Delhi air pollution LIVE updates: Ban on construction, entry of trucks lifted as smog situation is 'under control'

Air quality remained outside the 'severe plus' category today and if the trend prevails till tomorrow, emergency measures such ban on construction and entry of trucks may be lifted.
The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, a Supreme Court-appointed panel, said it may withdraw all the measures enforced under the 'severe plus' or emergency category of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) if pollution remains under control.
The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) was 361, which falls in the 'very poor' category, showing a marginal dip as compared to yesterday when it was 308, the best in a week.
In a major development, the Centre announced that it has preponed the introduction of ultra-clean Euro-VI grade petrol and diesel in the national capital by two years to April 2018 to help fight air pollution.
Even as air quality remained out of emergency category, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Haryana
counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar met in Chandigarh and resolved to put in "sustained efforts" to prevent a repeat of the recent smog episode in 2018.
The hourly-graph of the Central Control Room for Air Quality Management, which tracks the levels of PM2.5 and PM10, also captured the declining trend. PM2.5 and PM10 concentration was recorded as 198 and 307 microgrammes per cubic metre at 7 PM.
The corresponding 24-hour safe standards are 60 and 100. Pollution is considered severe plus or emergency when these readings are above 300 and 500 respectively.
According to the Centre-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality And Weather Forecasting And Research), air quality is improving as strong surface winds is aiding pumping out accumulated pollutants.
However, it said there might be a dip in quality and the AQI may settle in the upper side of 'very poor' from November 17 due to meteorological conditions including a fall in temperature and entry of moisture.
"But as the speed of wind in the upper layer of the atmosphere is low, possibility of incursion of pollutants from external sources such as stubble burning is very less," a SAFAR scientist said.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Fire Services carried out water sprinkling from the 22-storey high Vikas Minar at ITO in the afernoon for about an hour.
"Before and after the water sprinkling, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee measured the pollution levels. A report in this regard will be submitted to the National Green Tribunal tomorrow," a Delhi Fire Services official said.
The process was carried out using a hose pipe that was connected to an overhead tank.
The Delhi government's petition to the NGT on odd-even, seeking a review of its order withdrawing the exemptions given to two-wheelers and three-wheelers, will also come up before the tribunal tomorrow.
The fresh petition has also sought a direction from a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar that the neighbouring states should also be asked to implement the scheme.
The emergency measures continue to be in place.
However, the parking fees in areas falling under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, which were quadrupled a week ago, will now be restored to the previous rates from tomorrow.
The North and East Delhi corporations, however, said, they will continue with the revised rates.
Published Date: Nov 16, 2017 10:47 am | Updated Date: Nov 16, 2017 10:47 am
Highlights
SAD-BJP to protest against Arvind Kejrwal
According to India Today, SAD and Congress workers are demanding expulsion of Sukhpal Singh Khaira from the Aam Aadmi Party. The protesters allege AAP defamed Punjab by raking up the issue of drugs and now the party's own leader is reportedly involved in a case of drug smuggling.
Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Chandigarh
ML Khattar's 'one-hand-distance' diktat
According to CNN News18, the Haryana government has come out with a diktat ahead of ML Khattar's meeting with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. A notification said that journalists need to keep an one-hand-distance from Khattar.
Amarinder Singh snubs Arvind Kejriwal's request to meet
On Tuesday, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh rejected Kejriwal's request to meet and instead asked him to refrain from "trying to politicise a serious issue".
Kejriwal had blamed stubble burning for smog situation
The Delhi chief minister had earlier blamed stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana for the thick smog that has descended over Delhi. He had also written to the Chief Ministers of both states and requested for a joint meeting to "find solution" to the problem that has led to widespread health concerns in the National Capital Region.
Kejriwal accompanied by environment minister, bureaucrat
Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain and Environment Department Secretary Keshav Chandra are also accompanying the Delhi chief minister to the meeting with Haryana chief minister ML Khattar.
Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about his upcoming meeting with Khattar
Updates for 15 November 2017 begin
SC seeks explanation from Centre, state governments on pollution rise in Delhi-NCR
The Supreme Court issues notice to the Center, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi government on a petition on stubble burning and dust pollution, reports ANI. The apex court observed that it was an "emergency-like situation" and sought expeditious action.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said that there won't be any stay on matters pertaining to pollution which are going on before any other court.
The apex court issued notice to the Centre and the state governments concerned on the plea which also sought a direction to promote solar energy and electric vehicles to check pollution.
The plea filed by lawyer R K Kapoor has claimed that rise in dust particles on roads, stubble burning in Delhi's neighbouring states like Haryana and Punjab have led to an alarming rise in pollution levels in the NCR and its adjoining areas.
The fresh plea has sought directions to the Centre and the states concerned to take measures on curbing road dust and stubble burning. It has also sought effective implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme.
With inputs from PTI
Air quality level below hazardous level in NCR's Faridabad
AAP government files review plea in NGT, petition to be heard tomorrow
ITO continues to be the least polluted area in Delhi
Image courtesy: AQICN.org
Include two-wheelers and three-wheelers in odd-even scheme
Odd-even restrictions have to apply to two-wheelers and three-wheelers for the scheme to succeed, says a researcher at the New York-based Columbia University, doubting its efficacy in the long run.
According to V Faye McNeill, associate professor of Chemical Engineering in the institute, the impact of the odd- even scheme fizzles out eventually as drivers find ways around the restrictions. "Controlling emissions from transportation is very important, but in the long term I don't think that the odd- even scheme is going to be the answer," she told PTI in an email interview.
Will move 'Right to clean air' Bill in Parliament, says Deepender Singh Hooda
We will re-file review petition in NGT, says AAP
Closely monitoring the situation, doing more than what our capacity is, says AAP
"The Delhi government is in touch with the environment ministry. In the last 48 hours, we have got information about the smog situation through state and centre monitoring centres. We have taken the report made by scientists and presented it in our cabinet. The report said that pollution has been declining since last 48 hours. However, the situation is still fluctuating. The government is keeping a close eye on it. In the evening, we are meeting Pawan Hans for water sprinkling efforts," Gopal Rai, AAP leader said.
On filing a review petition in the NGT, Rai said, "We will also file another review petition in the NGT. Our lawyers are inside the NGT court. Slamming Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Rai added, "I don't know if AAP is playing politics or Khattar. There is more pollution in Haryana and Punjab but they are running away from responsibility. We are doing more than what our capacity is," AAP leader Gopal Rai told reporters on Monday
Will carpooling help reduce pollution?
"Force Ola/Uber to do a certain number of pool rides, to allow them to ply in the city. Forces them to incentivise pooling. Might make regular rides more expensive, so let them subsidise car-pooling. No carpooling allowed right now from airport," writes Nikhil Pahwa, founder of Medianama.
Helpless residents start 'Quit Delhi' movement
Social media is abuzz with 'Quit Delhi' movement, as many Delhi residents have apparently made up their minds to leave the city.
Does today mean 9 am only? asks AAP govt over NGT review plea
When asked whether the AAP government would file a review petition with the NGT, Naginder Sharma — who is the media advisor to the Delhi chief minister — said there is still time to file the review petition with the green body. "We said we will file the plea today. Does today mean 9 am only?"
Sitaram Yechury targets Centre for inaction
Kejriwal government made long term plans to curb pollution
Long-term interventions and schemes to be coordinated or executed by the Environment Department and the MCDs included green crematoriums, 150-point city-wide real-time air pollution monitoring, PUC revamp, landfill bioventing, construction and demolition activity management, incentivising LPG, the idea of mohalla rasois, designs to end tandoor pollution, brick kiln redesign, market night cleaning, replanning of bus routes, congestion pricing, electric bus promotion, stringent parking policy and BRT redesign.
Meanwhile, RK Puram is still the most polluted locality in Delhi
ITO is currently the least polluted area in Delhi
Manohar Lal Khattar set to meet Arvind Kejriwal today
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be meeting Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday to discuss issues relating to pollution. According to ANI, the latest development came after Kejriwal wrote to Khattar seeking help. The Haryana chief minister then wrote back on Friday, saying that he would be in Delhi between 13 and 14 November.
How odd-even worked across Delhi
During the odd-even scheme, the roads no longer choked with bumper-to-bumper traffic; public transport buses (DTC) increased their operational efficiency to 1.5 times; the scheme reduced the problem of vehicle engine idling, reducing harmful emissions; ambulances didn’t get stuck in traffic leading to lesser deaths in hospital trauma centres; lesser traffic meant lesser emissions and the PM 2.5 & 10 levels came down drastically over a sustained period of time.
Read the full analysis here.
PIL seeks Supreme Court intervention in three issues
The PIL filed by lawyer RK Kapoor seeks Supreme Court's intervention in curbing stubble burning and dust arising from construction. It also seeks effective implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme.
NGT slams Kejriwal government for not filing review petition
Three-judge bench to hear plea by RK Kapoor
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud considered the submission of lawyer RK Kapoor that rise in dust particles on roads, stubble burning in Delhi's neighbouring states Haryana and Punjab have led to an alarming rise in pollution levels in the NCR and its adjoining areas.
Situation may improve in coming days, says CPCB
According to D Saha of the CPCB, there is no relief for NCR region for at least for a few more days. "The concentration of pollution particles is still higher. However, the problem is expected to alleviate by Wednesday as rains are set to hit city," CNN News18 quoted Saha said.
Delhi government fails to file a review petition in NGT
Despite indicating that it will be filing a review petition in the NGT over the odd-even issue, the AAP government failed to do so on Monday. According to CNN News18, the government was expected to file a petition at 10.30 am, yet there was no representation. Sources told the channel that the Supreme Court hearing may have been a reason for the AAP government not filing a review plea in the NGT.
Watch: Supreme Court to intervene in Delhi smog issue
Supreme Court intervenes in Delhi smog issue
According to CNN-News18, the Supreme Court of India will hear a PIL on the Delhi smog crisis. According to News18, the CJI is believed to have said that the issue cannot be ignored anymore. The PIL, which is expected to be heard in the afternoon, may also deal with the stubble burning issue in Punjab and Haryana.
Two express trains were delayed by a day
The Rejandra Nagar Terminal-New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express was delayed by over 24 hours while the Sitamarhi-Anand Vihar Lichavi Express was delayed by over 25 hours.
Delhi international airport functioning normally
According to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), no flights were delayed or cancelled. Nevertheless, US-based United Airlines had suspended flights from Newark to New Delhi due to the smog situation.
Pollutants from Punjab, Haryana responsible for Delhi smog
“The pollutants were transported to Delhi and other parts of northwest India by strong-velocity high-altitude winds coming from West Asia. These, along with pollutants from stubble burning regions of Punjab and Haryana, pushed up the pollution levels in Delhi,” said Gufran Beig, project director of the System of Air Quality And Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.
Eight trains cancelled due to smog in Delhi, NCR
The cancelled trains include New Delhi-Varanasi Mahanama Express, Delhi-Azamgarh Kaifiyat Express, Anand Vihar-Mau Express, Sriganganagar-Delhi Intercity, Delhi-Fazlika Intercity, Delhi-Alipurdwar Mahananda Express and Raxual-Delhi Sadbhawana Express.
IANS
What government must do to curb pollution in Delhi
According to Nikhil Pahwa, the founder of Medianama, there are several solutions to alleviate the pollution problem. According to Pahwa, the authorities must stop trucks from plying within Delhi city limits between 6 am and midnight. He added that trucks and buses mixing kerosene and diesel should be impounded, and fined. Pahwa opined that buses from other states should be allowed to enter Delhi only if they meet certain pollution norms.
What is the odd-even plan?
The "odd-even” is a road-rationing scheme wherein for a specified period of time (15 days), vehicles, with the last digit of their number plates as odd or even, plied alternately on odd and even days.
Ditch dumb odd-even, look at real solutions: Economic Times editorial
In its editorial, Economic Times criticised the odd-even plan and added that the AAP government must mobilise voluntary squads, which will educate people to not burn trash.
"Even as the capital’s sky darkened with smog over the last week, smoke spiralling up from heaps of burning trash could be spotted in different parts of the city. This must stop," the editorial read.
AAP government resolved to improve green cover in Delhi
After being elected in February 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi government resolved to increase green cover of Delhi from the present 20 percent to 25 percent in the next five years, aided by tree plantation, census and audit. An overarching community-centric plan to improve the environment was also envisioned.
United Airlines resumes flights to New Delhi
US-based carrier United Airlines has resumed flights between Newark, New Jersey and New Delhi after it was halted due to poor air quality, The Indian Express reported.
"UA Flight 82 has resumed operations, but we will continue to monitor conditions over the next few days”, a spokesman told Reuters.
India has worst air quality in the world: Risk consultancy firm
According to Verisk Maplecroft, a risk consultancy firm, India had the worst air quality out of a list of 198 countries it measures, and that New Delhi ranked among the world’s top 10 most polluted cities, The Indian Express reported.
Air quality still hazardous in RK Puram locality
As per the 8 am update, the air quality in RK Puram locality in Delhi is still 'hazardous'. However, the latest figure is well below Sunday's 999 in AQI.
Punjabi Bagh locality most polluted
According to latest AQI figures, Delhi's Mandir Marg is at 523, Anand Vihar is at 510, Shadipur is at 420 and Punjabi Bagh is at 743. All four places fall in the 'Hazardous' category in the Air Quality Index.
Closing schools not a solution, says teachers
Smog continues to engulf Connaught Place
Gurugram schools to be shut today
PTI reported that Haryana government has announced that schools in Gurugram, in the National Capital Region region, will remain closed on Monday.
Schools to reopen on Monday after five-day break
All schools in the national capital will reopen on Monday after a five-day break announced by the Delhi government in view of the alarming air pollution levels, an official said on Sunday.
"Schools will reopen tomorrow and the break is not being further extended," a Delhi government official told PTI.
Updates for 13 November 2017 begin
Air pollution levels drops significantly in Gurugram
Gurugram, where pollution levels were around 460 in the Air Quality Index on Saturday, recorded a siginificant drop in pollution levels. As per the 3 pm update, the pollution level in Gurugram stood at 300 in the Air Quality Index.
Air pollution below hazardous levels in IHBAS
NGT orders AAP government to seize 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles
It also directed the AAP government and the traffic police to challan and seize 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old petrol vehicles to curb air pollution in the city.
“The counsel appearing for NCT Delhi has informed that the site has already been provided for keeping the vehicles which are impounded/seized by the police being 10 years old vehicles in the case of diesel and 15 years old in the case of petrol.
“We direct the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to ensure that vehicles which are violating the above directions of the tribunal should be seized and compliance report be submitted to the tribunal on the next date of hearing,” the bench said.
PTI
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan backs demand for smog cutters in urban areas
Swaraj India slams AAP government's measures to tackle pollution
The Swaraj India party on Saturday hit out at Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party government's knee-jerk reactions to tackle the pollution menace instead of taking long term institutional measures.
"I am not, in principle, opposed to odd-even scheme as and when it is required but Delhi's public transport is in shambles. Our national capital not even has 3,000 buses as against a requirement of 10,000. The government has not yet been able to make provisions for last mile connectivity even after making promises in its election manifesto. There has been no policy measure to promote non-motorised transport in the capital," said its Delhi unit chief Anupam.
IANS
Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal tweets
Two-wheelers pollute more than cars
Delhi air quality trend since July 2017
Delhi air quality levels reached severe levels on two occasions. Between 20 and 22 October, the AQI reached nearly 750, while it rose to nearly 1000 between 7 and 10 November.
Courtesy: Nikhil Pahwa
Smog a regular occurrence in Delhi
The environmental concern raised by hazardous air quality in Delhi has become an annual feature now. People indulge in the intense discussion at the turn of every winter, only to forget the smog worries when the air becomes slightly breathable. But desperate and revolutionary measures should be adopted to tackle the menace, said experts.
Recurring smog problem discouraging professionals from coming to Delhi
The smog situation is also affecting the talent landscape of Delhi and NCR. Many professionals are being hesitant to take up career opportunities in and around Delhi and those who are working in Delhi are looking for career opportunities outside the state and opting for western or southern states of
the country.
Companies allowing work-from-home for their employees
Media conglomerate Zee Entertainment enterprises has provided an anti-pollution mask to each employee and is allowing 'Work from Home' for employees who are suffering from severe respiratory problems. The organisation has also implemented the 'Flexi Working Hours' policy and has taken on board services of a doctor at its Noida office for 10 working days starting 9 November.
NGT urges AAP government to discourage road-side parking
The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi government and the municipal corporations to ensure availability of appropriate parking facilities for cars and discourage road-side parking. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar slammed authorities for not complying with its earlier orders to decongest traffic and asked them to take steps in a holistic manner.
Air pollution levels hazardous in all major centres of Delhi, NCR
BJP MP Varun Gandhi urges authorities to make cities more livable
PM2.5 levels high in Gurugram and Faridabad too
The air quality in the National Capital Region too is not better than most parts of Delhi. While Gurugram's AQI is at 412, while Faridabad's PM2.5 levels currently stands at 444. All figures are as of 1 pm on Sunday.
Why NGT's order to stop construction work may not work
The measure to stop construction activities is also to be implemented along with the co-operation of the Centre. The construction of roads is a turnaround scheme of the present regime at the Centre and many such construction projects going on in the capital are carried out by the National Highway Authority of India.
Environmentalist Sunita Narain holds pet coke usage responsible for pollution
Both Centre and state responsible for the crisis, says Sunita Narain
Speaking to CNN News18, Sunita Narain of the Centre for Science and Environment blamed both the Centre as well as the state governments of Delhi and Punjab for the present crisis. Narain said that the biggest contributor to pollution is the use of pet coke by several industries. However, she added that India is the biggest importer of pet coke from US. Narain said that even China and US do not encourage the use of pet coke owing to pollution issues.
Government formulated GRAP to tackle air pollution
The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA), under the prodding of the Supreme Court, had come up with a Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to control severe pollution in the NCR. The notification for the implementation of GRAP was done by the Ministry of Environment on 12 January this year.
What did Beijing do to tackle air pollution?
After Mexico, it was Beijing's turn to enjoy the dubious distinction of being the most polluted capital city in the world. Once the Chinese government set their mind on executing an action plan, they did not digress from their objectives. They came up with a tough plan where no new car licenses were given to Beijing citizens who were given the choice of car-pooling and the use of public transportation with no exceptions granted. The Chinese are switching over to renewable energy in a big way and are reducing their dependency on coal power plants.
Air quality level at 999 in Delhi's RK Puram
How Mexico city tackled air pollution is a lesson to Delhi
Mexico City faced the same problem in the early 90s and in 1992, it was dubbed the most polluted capital in the world. The Mexican government decided to put its act together and prepared a detailed contingency plan which included the compulsory use of catalytic converts in every car, major improvement in public transportation, and the preparation of an 'Atmospheric Environmental Contingency Plan’ which also includes the restriction of vehicular traffic that comes into operation every time PM 10 levels reach 221.
Delhi smog may affect tourism, says ASSOCHAM
The smog situation in the National Capital Region may adversely affect tourism industry, an Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) report has suggested. The toxic smog, according to Outlook, is likely to affect the economy in sectors like tourism, transport, automobile and real estate.
Connaught Place: Before and after smog
Delhi puts citizens at risk as national capital's green cover shrinks rapidly
As our politicians pass the buck with manful indiscrimination, not a single meaningful policy decision has been taken to tackle the basic issues involved, which include unbridled development of cities, lack of clean energy, and the abundant use of plastic, which includes not only plastic bags but thermocol as well. It is often used in temples when they dish out the free food. Then there’s the packaging industry. The list seems endless.
Read the full article here
Why stopping trucks from Delhi is an impossible task
Stopping trucks from entering Delhi is nearly impossible for the government as there is no alternative for these heavy vehicles to pass by without entering the capital city. The Centre rolled out a scheme to construct an Eastern Peripheral Highway to allow the trucks go to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh without entering the capital. The road is still being constructed and is unlikely to be completed before March 2018, which is its latest deadline.
Only people's will can solve air pollution problem, says litigant
After the NGT passed the order to implement the odd-even scheme without any exemption, Vardhaman Kaushik, another appellant in the case told Firstpost that only the will of the people can solve the problem of air pollution in the national capital.
"People’s awareness in preserving the environment is the only solution. No court order can save us from pollution if it is not implemented as ordered," he said.
Odd-even plan was implemented in two phases last year
The first phase of the odd-even rule was implemented by the Delhi government from 1 to 15 January and the second phase from 15 to 30 April last year.
IANS
Delhi's air is hazardous to breathe
At Delhi University, the PM 10 level shot up to 614, while PM 2.5 was 571. The area near the Indira Gandhi International airport saw PM 10 at 526 and PM 2.5 at 494. At Pusa, PM1 0 levels touched 489 and PM 2.5 was 469, according to SAFAR.
Exempt women from odd-even scheme for security reasons: DCW chief
Vote bank politics behind AAP government's exemptions?
People who moved NGT against the odd-even scheme say the exemptions are nothing but the politics of the AAP-led government. "The class of people who ride two-wheelers is the vote bank of AAP. If this class is not exempted than they fear that it might turn against the party," alleges Gaurav Kumar Bansal, the advocate of appellant Mahendra Pandey.
Delhi smog affects train services
Continuing smog across the National Capital Region has led to the cancellation of eight trains, while 34 will be arriving late and 21 others have been rescheduled, reports ANI.
Rise in PM 2.5 linked to heart diseases, lung cancer
Higher levels of PM 2.5, which are the fine pollution particles, are linked to higher rates of chronic bronchitis, lung cancer and heart disease. PM 2.5 regularly topped 500 this week, at one point going over 1,000, reports AFP.
Air pollution in Delhi and Noida under 'severe' category
Threefold rise in patients number at hospitals, doctors say smog shortening lives
Doctors at the government-run Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute say patient numbers have more than tripled since pollution levels spiked amid a change in weather conditions and the annual post-harvest burning of crop stubble in surrounding areas.
Why 300 and 500 mark in Air Quality Index (AQI) is important?
On Saturday, the NGT said that in future, the odd-even scheme should automatically come into force if the PM2.5 and PM10, particles in air with diameter less than 2.5 and 10 mm respectively, levels go above the 300 and 500 mark respectively for 48 hours.
Punjabi Bagh is the worst affected area in Delhi, AQI levels much above danger
Actor Ayushman Khurana tweets about a smog vaccuum cleaner in Beijing
AAP government calls off odd-even as NGT refuses to exempt women from the scheme
One reason why the AAP government exempted women drivers had to do with the concerns regarding safety of women in Delhi.
AAP MLA, Anil Bajpai told Firstpost in this regard, “We cannot compromise on the issue of women’s safety. If odd-even is allowed without any exemption, then women’s safety might be at risk.”
Twitter sees the funny side of Delhi smog
Smog engulfs Sector 137 in Noida
Image courtesy: Asif
It is tough to breathe, says Delhi residents
Early morning visuals from India Gate
Trucks, vehicles barred from entering Delhi as smog continues
Updates for 12 November 2017 begin
Citizens at risk as Delhi's green cover shrinks rapidly
For sheer hypocrisy, it's difficult to beat our politicians. Consider this: As of today, Delhi is very nearly the deadliest city on earth. The only other city rivaling us is a city in Mexico, which with an index of 825 particulate matter at the same level as Patna which is at 824.
The real-time pollution levels in major cities of the country prove that living in much of India can actually be hazardous to your health. Satellite imagery shows conclusively that almost all of western India is blanketed by "atmospheric brown cloud" which are layers of pollution containing soot, dust or other particles. In other words, when vacationing in Nainital/Mussoorie/wherever the Himalayas are, you are actually breathing in great lungfuls of poisoned air.
This is the result of "development with Indian characteristics".
Read more
Drop in air quality
The concentration of PM2.5 and PM10 hovered around 490 and 290 micrograms per cubic metre during the morning hours of Saturday, marginally below the emergency limit of 500 and 300. But by 6 pm the readings had changed to 522 and 332. In fact, the gains made started diminishing from around 2 pm itself.
SAFAR's project director Gufran Beig said the drop in both the minimum and maximum temperatures led to the coming down of the boundary layer from around 1600 metres from the surface at 11 am to 50 metres at 5 pm.
"Otherwise our monitors recorded steady improvement over the last one day. The air had turned very poor from severe. In fact, the measures implemented under the Graded Response Action Plan yielded good results. Pollution levels came down by 15-20 per cent due to these measures alone," he said.
Read more
Delhi's dwindling air quality
The hourly graph of the Central Control Room for Air Quality Management run by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) captured the sudden change in circumstances.
Based on pollution levels till 5 pm, the CPCB's air quality index for Saturday had a score of 403, against Friday's 468.
Read more
Pollution in Delhi back to 'emergency'
Delhi's air quality went south and once again entered the 'emergency' category on Saturday evening, dashing hopes of recovery generated during the morning hours when level of pollutants showed a steady drop.
The dramatic reversal in the situation, hours after the government announced that levels of ultrafine particulates PM2.5 and PM10 had seen a reduction, caught people and weather scientists unaware.
Centre-run air monitoring agency SAFAR's project director Gufran Beig said that the sharp drop of the boundary layer where pollutants remained trapped for being unable to escape into the upper layer of the atmosphere.
"There is no likelihood of last week's repeat as there is no fresh influx of pollutants from external sources such as stubble burning or dust storm in the larger region. But recovery will get delayed by at least one more day," Beig said.
Read more
Safety of women cannot be compromised for odd-even: AAP
In a live video on Facebook, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the Delhi government brief the NGT on Saturday on why odd-even was being implemented from Monday. "After NGT refused to allow earlier exemptions, the ministers had a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," he said.
He said that the government decided that the safety and security of women cannot be compromised because of odd-even. "Since the NGT was not allowing exemption of women from odd-even, the government had to decide against going ahead with odd-even," he added.
No odd-even on Monday
Delhi Government would drop implementation of odd-even for one day. It was about to implement it from 13 November. NGT on Saturday ordered it to implement odd even without any exemption except those provided to health emergency. After the order the Delhi government decided not to start implementation of odd even from 13 November.
Arunodoy Prakash, media advisor of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodiya said that on Monday the Delhi government would approach NGT with a petition to review it's order. He also said that if exemptions are not given more than 32 lakh people would be left with no means of transport. So, as of now, the government has decided not to implement it from Monday which is 13 November
Strong implementation and regulatory measures are required to end the calamity
Unless strong measures are not taken, doctors warn that India will witness a rising graph of respiratory, heat, cancer and other diseases. Already, neurological disorders have shown a sharp spike in the NCR from early October this year. We have crossed the tipping point in terms of air pollution. Drastic measures need to be implemented to prevent us from facing a health calamity of tremendous proportions.
Read full article here.
Varanasi is the most polluted city right now
According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), cities across North India continue to be 'severe' on air quality index. According to the pollution control board, Varanasi is top of the list at 491. Haryana's Gurugram comes second at 480, Delhi is at the third position at 468, while Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and Kanpur are at 462 and 461 respectively.
Delhi's Rajpath engulfed with smog
Odd-even policy may be delayed by one day
Delhi government would drop the implementation of odd-even policy for one day. The government was about to implement the scheme from 13 November. However, NGT ordered the government to implement odd even without any exemption except those provided to health emergency. After the order, the Delhi government decided not to start implementation of odd even from 13 November.
Arunodoy Prakash, media advisor of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodiya, said that the Delhi Government would approach NGT on Monday with a review petition. He also said that more than 32 lakh people would be left with no means of transport if exemptions are not given.
Congress hits back at AAP government
Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan slammed the AAP government for calling off the odd-even scheme. " AAP had implemented the programme without looking at cost-benefit factor. Now after the NGT has given this verdict, they realise the riders that they cannot tackle the problem and are withdrawing it now.
On asked about what can happen on Monday, Vaddakan said, "Monday is yet another day but if pollution reduces then there is no relevance of the odd-even policy. The Delhi government as well as the state government need to agree on alternative mode of transport."
Delhi government committed to women's safety, says Saurabh Bharadwaj
Situation improving, no need to panic, says Harsh Vardhan
"The situation in the capital is improving. I appeal to Delhi residents to not panic. Dust is not entering from other states and stubble burning has also come to an end. We have taken all people concerned on board, which includes chief ministers of neighbouring states. We (the Centre) can only help, Delhi government has to implement the reforms on the ground. I do not think that the odd-even plan is necessary. There are basic things in the Graded Rapid Action Plan (GRAP) that should be implemented first," CNN News18 quoted Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan as saying.
Women's safety paramount: Gahlot
While explaining the reasons behind the AAP government's decision to call off odd-even plan, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said,"Pollution levels going down are important but women's safety is paramount."
AAP government to challenge NGT order, file review petition
Delhi transport minister claims burden on public transport
"If 30 lakh two-wheelers are off the road, Delhi's public transport system cannot accommodate the surge," claims Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot as he announces that the odd-even scheme has been called off.
Odd-even policy called off
Meeting between Arvind Kejriwal and stakeholders begins
According to News18, after the meeting, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Environment Minister Imran Hussain will address the press.
AAP government disapproves of not exempting women drivers
Sources in the Delhi government have told CNN-News18 that they do not approve of women drivers being included in the odd-even policy. "It is incomprehensible to compromise on women safety. Delhi government cannot compromise on women safety," said the source.
United Airlines suspends flights to New Delhi
According to CNN, United Airlines has temporarily suspended flights to Delhi on Friday over air quality concerns in the capital city. "We are monitoring advisories as the region remains under a public health emergency, and are coordinating with respective government agencies," CNN quoted a representative for the airline as saying.
Is there any merit in BJP opposing every move of AAP Government?, asks Saurabh Bharadwaj
Vijay Goel slams AAP govt's odd-even scheme
Bengaluru to also follow odd-even if it proves to be a success in Delhi
Karanatak home minister Ram Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday said that the state will introduce the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme in Bengaluru if it proves to be a success in tackling air pollution in Delhi, reported Deccan Herald
Exemptions apply only to emergency services during odd-even
During odd-even the exemption will apply only to emergency services such as ambulance, police vehicles and fire trucks. CNG and hybrid vehicles will also be expected.
Imran Hussain, AAP government's environment minister tweets
AAP government seeks to arially sprinkle water to alleviate smog problem
The Delhi government on Friday said that it was in talks with state-owned helicopter service company Pawan Hans to aerially sprinkle water over the city to settle pollutants.
This came in wake of National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order on Thursday directing the government to track down all the hot spots with the PM10 more than 600 and spray water from helicopters or aircraft to tackle dust pollution across the city.
How many issued challan in UP?: NGT
According to ANI, the National Green Tribunal also asked the Uttar Pradesh Government over the number of violators, who were issued challan in Noida and Greater Noida.
Arvind Kejriwal's emergency meeting at 3 pm
After NGT's order urged the AAP government to rework the odd-even scheme, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for an emergency meeting at his residence at 3 pm on Saturday, CNN News18 reported. He is ecpected to meet all stakeholders in the issue in order to take the next step.
Two-wheeler vehicles pollute more than four-wheelers, observes NGT
Not just AAP government, NGT also slams NHAI, NBCC
The bench also issued notices to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to show cause why exemplary cost should not be imposed on them for violation of its order putting a ban on construction activities.
Recap: What's the odd-even scheme?
The car-rationing scheme, which was enforced twice in the national capital in 2016, will be in place between 13 and 17 November from 8 am to 8 pm. Under the policy, private vehicles are allowed to run based on the last number of their licence plates. Odd-numbered cars are allowed to run on odd dates while even-numbered cars can only run on even dates.
A Delhi resident's view on women not being exempted from odd-even rules
Next NGT hearing on 14 November
The tribunal is hearing a plea for immediate action against the worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, stating that it was an "environmental emergency" which was affecting children and senior citizens the most.
Even VVIP vehicles not exempted from NGT ruling
Odd-even plan set to be automatic rule in Delhi
NGT wants odd-even to go beyond five days
"Implement odd-even scheme when PM10 level is above 500 micrograms per cubic metre and PM2.5 above 300 µg/m3," NGT asks the AAP government.
NGT urges AAP government to reconsider parking rules
National Green Tribunal said that the measures like enhanced parking fees, as suggested by EPCA, to decrease pollution are absurd. The panel also asked AAP to reconsider the decision.
PTI
NGT also slams AAP government for logic behind the rule
The National Green Tribunal also asked AAP government if odd-even car rationing scheme is being implemented with consent of both L-G and Delhi government. The tribunal also asked why didn't the Delhi government introduce odd-even scheme earlier when air quality was worse.
PTI
NGT approves AAP government's odd-even scheme
Delhi government is free to implement odd-even car rationing scheme but they are subject to conditions, says NGT. The green tribunal added that no exemption should be given to anyone, including two-wheeler riders, in odd-even scheme.
However, CNG vehicles, emergency services such as ambulance and fire are exempted from odd-even scheme, they added.
PTI
Updates for 11 November 2017 begin
Union minister Vijay Goel addresses media on odd-even plan
NGT meeting to be held with Delhi govt tomorrow at 11 am
News18 reports that the National Green Tribunal will hear the Delhi government's reports on what policies have been implemented to counter Delhi pollution and will receive its verdict on the odd-even scheme. "Keeping in mind the environmental emergency and the odd-even, a special NGT bench will sit tomorrow, and Delhi govt will have to answer them why is Odd-Even necessary to be implemented now," Gaurav Bansal, lawyer in odd-even implementation matter in NGT, told ANI.
NGT asks Delhi govt to impose 1 lakh fine on builders
The National Green Tribunal asked the Delhi govt what was being done in terms of keeping a check on violations made during construction activity,"How many builders have you caught? What is being done to stop construction activity?" the tribunal put forth for the Delhi govt to answer. The NGT said that the govt should to impose 1 lakh fine on builders found violating directions, as construction work has been halted in view of smog & air pollution.
Union minister Vijay Goel to address media at 3.30 pm today on odd-even plan
Why is Delhi not demanding the right to breathe?
Where exactly is the anger and concern among citizens about the hazard to their health? Are the people of Delhi really worried about the cancer-causing pollutants they are inhaling? If yes, what are they doing to demand the right to clean air, and thus, the right to life? Do we see any dharnas, candle-light marches or protests? Do we see in people of Delhi the desire to make the government do something about the gas chamber they live in?
Delhi's silent capitulation to fate is a painful indictment of its inability to stand up for its own rights. It is a reminder of the zombie-like existence of a city that doesn't stop even once to introspect about its own fate. It is a resounding counterpoint to what was once said about Delhi, that it was dilwalon ki. Because, Delhi has lost the heart and stomach for a fight for its own existence. Its blood has turned into water.
It is exactly this kind of surrender that makes the political class get away with its failures. This disinterest among people ends up giving clean chits to governments and politicians guilty of criminal neglect of Delhi's air. And, the result of this apathy is that the city gets the government and the air it deserves.
Read the entire article here
NGT to examine Delhi govt's decision to re-introduce odd-even scheme at 2 pm today
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) is set to examine at 2 PM today Delhi government's decision to implement odd-even scheme from 13 November.
NGT also directed the Delhi government to produce details of ambient air quality during earlier odd-even schemes.
-PTI
Delhi govt to hire 500 buses for smoother commute
With nearly 13 lakh private cars expected to keep off the road per day after the odd-even scheme kicks in from Monday, the government is looking to hire 500 buses to ensure smooth commute for the public.
The Delhi Transport Corporation has a bus fleet of around 4,000 buses while there are over 1,600 cluster buses that form the backbone of the public transport along with metro. According to the official data, DTC buses carry around 35 lakh passengers every day. Since the AAP came to power, the DTC has not been able to purchase any new bus.
The number of registered vehicles in the national capital has crossed the 1-crore mark and of this, 31,72,842 are cars registered in the city. The official said that as per rough estimates, about 13 lakh cars will go off the roads every day during the operation of the odd-even scheme.
Political parties, NGOs distribute masks in Delhi
Political parties and organisations are distributing masks among people in view of deteriorating air quality in the national capital even as doctors express doubts over their efficacy. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari along with Abhiyan Delhi, an NGO, distributed masks at Connaught Place. He asked Delhiites to be cautious and use masks while going out, especially in the early hours, a Delhi BJP statement said.
SAD-BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, too, had distributed masks yesterday at the Connaught Place. He was accompanied by Delhi BJP leader Arvinder Singh Lovely and AAP MLA Kapil Mishra.
Residents complain of headaches, coughs and smarting eyes
“Waking up with a headache, breathlessness & throat irritation every day,” Bhavani Giddu wrote on Twitter. Reuters reported many people stayed home and restaurants in some of the city’s most crowded parts were deserted.
“I’d like to assure people that the central government shall do everything possible to bring about improvement in air quality in Delhi and the Nation Capital Region,” central environment minister Harsh Vardhan said as authorities faced criticism for failing to take steps to fight a problem that erupts every year.
MCD car parking rates revised from Rs 20 to Rs 80 per hour
The revised rates for cars are Rs 80 per hour and Rs 400 for 24 hours, according to the SDMC order. "For two-wheelers, it would be Rs 40 per hour and Rs 200 hours," it said. For the NDMC and EDMC, the revised fees for parking of cars would range from Rs 80 to Rs 800, the civic official said.
EPCA chief Bhure Lal says odd-even plan ineffective to curb Delhi pollution
Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) chairman Bhure Lal told DNA there will hardly be any difference when odd and even numbered private vehicles will ply on roads on alternate days.
"The government does not have enough number of buses to start the scheme, and with exemptions on two-wheelers, it will not have much effect," he reportedly said.
Lal said the announcement was made without any consultation with EPCA. "The government needs at least 2,000 (more) buses to start the third round of Odd-Even. The announcement was done without any consultation with ECPA. It will create unnecessary panic among the public at large," Lal said.
NASA photos show crop burning exacerbated before smog hit Delhi
NASA data shows that a rise in crop burning on 27, 29 and 31 October in Punjab led to adverse air quality in the Indo-Gangetic belt to dangerously high levels this week, said experts according to the Hindustan Times.
“It takes about three to four days for the particulate matter to reach a city like Delhi from Punjab,” Sachchida Nand Tripathi, a professor at Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, told the Hindustan Times.
Tripathi's team help analyse the NASA data. He further said that crop burning was to blame for the increase in particulate matter in Delhi-NCR and surrounding regions.
It's not just Delhi; air quality has been worsening across northern-Gangetic plain
An analysis of the Central Pollution Control Board’s AQI bulletin archives has shown that air quality has become worse across the northern-Gangetic region in places such as Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur and Muzzafarpur, reported The Indian Express. NASA's Aqua satellite on 7 November mapped the smog and air pollution in the plain. It showed a "natural-colour image of haze and fog" blanketing the region. The report also states the sensor showed an "aerosol optical depth" which points to "skies thick with aerosol pollution".
Green bodies say odd-even scheme not long-term solution to curtail pollution
Chandigarh records worst air quality ever
The Union Territory's air quality was its poorest on Wednesday, reported The Indian Express. As per latest data from the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) on Thursday, the 24-hour Ambient Air Quality (AAQ) in Chandigarh's industrial area on WEdnesday was 375, its worst ever. AAQ is measured by the pollutants and gases in the air.
Delhi transport minister to meet with Ola, Uber officials today
Transport minister Kailash Gahlot has called a meeting with representatives of Ola and Uber on Friday to discuss the issue of surge pricing during the odd-even policy starting from Monday onwards.
- PTI
Delhi air quality still at 'Hazardous' level
Mandir Marg: 515; Punjabi Bagh: 802; Anand Vihar: 571; Dwarka: 420 in Air Quality Index. All fall under the 'Hazardous' category.
Vikas Sadan Gurugram: 391; Sector16A Faridabad: 348, both falling in the 'Hazardous' category, reported ANI
Border entry points into Delhi to be sealed from 11 pm of 9 Nov to 11 pm of 12 Nov: Delhi Traffic Police
The Delhi Traffic Police has said all borders entry points from where heavy and medium goods vehicles enter into the National Capital shall be sealed by the Delhi Police with effect from 11 pm of 9 November to 11 pm of 12 November which can be further extended depending upon air quality in coming days.
Understand economic logic of stubble burning but it must stop ASAP, says Congress' Manish Tewari
Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari took to Twitter on Friday and slammed the Delhi government and the residents of National Capital for shirking 'civic responsibilities.'
With odd-even 3.0, Delhi govt expects to keep 13 lakh cars off road
With nearly 13 lakh private cars expected to keep off the road per day after the odd-even scheme kicks in from Monday, the government is looking to hire 500 buses to ensure smooth commute for the public.
The odd-even scheme will be rolled out in Delhi for five days from 13 November to 17 November. The scheme will be in place from 8 am to 8 pm and there will exemptions for women drivers and two-wheelers.
“We are working to hire 500 additional buses as directed by the transport minister. In view of short-time period, it is a tough task, but bus operators have promised to arrange buses for odd-even," said a senior official, who did not wish to be named.
Women, two-wheelers exempted from odd-even
he odd-even car rationing scheme will be rolled out in Delhi for five days from 13 November as part of a graded response plan to tackle the alarming pollution situation in the city, the state government announced on Thursday.
The scheme will be in place from 8 am to 8 pm and there will exemptions for women drivers and two-wheelers.
Read more
Nitin Gadkari asks officials to take stringent steps to check pollution in road projects
Concerned over hazardous smog engulfing Delhi, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday directed officials of all highway projects to take stringent steps to check pollution.
Gadkari on Thursday stressed for a thorough research into reasons behind pollution levels.
"The minister ... has said that directions have been issued to project directors, contractors and field level officials working on highways projects around Delhi NCR to take stringent steps to check pollution arising out of the construction work," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.
Read more
Delhi transport minister says odd-even implemented due to emergency situation
"I am requesting the prime minister that he must convene meeting with the chief minister of all the affected states," Kailash Gehlot said at a press conference.
He added that odd-even was being implemented only for 5 days, saying, "It is an emergency situation that why we are taking these steps. Odd even will be enforced between 8am and 8pm."
CNG stickers available from 2pm tomorrow in 22 stations
"The CNG stickers for cars will be available from 2pm on Friday in two IGL stations of every district, In case of confusion, citizens can call the transport helpline," Delhi transport minister Kailash Gehlot said.
He added that arrangements were being made to hire 500 extra buses for public transport.
Speaking on the exemption of school buses from odd-even, Gehlot said: "At the moment, we haven't taken decision of school students using transport because schools are closed till Sunday."
Delhi transport minister asks citizens to cooperate with odd-even
"The real condition is not because of Delhi but the crop burning in adjoining states," K Gahlot said.
The Delhi transport minister further added: "I am appealing to all residents that they cooperate in this hour of crisis. I am also appealing police and agencies that they cooperate at best."
Arvind Kejriwal doesn't understand the problem, says Amarinder Singh
Was odd-even scheme really successful?
As a January 2016 analysis by Indiaspend points out, the last time the Delhi government had implemented the odd-even scheme, air-pollution levels in Delhi rose 15 percent during the 15-day period (1 to 15 January, 2016) of the state government’s odd-even measure over the previous 15 days (17 to 31 December, 2015), according to an analysis of PM (particulate matter) 2.5 data, generated by IndiaSpend’s #Breathe air-quality monitoring devices.
Click here to read IndiaSpend's full analysis.
Air quality in UP's Moradabad is even worse than in Delhi
On Tuesday, the Air Quality Index in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad touched 500, which is the highest the scale can measure, News18 reported. On the same day, Delhi had an AQI of 478.
In fact, apart from Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Noida and West Bengal's Howrah have a worse AQI than Delhi.
Odd-even policy will be implemented in Delhi from 13-17 November: Sources tell ANI
Harsh Vardhan says no reason to panic
ANI quoted Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan as saying, "Already in touch with states in NCR region, asked them to implement graded action plan. Constantly monitoring situation. There should be no reason to panic, take precautions try to stay indoors & don't expose children to polluted air."
Air purifiers sale spikes in Delhi and adjoining areas
Financial Express reports that air purifiers manufacturers witnessed a spike in sales as consumers resort to panic buying with air pollution in Delhi-NCR breaching critical limit in New Delhi and adjoining areas.
Companies like Xiaomi, Eureka Forbes, Blue Air, Panasonic India, Honeywell and Sharp said they have witnessed multi-fold jump in demand for air purifiers in the last couple of days.
Not just Delhi, entire North India is a gas chamber: Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reiterated the need for all neighbouring state governments to pitch in and put aside their politics so that "a solution can be found" to the existing, deteriorating smog situation in Delhi.
"If everyone — central government, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana governments — come together and put aside politics, a solution can be found. Until state governments find economically viable solutions to crop burning, it (smog situation) will not stop."
Kejriwal added that decision on odd-even formula "will be taken by today or tomorrow (Friday), if need arises."
"The high increase in PM levels in Delhi is not just due to local reasons, people and government of Delhi are ready to take all steps but these steps will not be enough until solution to crop burning is found."
"For a month (from mid October to mid November) the whole northern India becomes a gas chamber, not just Delhi."
NHRC issues notices to Centre, state govts
The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday said it was alarmed over the life threatening high level pollution in Delhi-NCR area. The body issued notices to the Centre and governments of Punjab and Haryana "on their action plan to tackle it."
Matter shouldn't be politicised: Mahesh Sharma
Reacting to the constantly deteriorating smog situation in Delhi-NCR area, MoS Environment Mahesh Sharma says, "This matter shouldn’t be politicised, it is the time for everyone to come together and fight this problem."
Delhi HC tells Union ministries to call for emergency meet within 3 days
Delhi High Court directs emergency meeting be called by Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change secretary with Chief Secretaries of NCR states and pollution control agencies within three days on pollution.
Centre and states need to work together for a solution: Kejriwal
"I have sought meeting with the chief ministers of the neighbouring states. The Centre and the states need to work out a solution to this issue. Fining the farmer, isn’t the solution. Farmers are already under trouble. If everyone — central government, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana government, come together and put aside politics a solution can be found," Arvind Kejriwal says
Nine, including 8 students, mowed down by truck near Bathinda-Chandigarh road
According to media reports, nine people, including eight students, waiting by the side of a road to catch a bus after their vehicle met with an accident, were mowed down by a speeding truck near Bathinda-Chandigarh road on Thursday.
Old diesel and petrol vehicles should be prohibited from entering Delhi: NGT
NGT says vehicles which are more than 10 years old (in case of diesel) and 15 years old (in case of petrol), should be prohibited to enter Delhi. The Tribunal also says “ban trucks carrying construction materials in Delhi-NCR.”
What steps are you taking to curtail pollution, NGT asks Delhi govt
The National Green Tribunal pulled up Delhi Government, Municipal Corporations and neighbouring states and asked them to see the pitiable condition of people in hospitals and the way their lives are being played with.
During the hearing, NGT asked Delhi government on the steps taken to curtail pollution, the number of challans issued to violators and the number of construction sites where work has been stopped. NGT asked, why rain isn’t artificially being triggered using helicopters?
NGT said, CPCB’s report has shown the extent of danger lurking in the air in Delhi NCR. "Yesterday PM 10 levels, supposed to be 100, had touched 986, while the PM 2.5 levels, supposed to be 60, had reached 420. This has been the situation since the past week."
Video of car pile-up on Yamuna Expressway shot last year, says report
The air quality index of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had a score of 487 on a scale of 500, indicating 'severe' levels of pollution.
In the midst of all this a video went viral on social media sites and WhatsApp groups showing a major pile-up of cars on the Yamuna Expressway due to low visibility caused by smog. Many major publications carried it as a portrayal of the current situation on the ground.
However, Outlook has reported that the video was, in fact, shot in 2016. The confusion might have been caused due to the fact that a similar accident did take place on the Yamuna Expressway on Monday morning. Hindustan Times reported that six people were injured when 13 vehicles piled up on the Expressway in Greater Noida's Dankaur area due to low visibility on Wednesday morning.
Last year same time, Delhi breached the hazardous upper level limit of 500
Last year, Reuters had reported that Delhi's air pollution index had breached the "hazardous" upper level limit of 500, at which it stops measuring levels of PM2.5. The index had rocketted to 1,126.
What made matters worse was the fact that particulate matter is considered one of the most dangerous pollutants as it lodges deep inside the lungs — much further than larger pollution particles — seriously increasing the prevalence of respiratory diseases and the risk of lung cancer.
Last year, in Beijing vs Delhi, national capital beat China at poorer air quality
Smog-ridden Beijing, often dubbed 'Greyjing' for its sickly air quality and thick blanket of smog, is arguably one of the world's most polluted city. However Delhi and Beijing remained neck and neck as last year's data said it's an equally bad place to breathe.
Last year this report in Firstpost quoted real time coverage data given out by aqicn.org, a website that tracks air quality in major cities across the world, New Delhi preceeded Beijing when it came to poor air quality. While aqicn.org ranked Beijing at 25 (Good) in its Air Quality Index, Delhi's map was awash in deep red, and purple flags.
The Indian capital was ranked at 552 (Hazardous) in deep red letters. The level of Particulate matter 2.5 (PM 2.5) was especially alarming as it soared up to 999 during the day.
NGT questions states' seriousness in dealing with smog situation
The National Green Tribunal observed: "Even construction work taking place openly isn’t being stopped, and when such a situation has ensued now action is being promised”.
NGT also slammed neighboring states of Delhi and raised the question on their seriousness on the grievous situation
'You've made a mess of Delhi': National Green Tribunal slams Kejriwal government
"You have made a mess of Delhi. You have done what you had to, now we will decide what you have to do. Why didn’t you issue any direction for shutting down polluting industries and construction. You did it yesterday as we told you to do so. Go to the hospital see number of patients that are being admitted," NGT tells Delhi government.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urges farmers to avoid burning stubble
Delhi health advisory tells schools to avoid outdoor activities
The advisory advised schools to avoid outdoor assembly, sports activities and other physical activities in the early morning hours.
It called for extra precautions for high risk groups such as children, elderly, pregnant women, asthma patients, and those with COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases), heart disease and stroke, diabetics, and with low immunity and suggested usage of N95 masks while going outdoor during peak pollution hours.
The advisory states that polluted air of the capital is taking a heavy toll on the health, and the national capital has been witnessing smoggy mornings due to high moisture content, particulate matter, pollution, and lack of winds.
Delhi govt health advisory tells people to drink plenty of water and not to smoke
Delhi government issued a health advisory on Wednesday urging Delhiites to use carpooling and public transport, stay indoors, and not to smoke. It also urged people to avoid going for early morning walks and late evening walks, and not to burn dry leaves, crops residues, wood, coal, etc. It advised people to go to the nearest medical facility, if they feel breathlessness or palpitation.
Treatment is absolutely free in all the government health facilities. "Keep the environment healthy, not only by words, but also by your actions. If you feel irritation in the throat and nose, take steam and do salt water gargles. Drink plenty of warm water and maintain good hydration.
"If any time you are feeling breathlessness or palpitation, immediately go to nearest medical facility. Do not smoke, as it harms not only you but others also," the advisory said.
DUSU chief Rocky Tuseed demands University be shut till Sunday
Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) President Rocky Tuseed on Wednesday demanded that Delhi University should keep the colleges closed till Sunday in the wake of alarming pollution level.
Meanwhile, in Mumbai...
Bowler RP Singh wishes Delhi a 'Good Morning'
Centre's response
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted saying that the EPCA should effectively implement identified steps in a practical manner so that the visible improvement is seen on ground. "I would like to assure people that the central government shall do everything possible to bring about improvement in air quality in Delhi and NCR."
Weather conditions hit in Uttar Pradesh
Hazardous weather conditions have hit Uttar Pradesh too with various cities recording dangerously poor air quality, officials said on Thursday.
Meanwhile, reports said that the Air Quality Index in Noida has been noted as the worst in the state in the past 24-hours. IANS reported that the air quality in the state capital is worst in Lalbagh where the average AQI is 463, which was very close to that in Noida in the last 24-hours.
17 die across state in road accidents due to smog situation
Due to the smog that descended on most parts of the state, as many as 17 people have been killed in road accidents across the state in the last 24 hours, police said.
Delhi Metro to run extra train trips from Friday
In view of the ongoing weather scenario, the Delhi Metro has decided to run extra train trips across the metro network from Friday, Financial Express reported.
Odd-even scheme may return
The odd-even road rationing scheme may return to New Delhi as NCR continues to reel under “severe” levels of air pollution.
Air pollution in the region has officially hit the ‘severe plus’ or emergency, category of air pollution, as the smog refused to abate, and the air quality index stood at 493. Authorities will decide whether the odd-even rule needs to be re-introduced to control vehicular pollution.
Delhi govt tells high-risk group not to go for morning and evening walks
The government issued a health advisory for high-risk people, including children, the elderly and those suffering from asthma and heart ailments. “We appeal to the people of Delhi to avoid morning and evening walks,” Manish Sisodia said.
Kejriwal responds to Amarinder Singh's tweet
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal responded to his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh's tweet and agreed that the Centre should intervene in the worsening air pollution issue in Delhi. "I agree sir that Centre shud take lead. But pl grant me time to discuss if together we can present a plan to centre. Del is choking sir."
MLAs Kapil Mishra and Manjinder Sirsa hold a mask distribution drive at Connaught Place
It's difficult to breathe while practicing, say sport enthusiasts in Ludhiana
It's difficult to breathe while practicing, say sport enthusiasts in Ludhiana
Punjab: All schools to be shut till 11 November
In Punjab, all government and private schools will remain closed from 9 November to 11 November, reports said.
Two-wheelers will be exempt from odd-even scheme: Kailash Gahlot
Quoting Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, reports said that two-wheelers will be exempted if odd-even scheme comes into effect in Delhi.
Delhi hits emergency air pollution category
Delhi officially hit the ‘severe plus’, or emergency category of air pollution, as the smog refused to abate, and the air quality index (AQI) stood at 493. Delhi NCR’s AQI read 480, according to the 7pm readings, News18 reports.
The Supreme Court constituted body, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) announced the ‘severe plus’ category, according to its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). A series of emergency measures laid out in GRAP, will have to be immediately enforced by the Delhi government, the municipal corporation and all other authorities, which include, barring trucks, except those carrying essential commodities.
The state government is also expected to arrive at a decision on odd-even scheme today.
Kejriwal writes to CMs of Punjab and Haryana over air pollution issue
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday sent a letter to chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana and urged them to work jointly to resolve the air pollution issue.
Stubble burning continues in Haryana
Even as smog condition worsens in New Delhi, latest visuals from Haryana's Rohtak shows that stubble burning continued in the state. Reports said that the pollution levels are rising in the region and neighbouring states.
Punjab issues strict guidelines for bus drivers amid widespread smog
After the death of 10 people in a road accident in Bathinda, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered issuance of strict guidelines for bus drivers in view of widespread smog in the state.
Amarinder Singh tweets to Kejriwal: Says Punjab has no money to compensate farmers for stubble management
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday reached out to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the latter's concern over stubble management in the neighbouring states. In a series of tweets addressed to Kejriwal, Singh said, "Share your concern over stubble burning and pollution @ArvindKejriwal, Centre alone can solve the problem given its national implications."
Singh also said that the smog situation is serious but "Punjab is helpless" as problem is widespread and state has no money "to compensate farmers for stubble management."
41 trains arrive late
Reports said that 41 trains coming in and going out of Delhi will arrive late due to worsening smog situation in the national capital. ANI reports that nine trains have been rescheduled and ten others have been cancelled
Air Quality Index
Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh at 799, Dwarka 388, Shadipur 362,Anand Vihar 515 in Air Quality Index. All fall in the ‘Hazardous’ category
Pollution control norms meant to improve air quality face implementation hurdles
The EPCA has suggested a number of pollution control norms to reduce smog in the capital, including quadrupling of parking fees in Delhi-NCR; slashing Metro fares during off-peak hours; and a complete closure of brick kilns. However, these measures are likely to face speed breakers and hurdles on the implementation stage.
Visibility in Sector 137 of Noida remains poor
Image Credit: Asif Khan/Firstpost
Visibility in Sector 137 of Noida remains poor
There was no respite for Delhi as thick smog continued to envelope the National Capital
Credit: ANI
Thursday early morning visuals
Credit: ANI
ANI reported that the air quality of Delhi's Lodhi Road area showed prominent pollutants PM 10 & PM 2.5 in 'severe' category
Delhi MLA Majinder Sirsa distributes masks near Central Park, Connaught Place
Glimpses from smog engulfed RK Puram
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall arrive in Delhi amidst heavy smog
Masks might not be the solution
Speaking to Outlook, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said, "Masks are not very helpful as a lot of air can get inside from the sides. Also children and elderly find them very uncomfortable to use."
Government aware of steps that it needs to take to fix this problem, but has not worked on fixing this public health emergency
Writing for Business Standard, Siddharth Singh argues that the government knows the causes and the solutions. However the histrionics which will put this crisis on the top of the policy agenda are as yet missing. He concludes by saying, "We need an ‘all of the above’ approach, and we need it starting yesterday."
All schools in the city will be shut till Sunday in view of high levels of pollution, announces Delhi government
Visuals from Barakhambha Road
Apart from particulate matter, Delhi air also has formaldehyde and volatile organic compound which are equally dangerous
Delhi-based scientist Amol Bahl told Firstpost that apart from particulate matter Delhi air also contains formaldehyde and volatile organic compound which are equally dangerous. They are caused due to smog which can cause respiratory distress and disorders, intestinal disharmony, skin infection, vision impairment etc. He says that measures aimed at reducing particulate matter in the air are not going to be enough. He adds that Delhi needs a solution to this problem too.
NGT seeks explanation from state pollution control boards and CPCB on action taken to curb the menace of air pollution
Arvind Kejriwal seeks meeting with his counterparts in Punjab and Haryana to discuss measures to bring down pollution levels
Weather conditions in Delhi on Wednesday
The visibility was recorded at 300 meters both at 5.30 am and 8.30 am, reports PTI. The minimum temperature settled at 14 degrees Celsius, even as humidity levels were high. The humidity was recorded at 98 per cent at 8.30 am. The Met office has forecast clear skies for the rest of the day.
If stubble burning was the reason, wouldn't Chandigarh be affected too?
Firstpost talked to Nita Soans, CEO, Kaiterra, maker of Laser Egg, an Air Quality Monitor who said, "the farmers are only given 15 days to sow the next plant (wheat), and market and thresh the first one. Multiple harvesting leaves them with no other option but to burn the spike. If this was the prime cause of smog, wouldn't Chandigarh, the capital of Haryana and Punjab, have also been affected by smog? Panchkula is 177 PM 2.5 (Unhealthy) right now and ITO in central Delhi is 661 (Hazardous)."
She added, "Delhi-NCR generally has a high baseline PM2.5 reading post October but firecrackers and crop burning lead to extreme spikes like the ones we have seen in the past two days. Farmers have been burning their crops several times over the last few weeks and for the last few weeks. Delhi-NCR missed spikes on Tuesday because of the wind direction. The wind direction changed over the last few days and this has lead to the hazardous P2.5 readings. The wind could be the reason why Panchkula has a lower reading than Delhi-NCR on Wednesday. The farmers need to be given better alternatives to crop burning and this is where the Government and rice producers need to come in."
Eight people die everyday in Delhi due to pollution
Air pollution is responsible for 3,000 premature deaths in Delhi every year, according to The Hindu. That works out to eight deaths a day. Further, one in three Delhi kids has reduced lung function and high propensity for increased pulmonary haemorrhage.
Even the vast expanse of trees in Sanjay Van can't counter the air pollution in Delhi
Image sourced by Piyush Raj
Union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan requests all state governments in Delhi-NCR to take effective steps to mitigate pollution
Noida Expressway facing visibility issues
20 out of 21 recording stations in Delhi report 'severe' air quality
Doordarshan has reported that out of 21 reporting stations in the capital, 20 have reported "severe" air quality on Wednesday. Pollution levels have risen to "dangerous" levels, the broadcaster has said.
Delhi residents demand all school students be given masks
As air quality levels dip across Delhi, residents are demanding that all school and college students in the capital be provided with masks at subsidised rates by the state government.
Despite order mandating schools remain shut, many pvt institutes open on Wednesday
Despite the Delhi government's order to shut primary schools on Wednesday, many private schools remained open. SK Bhattacharya, principal of Bal Bharti School, said that private schools were only "advised" to be shut on Wednesday, and there was no order necessitating this.
Ashok Agarwal of the Indian Parents' Association expressed surprise about how the government could display such negligence. He said that there are more than 5,000 private schools in Delhi and 23 lakh student go to them.
Delhi citizens urged to stay indoors for two more days
Dr KK Aggarwal, president of the Indian Medical Association, was quoted as saying by India TV that all citizens have been advised to remain indoors. "PM10 is still at a dangerous level, but it's lesser than yesterday. People have been recommended to take precautions for the next two days — stay indoors, don't go out for exercises or walks."
Coordinated regional plan needed to tackle pollution meance: Air Pollution Task Force
Namit Arora, member of the Air Pollution Task Force (2016-17), Dialogue and Development Commission, Delhi, called air pollution a "serious public health issue" across India. "While Delhi can do a lot more to tackle air pollution, a more coordinated regional plan is necessary to truly address this menace. Sadly, the central government has utterly failed to deliver leadership and effective action on the air pollution front. What will it take to get our state and central governments to work together to tackle big ticket items like emission control, public transportation, waste management, dust reduction, crop burning, and biomass burning for cooking and warmth?" he asked. "That said, however," he added, "It’s also important to note that citizens too need to do their part to help reduce air pollution through their daily actions: Drive less, recycle, avoid diesel, don’t burn stuff, get involved to agitate and educate."
Temperature drops to season's coldest on Wednesday
Smog-like conditions have blocked the Sun since Tuesday and have resulted in low temperatures as the mercury plummeted to 14 degree Celsius, over two degrees lower than Tuesday, reports Hindustan Times.
School administrations say there was no binding order to shut schools
Despite the Delhi government's order to shut down primary schools on Wednesday, many private schools remained open. SK Bhattacharya, Principal of Bal Bharti School said that the private schools were only advised to keep primary schools shut. He added that there was no binding order to shut schools. Ashok Agarwal of the Indian Parents Association expressed surprise at how the government could show such negligence to the students of private schools. He said that there are more than 5,000 private schools in Delhi catering to 23 lakhs students.
Delhi pollution in the red
Most areas show pollution levels much above even 'severe' limits. The live air quality in Delhi can be checked here.
Residents ask for ban on entry of trucks into the city
Ashutosh Dixit, a functionary of URJA, a joint platform of Resident Welfare Associations told Firstpost that in order to control pollution the Delhi government should stop entry of trucks into the city. He added that stopping of construction work is also to be considered.
Middle and high-school children suffer while going to school
Middle and high-school children are still going to schools as no emergency holiday has been announced for them. Some were wearing masks but a large number were without masks. Almost everyone is complaining about their eyes burning.
The Firstpost reporter received a call from his son's school informing him that his son has been shifted to the school's hospital. This was due to the exposure to air pollution on the way to school.
Dr KK Aggarwal, National President of IMA, on what precautions should be taken against the pollution in Delhi
Ghaziabad schools closed
Ghaziabad schools will be closed due to declining air quality in the NCR region, according to The Indian Express. District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari also said that construction activities in the region will be suspended for at least a week.
Air Quality goes beyond maximum levels in some areas
Business Standard reported that air quality went beyond maximum levels in some parts of Delhi. According to the US Embassy's real-time air quality index, RK Puram faced AQI of 999 which is the highest possible rating.
International publications take note of Delhi pollution
The Guardian noted that a public health emergency has been declared by doctors in Delhi after the air quality plunged to levels likened to smoking at least 50 cigarettes in a single day.
Graded Action Plan kicks in
The Graded Action Plan kicked in after air quality hit "severe" levels, reported The Times of India. Some of the measures in place now include: Closure of brick kilns, hot-mix plants; shutting down of all stone crushers; more buses on roads; greater frequency of metro, lower fares in off-peak hours etc.
Manish Sisodia steps in to ensure that primary schools stay closed
IMA calls New Delhi a 'public health emergency state'
Hindustan Times quotes the Indian Medical Association (IMA) as describing New Delhi as a "public health emergency state" as suspended particulate matter in air stays at "hazardous" level on Tuesday across all monitoring stations.
Visuals from NCR on Wednesday morning: Heavy smog engulfs region
Arvind Kejriwal's request for appointment with Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan denied as latter is out of country
On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought an appointment with Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan, which was denied as the latter was in Germany to attend a climate change summit. A government official said the chief minister wanted to discuss with the Union minister the possible emergency measures required to bring down high pollution level.
"The chief minister has sought time from Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan. However, his (Vardhan) office replied that he is not available and is out (of country). A meeting would be possible only on 9 November," the official said.
Adjoining areas affected too: Visual from Sector 44 Noida at 7.15 am on Wednesday
Image sourced by BV Rao
Next few days likely to be just as bad
The Times of India quoted experts as saying that the next few days are likely to be just as bad, as pollutants were accumulating due to calm wind conditions and high humidity, The sudden drop in air quality is a result of crop-burning pollutants coming in from Punjab and Haryana, and moisture coming in from Uttar Pradesh.
Authorities fail to prevent stubble burning in Delhi's adjoining states
So far, authorities have failed in preventing stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana in winters, which increases air pollution in the region, reported Livemint. CPCB data says that air quality at majority of monitoring stations was at "severe" levels on Tuesday.
Delhi's AAP government tweeted a list of the five steps it has taken to combat air pollution
Air Quality Index fell to its worst on Tuesday
On Tuesday, the air quality index in Delhi fell to its worst this year, 448 on a scale of 500, reported The Indian Express. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the government was ready to bring back the odd-and-even transport scheme and restrict trucks if there is an “emergency” (AQI above 500).
'EPCA directions are mandatory, legally mandated'
The EPCA's directions to "immediately" slash metro fares and hike parking fees today put authorities in Delhi in a spot, but the law is clear that the Supreme Court-appointed body's orders are binding.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it was yet to take a decision on slashing fares temporarily, while municipal bodies argued their standing committees will have to clear the decision on enhancing parking fees first.
PCA member Sunita Narain told PTI that the orders are legally mandated. The decisions have been conveyed to the chief secretaries of the states who will in
turn ensure their implementation, she said. PTI
Haryana govt changes school timings
In view of the dense smog that has engulfed the state during the past few days, the Haryana government has decided that the timings of all government aided and unaided private schools will be from 9 a to 3.30 pm till 30 November.
Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said in an official release that these orders will be applicable with immediate effect.- PTI
Manish Sisodia asks schools not to hold any outdoor activities
Arvind Kejriwal seeks appointment with Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan
As Delhi recorded a sharp dip in its air quality on Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought an appointment with Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan, which was denied as the latter was in Germany to attend a climate change summit.
A government official said the chief minister wanted to discuss with the Union minister the possible emergency measures required to bring down high pollution level.
Read more
Manish Sisodia says schools to remain closed tomorrow; odd-even may be applied if condition worsens
Delhi government's meeting on pollution underway
Meanwhile, NGT orders Delhi govt to make atleast one market plastic-free
Dissatisfied over improper implementation of its plastic ban order, the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday directed the Delhi government and the civic bodies to pick and choose a particular market to make it plastic-free.
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar directed the AAP government, three municipal corporations and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to sit together and select at least one market to implement the ban.
Schools suspend outdoor activities, ask students to wear masks
As a choking blanket of smog enveloped the national capital on Tuesday, a number of schools in Delhi suspended outdoor activities and advised parents to ensure their children wear masks.
"Dear parents, please note that due to high pollution levels/unfavourable weather conditions in Delhi, morning sports practice has been suspended for a few days," read a message by Sanskriti School. PTI
8,000 masks distributed to CISF personnel involved in Metro security, 5,000 to those in Airport security
Delhi govt should start preparing for imposing conditions if pollution conditions aggravate, says EPCA
The Delhi government should start preparing for imposing conditions if pollution conditions aggravate, said EPCA. Conditions include-stopping entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except essential commodities), introduction of odd-even scheme for private vehicles based on license plate numbers with minimal exceptions.Delhi, Haryana,UP and Rajasthan must start preparations as soon as possible, EPCA added.
EPCA directs immediate hike of parking fee by four times
Sisodia demands report of city pollution level before decision on schools
Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister, has directed the environment department to submit a report on the city's pollution level by this evening. He said that the Delhi government would take a final decision on the closure of schools and introduction of the odd-even car rationing scheme after examining the report.- PTI
Delhi HC observes "situation is grave in wake of advisories issued against sending children to school and discouraging morning walks by people"
Delhi HC says stubble burning visible villain but there are other contributory factors
Delhi HC asks Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan to inform about action taken against stubble burning
Average Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi at 3 pm was 446
According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi at 3 p.m. was 446 — with major pollutant PM2.5, or particles with diameter less than 2.5mm recorded at 418 units. This is worse than a day-after Diwali — October 20, 2017 when the AQI was recorded at 403, while the effluents on Tuesday were just few a notches below the index value recorded a day after Diwali-2016 (October 31) which was 443.
The average AQI in Delhi-NCR combined was recorded 412 -- considered 'severe', while PM2.5 volume was 400 units as reported by CPCB at 1 pm.
EPCA also instructs Delhi Metro to lower fares during off-peak hours for at least 10 days
Biomass burning in Punjab making its effect here, says MoS Environment Mahesh Sharma
Environment body EPCA recommends vehicle parking fee to be hiked four times to curb air pollution
Measures are being taken; advised water sprinkling at construction sites: MoS Environment M Sharma
Dense smog delays flights at Delhi airport by hours; one runway functional
Sources at the Indira Gandhi International Airport said that due to low visibility on the shorter runway 9/27, they could only use runway 10/28 in the morning. The official added that the second runway was opened after visibility improved. According to officials of the India Meteorological Department, runway visibility between 7 am and 8 am was less than 200 metres and improved around 11 am. Read more here.
Meanwhile, stubble burning in Punjab reduced by 30 percent, says Punjab Pollution Control Board
Toxicity in Delhi's RK Puram air hits new low at 923
33 inbound trains delayed by three hours or more as smog affects visibility
Kejriwal calls city a gas chamber
Calling the city a 'gas chamber', Kejriwal said that every year at this time of the year the same situation was faced. He added that they needed to find a solution to the problem of crop burning practised in the neighbouring states.
NGT pulls up Delhi, UP and Haryana govt over smog situation
CISF issues 9,000 masks to jawans on duty
CPCB says high moisture level in the air has trapped emissions
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said high moisture level in the air has trapped emissions from local sources and hanging low over the city in the absence of wind. Dipankar Saha, CPCB's air lab chief, told PTI that air from neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, where paddy stubble burning is in full swing, is not entering the city as of now. Read more here.
IMA also suggests schools should be shut and people must avoid stepping out
IMA declares public health emergy as air quality levels fall
As Delhi and the National Capital Region saw a sharp decline in air quality levels and recorded 'very poor' air quality, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) declared the city in a public health emergency state and urged schools to stop all outdoor activities to keep children out of hazardous air pollution levels. Read more here.
Glimpses of smog in Delhi
CM Arvind Kejriwal asks Manish Sisodia to shut down all schools
More than 20 flights delayed due to intense smog at Indira Gandhi International airport
12:03 (IST)
SAD-BJP to protest against Arvind Kejrwal
According to India Today, SAD and Congress workers are demanding expulsion of Sukhpal Singh Khaira from the Aam Aadmi Party. The protesters allege AAP defamed Punjab by raking up the issue of drugs and now the party's own leader is reportedly involved in a case of drug smuggling.
12:02 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Chandigarh
11:49 (IST)
ML Khattar's 'one-hand-distance' diktat
According to CNN News18, the Haryana government has come out with a diktat ahead of ML Khattar's meeting with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. A notification said that journalists need to keep an one-hand-distance from Khattar.
11:40 (IST)
Amarinder Singh snubs Arvind Kejriwal's request to meet
On Tuesday, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh rejected Kejriwal's request to meet and instead asked him to refrain from "trying to politicise a serious issue".
11:24 (IST)
Kejriwal had blamed stubble burning for smog situation
The Delhi chief minister had earlier blamed stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana for the thick smog that has descended over Delhi. He had also written to the Chief Ministers of both states and requested for a joint meeting to "find solution" to the problem that has led to widespread health concerns in the National Capital Region.
11:21 (IST)
Kejriwal accompanied by environment minister, bureaucrat
Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain and Environment Department Secretary Keshav Chandra are also accompanying the Delhi chief minister to the meeting with Haryana chief minister ML Khattar.
11:19 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about his upcoming meeting with Khattar
11:10 (IST)
Updates for 15 November 2017 begin
17:06 (IST)
Here's a look at how India and China, the countries with the world’s dirtiest air, stack up on their fight against air pollution
Infographic courtesy: network18creative
17:00 (IST)
It seems like Delhiites have not be disillusioned by the festering Delhi smog, fitness enthusiasts work out despite the poor air quality condition in the national capital
16:58 (IST)
Air quality level at hazardous level in Mandir Marg, Delhi
16:42 (IST)
MeT update of smog situation in North India
The India Meteorological Department observed that very dense fog has been observed at most places over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan; while moderate to dense fog persists at a few places over Delhi (SFD/PLM) and rest Uttar Pradesh.
The lowest visibility (<500 M) observed at 08.30 hours IST of today: Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Ambala, Ganganagar, Hissar & Rohtak 25 M each; Bareilly 50 M; Delhi ( SFD/PLM) & Meerut 200 M each and Lucknow & Fursatganj 500 each.
16:38 (IST)
Govt is playing with children's health, accuse angry parents as schools reopen after 5 days
Angry parents accused Delhi authorities on Monday of "playing with children's health" as schools reopened despite a fresh surge in pollution to emergency levels.
"There has been no let-up in the pollution levels. So if the situation is the same, action should be the same. Why open the schools now?" said Ashok Agrawal, president of the All India Parents Association.
"On one hand the government is saying there is a health emergency and on the other, they are playing with children's health. "It is so disturbing to see children coughing and struggling to breathe all the way to the school."
Read more here
16:28 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal retaliates to Manohar Lal Khattar's request for a meeting, says his office 'is constantly trying to fix meeting'
16:24 (IST)
Cleaning capital's toxic air requires scientific thinking, compliance and political will
Cleaning Delhi’s air—a problem that has now reached alarming proportions—thus, requires political will, unified planning, scientific thinking, engineering innovation, administrative compliance and cross-national cooperation, as it is indeed, a problem of north India. Unfortunately, all that the past week has brought us has been uncooperative federalism, unscientific remarks, angry courts and toxic air. Any debate and dialogue around air pollution must not revolve around personalities and politics and must rather adhere to principles of science and prudent policy.
Full analysis here
16:12 (IST)
Mothers advocate for clean air for children in a maternity beauty pageant
Winners of the 'Maternity Queen 2017 Contest' pose with masks to spread message “Swacch Hawa-Surakshit Ma-Shishu” (Clean Air Safe Mother and Child), in Chandigarh on Sunday.
Image courtesy: PTI
16:06 (IST)
Recap: Delhi govt moves NGT seeking changes in odd-even scheme; green panel to hear plea tomorrow
The Delhi government on Monday moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking amendment in its 11 November order on odd-even car rationing scheme. The green panel said it will hear the plea on Tuesday.
Read more here
16:00 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at Narendra Modi for his silence on Delhi air pollution issue
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi recalled lines from a Bollywood film song to take a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the air pollution issue in the national capital.
Gandhi, with the help of a song from the 1978 film "Gaman", indirectly referred to government 'inaction' on pollution.
He added a new line to the verse, bringing in a "Saheb" who remains quiet despite being in the know.
Read more here
15:48 (IST)
Manohar Lal Khattar confronts Arvind Kejriwal, asks what the chief minister has done to end stubble burning in Delhi
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar posted a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, asking him to 'rise about electoral interests' and confront the stubble burning issue that is rampant in Delhi as well. In the letter, he mentions that he is willing to meet the AAP leader between 13 and 14 November to discuss the issue.
15:39 (IST)
"Significant improvement in air quality. There is a possibility of rain. There is no need to panic. Pollution in Delhi will ease as the weather improves in a couple of days," Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan tells News18.
15:18 (IST)
SC seeks explanation from Centre, state governments on pollution rise in Delhi-NCR
The Supreme Court issues notice to the Center, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi government on a petition on stubble burning and dust pollution, reports ANI. The apex court observed that it was an "emergency-like situation" and sought expeditious action.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said that there won't be any stay on matters pertaining to pollution which are going on before any other court.
The apex court issued notice to the Centre and the state governments concerned on the plea which also sought a direction to promote solar energy and electric vehicles to check pollution.
The plea filed by lawyer R K Kapoor has claimed that rise in dust particles on roads, stubble burning in Delhi's neighbouring states like Haryana and Punjab have led to an alarming rise in pollution levels in the NCR and its adjoining areas.
The fresh plea has sought directions to the Centre and the states concerned to take measures on curbing road dust and stubble burning. It has also sought effective implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme.
With inputs from PTI
15:10 (IST)
As odd-even plan falls through, tussle over exemptions highlights challenges in solving current crisis
Arunodoy Prakash, media advisor to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told Firstpost that Delhi’s present public transport system cannot bear the gargantuan load of additional commuters that the lack of exemption to two-wheelers would cause.
"More than 32 lakh people travel by bikes every day in Delhi. If they are not exempted from the odd-even scheme, they may shift to public transportation system. Delhi’s public transportation cannot take that load. We needed to exempt them from the odd-even scheme," he said.
Speaking with Firstpost, AAP MLA, Anil Bajpai said, "We cannot compromise on the issue of women’s safety. If the odd-even scheme is allowed without any exemption, women’s safety might be at risk."
Though both the arguments to offer the exemptions under the odd-even are serious ones, people who moved NGT against the odd-even scheme say the exemptions are nothing but the politics of the AAP-led government.
Full analysis here
14:46 (IST)
Air quality level below hazardous level in NCR's Faridabad
14:25 (IST)
AAP government files review plea in NGT, petition to be heard tomorrow
14:06 (IST)
ITO continues to be the least polluted area in Delhi
Image courtesy: AQICN.org
13:57 (IST)
Include two-wheelers and three-wheelers in odd-even scheme
Odd-even restrictions have to apply to two-wheelers and three-wheelers for the scheme to succeed, says a researcher at the New York-based Columbia University, doubting its efficacy in the long run.
According to V Faye McNeill, associate professor of Chemical Engineering in the institute, the impact of the odd- even scheme fizzles out eventually as drivers find ways around the restrictions. "Controlling emissions from transportation is very important, but in the long term I don't think that the odd- even scheme is going to be the answer," she told PTI in an email interview.
13:43 (IST)
Will move 'Right to clean air' Bill in Parliament, says Deepender Singh Hooda
13:42 (IST)
We will re-file review petition in NGT, says AAP
13:35 (IST)
Closely monitoring the situation, doing more than what our capacity is, says AAP
"The Delhi government is in touch with the environment ministry. In the last 48 hours, we have got information about the smog situation through state and centre monitoring centres. We have taken the report made by scientists and presented it in our cabinet. The report said that pollution has been declining since last 48 hours. However, the situation is still fluctuating. The government is keeping a close eye on it. In the evening, we are meeting Pawan Hans for water sprinkling efforts," Gopal Rai, AAP leader said.
On filing a review petition in the NGT, Rai said, "We will also file another review petition in the NGT. Our lawyers are inside the NGT court. Slamming Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Rai added, "I don't know if AAP is playing politics or Khattar. There is more pollution in Haryana and Punjab but they are running away from responsibility. We are doing more than what our capacity is," AAP leader Gopal Rai told reporters on Monday
13:15 (IST)
Will carpooling help reduce pollution?
"Force Ola/Uber to do a certain number of pool rides, to allow them to ply in the city. Forces them to incentivise pooling. Might make regular rides more expensive, so let them subsidise car-pooling. No carpooling allowed right now from airport," writes Nikhil Pahwa, founder of Medianama.
13:10 (IST)
Helpless residents start 'Quit Delhi' movement
Social media is abuzz with 'Quit Delhi' movement, as many Delhi residents have apparently made up their minds to leave the city.
12:54 (IST)
Does today mean 9 am only? asks AAP govt over NGT review plea
When asked whether the AAP government would file a review petition with the NGT, Naginder Sharma — who is the media advisor to the Delhi chief minister — said there is still time to file the review petition with the green body. "We said we will file the plea today. Does today mean 9 am only?"
12:50 (IST)
Sitaram Yechury targets Centre for inaction
12:47 (IST)
Khattar slams Kejriwal over 'pollution politics'
While urging Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to rise above politics to solve the issue of pollution, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "I will be in Delhi on Monday and Tuesday. There is no response from your office on meeting," Khattar quoted by NDTV as saying, "There are 40,000 farmers in Delhi. What are you doing about them?"
12:30 (IST)
Kejriwal government made long term plans to curb pollution
Long-term interventions and schemes to be coordinated or executed by the Environment Department and the MCDs included green crematoriums, 150-point city-wide real-time air pollution monitoring, PUC revamp, landfill bioventing, construction and demolition activity management, incentivising LPG, the idea of mohalla rasois, designs to end tandoor pollution, brick kiln redesign, market night cleaning, replanning of bus routes, congestion pricing, electric bus promotion, stringent parking policy and BRT redesign.
12:22 (IST)
Meanwhile, RK Puram is still the most polluted locality in Delhi
12:14 (IST)
ITO is currently the least polluted area in Delhi
12:08 (IST)
Manohar Lal Khattar set to meet Arvind Kejriwal today
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be meeting Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday to discuss issues relating to pollution. According to ANI, the latest development came after Kejriwal wrote to Khattar seeking help. The Haryana chief minister then wrote back on Friday, saying that he would be in Delhi between 13 and 14 November.
12:00 (IST)
How odd-even worked across Delhi
During the odd-even scheme, the roads no longer choked with bumper-to-bumper traffic; public transport buses (DTC) increased their operational efficiency to 1.5 times; the scheme reduced the problem of vehicle engine idling, reducing harmful emissions; ambulances didn’t get stuck in traffic leading to lesser deaths in hospital trauma centres; lesser traffic meant lesser emissions and the PM 2.5 & 10 levels came down drastically over a sustained period of time.
Read the full analysis here.
11:51 (IST)
PIL seeks Supreme Court intervention in three issues
The PIL filed by lawyer RK Kapoor seeks Supreme Court's intervention in curbing stubble burning and dust arising from construction. It also seeks effective implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme.
11:38 (IST)
NGT slams Kejriwal government for not filing review petition
11:17 (IST)
Three-judge bench to hear plea by RK Kapoor
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud considered the submission of lawyer RK Kapoor that rise in dust particles on roads, stubble burning in Delhi's neighbouring states Haryana and Punjab have led to an alarming rise in pollution levels in the NCR and its adjoining areas.
11:12 (IST)
Situation may improve in coming days, says CPCB
According to D Saha of the CPCB, there is no relief for NCR region for at least for a few more days. "The concentration of pollution particles is still higher. However, the problem is expected to alleviate by Wednesday as rains are set to hit city," CNN News18 quoted Saha said.
11:05 (IST)
Delhi government fails to file a review petition in NGT
Despite indicating that it will be filing a review petition in the NGT over the odd-even issue, the AAP government failed to do so on Monday. According to CNN News18, the government was expected to file a petition at 10.30 am, yet there was no representation. Sources told the channel that the Supreme Court hearing may have been a reason for the AAP government not filing a review plea in the NGT.
10:56 (IST)
Watch: Supreme Court to intervene in Delhi smog issue
10:53 (IST)
Supreme Court intervenes in Delhi smog issue
According to CNN-News18, the Supreme Court of India will hear a PIL on the Delhi smog crisis. According to News18, the CJI is believed to have said that the issue cannot be ignored anymore. The PIL, which is expected to be heard in the afternoon, may also deal with the stubble burning issue in Punjab and Haryana.
10:40 (IST)
Two express trains were delayed by a day
The Rejandra Nagar Terminal-New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express was delayed by over 24 hours while the Sitamarhi-Anand Vihar Lichavi Express was delayed by over 25 hours.
10:32 (IST)
Delhi international airport functioning normally
According to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), no flights were delayed or cancelled. Nevertheless, US-based United Airlines had suspended flights from Newark to New Delhi due to the smog situation.
10:28 (IST)
Pollutants from Punjab, Haryana responsible for Delhi smog
“The pollutants were transported to Delhi and other parts of northwest India by strong-velocity high-altitude winds coming from West Asia. These, along with pollutants from stubble burning regions of Punjab and Haryana, pushed up the pollution levels in Delhi,” said Gufran Beig, project director of the System of Air Quality And Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.
10:23 (IST)
Eight trains cancelled due to smog in Delhi, NCR
The cancelled trains include New Delhi-Varanasi Mahanama Express, Delhi-Azamgarh Kaifiyat Express, Anand Vihar-Mau Express, Sriganganagar-Delhi Intercity, Delhi-Fazlika Intercity, Delhi-Alipurdwar Mahananda Express and Raxual-Delhi Sadbhawana Express.
IANS