking place openly isn’t being stopped, and when such a situation has ensued now action is being promised”.

    NGT also slammed neighboring states of Delhi  and raised the question on their seriousness on the grievous situation

  • 11:32 (IST)

    'You've made a mess of Delhi': National Green Tribunal slams Kejriwal government

    "You have made a mess of Delhi. You have done what you had to, now we will decide what you have to do. Why didn’t you issue any direction for shutting down polluting industries and construction. You did it yesterday as we told you to do so. Go to the hospital see number of patients that are being admitted,"  NGT tells Delhi government. 

  • 11:25 (IST)

    Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urges farmers to avoid burning stubble

  • 11:15 (IST)

    Delhi health advisory tells schools to avoid outdoor activities

    The advisory advised schools to avoid outdoor assembly, sports activities and other physical activities in the early morning hours.

    It called for extra precautions for high risk groups such as children, elderly, pregnant women, asthma patients, and those with COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases), heart disease and stroke, diabetics, and with low immunity and suggested usage of N95 masks while going outdoor during peak pollution hours.

    The advisory states that polluted air of the capital is taking a heavy toll on the health, and the national capital has been witnessing smoggy mornings due to high moisture content, particulate matter, pollution, and lack of winds.

  • 10:58 (IST)

    Delhi govt health advisory tells people to drink plenty of water and not to smoke

    Delhi government issued a health advisory on Wednesday urging Delhiites to use carpooling and public transport, stay indoors, and not to smoke. It also urged people to avoid going for early morning walks and late evening walks, and not to burn dry leaves, crops residues, wood, coal, etc. It advised people to go to the nearest medical facility, if they feel breathlessness or palpitation.

    Treatment is absolutely free in all the government health facilities. "Keep the environment healthy, not only by words, but also by your actions. If you feel irritation in the throat and nose, take steam and do salt water gargles. Drink plenty of warm water and maintain good hydration.

    "If any time you are feeling breathlessness or palpitation, immediately go to nearest medical facility. Do not smoke, as it harms not only you but others also," the advisory said.

  • 10:54 (IST)

    DUSU chief Rocky Tuseed demands University be shut till Sunday

    Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) President Rocky Tuseed on Wednesday demanded that Delhi University should keep the colleges closed till Sunday in the wake of alarming pollution level.

The national capital remained in the throes of a pollution emergency for the third day on Thursday, prompting the city government to declare a return of the odd-even scheme from 13 November despite the level of pollutants dipping for the first time since Tuesday.

The car-rationing scheme, which was enforced twice in the national capital in 2016, will be in place between 13 November and 17 November from 8 am to 8 pm, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said.

Women drivers, two-wheelers and vehicles carrying children in school uniforms, besides VVIPs will be kept out of the ambit of the scheme under which cars bearing registration numbers ending with odd digits are allowed to ply on odd dates while those ending with even digits run on even dates.

Also, commercial vehicles, bearing yellow number plates, will not come under it.

Meanwhile, schools across the city remained shut and construction activities came to a halt at many places as part of preventive measures announced on Wednesday, as the toxic haze over the city hung low, albeit with reduced intensity.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 486 on a scale of 500 for the day in the national capital. AQI of neighbouring Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurgaon were also in the emergency category.

A key maker awaits customers as a man checks his mobile phone while driving his scooter with lights on through smog in Greater Noida, near New Delhi. AP

A key maker awaits customers as a man checks his mobile phone while driving his scooter with lights on through smog in Greater Noida, near New Delhi. AP

A graph containing the hourly-levels of ultrafine particulates PM2.5 and PM10 showed a distinct downward curve from around 12 pm for the first time since Tuesday when the concentration of these pollutants breached the emergency scale.

"The dip in minimum temperature resulted in the moisture, which had trapped the pollutants, to turn into water. Subsequently, some amount of dispersion happened as the water droplets became too heavy to float in the air and fell," CPCB's air lab chief Dipankar Saha told PTI.

A task force of the CPCB, which met to review the measures taken under the Graded Response Action Plan, concluded that the level of pollution will come down to the 'very poor' category on Saturday, two notches below the 'emergency category' prevailing now.

It said no additional measures under the Graded Response Action Plan, including the odd-even scheme, are required as of now, suggesting that the Delhi government's decision does not have the backing of the key panel which oversees enforcement of the GRAP.

Meanhile, Gahlot said the government has directed Delhi Transport Corporation to hire 500 buses from private contractors to tackle the rush of commuters during the odd-even week.

"Delhi Metro has also promised to provide 100 small buses during the period. Schools will be free to provide their buses voluntarily. However, there will be no compulsion," he said.

CNG vehicles will be exempt but need to have stickers in place. These will be available at 22 IGL gas stations across Delhi from 2 pm on Friday.

"The old stickers which were issued in the last edition of odd-even will be valid too," the minister said.

The National Green Tribunal banned construction and industrial activity, and entry of trucks, rapping the Delhi government and civic bodies for the situation.

The state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana were also directed to ensure that no crop residue were burnt and incentives provided to farmers.

The Delhi High Court asked the government to consider the option of "cloud seeding" to induce rainfall artificially, as an immediate step to bring down the dust and particulate matter in the atmosphere.

The court also suggested that the odd-even scheme be brought back, hours after which the government made the announcement.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sent out notices to the Centre and the governments of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana in view of "life-threatening" pollution levels in the region and rapped the authorities for not taking proper steps to tackle the "hazard", amounting to violation of right to life and health.

The environment ministry set up a high-level committee to propose and monitor solutions to air pollution.

The seven-member committee, headed by the environment secretary, will look at short-term and long-term measures. It will meet at regular intervals to draw up a plan and ensure enforcement of various pollution control measures, an official statement said.

Speaking after inaugurating 20 new air monitoring stations in the city, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal emphasised on the need for the Centre, Harayna, Punjab and Delhi governments to keep political differences aside and come together to find a permanent solution to stubble burning, which aggravates pollution in Delhi.


Published Date: Nov 10, 2017 07:20 am | Updated Date: Nov 10, 2017 07:30 am


