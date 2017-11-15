You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi air pollution updates: Kejriwal arrives in Chandigarh to discuss smog situation, stubble burning with Khattar

IndiaFP StaffNov, 15 2017 12:11:11 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Delhi air pollution updates: Kejriwal arrives in Chandigarh to discuss smog situation, stubble burning with Khattar

  • 12:03 (IST)

    SAD-BJP to protest against Arvind Kejrwal 

    According to India Today, SAD and Congress workers are demanding expulsion of Sukhpal Singh Khaira from the Aam Aadmi Party. The protesters allege AAP defamed Punjab by raking up the issue of drugs and now the party's own leader is reportedly involved in a case of drug smuggling. 

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Chandigarh

  • 11:49 (IST)

    ML Khattar's 'one-hand-distance' diktat

    According to CNN News18, the Haryana government has come out with a diktat ahead of ML Khattar's meeting with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. A notification said that Kejriwal and his delegation needs to keep an one-hand-distance from Khattar. 

  • 11:40 (IST)

    Amarinder Singh snubs Arvind Kejriwal's request to meet

    On Tuesday, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh rejected Kejriwal's request to meet and instead asked him to refrain from "trying to politicise a serious issue". 

  • 11:24 (IST)

    Kejriwal had blamed stubble burning for smog situation

    The Delhi chief minister had earlier blamed stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana for the thick smog that has descended over Delhi. He had also written to the Chief Ministers of both states and requested for a joint meeting to "find solution" to the problem that has led to widespread health concerns in the National Capital Region.

  • 11:21 (IST)

    Kejriwal accompanied by environment minister, bureaucrat 

    Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain and Environment Department Secretary Keshav Chandra are also accompanying the Delhi chief minister to the meeting with Haryana chief minister ML Khattar. 

  • 11:19 (IST)

    Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about his upcoming meeting with Khattar

  • 11:10 (IST)

    Updates for 15 November 2017 begin

  • 17:06 (IST)

    Here's a look at how India and China, the countries with the world’s dirtiest air, stack up on their fight against air pollution

    Infographic courtesy: network18creative

  • 17:00 (IST)

    It seems like Delhiites have not be disillusioned by the festering Delhi smog, fitness enthusiasts work out despite the poor air quality condition in the national capital 

  • 16:58 (IST)

    Air quality level at hazardous level in Mandir Marg, Delhi 

  • 16:42 (IST)

    MeT update of smog situation in North India 

    The India Meteorological Department observed that very dense fog has been observed at most places over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan; while moderate to dense fog persists at a few places over Delhi (SFD/PLM) and rest Uttar Pradesh.
     

    The lowest visibility (<500 M) observed at 08.30 hours IST of today: Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Ambala, Ganganagar, Hissar & Rohtak ­25 M each; Bareilly ­50 M; Delhi ( SFD/PLM) & Meerut­ 200 M each and  Lucknow & Fursatganj­ 500 each.

  • 16:38 (IST)

    Govt is playing with children's health, accuse angry parents as schools reopen after 5 days

    Angry parents accused Delhi authorities on Monday of "playing with children's health" as schools reopened despite a fresh surge in pollution to emergency levels.

    "There has been no let-up in the pollution levels. So if the situation is the same, action should be the same. Why open the schools now?" said Ashok Agrawal, president of the All India Parents Association.

    "On one hand the government is saying there is a health emergency and on the other, they are playing with children's health. "It is so disturbing to see children coughing and struggling to breathe all the way to the school."

    Read more here

  • 16:28 (IST)

    Arvind Kejriwal retaliates to Manohar Lal Khattar's request for a meeting, says his office 'is constantly trying to fix meeting'

  • Cleaning capital's toxic air requires scientific thinking, compliance and political will

    Cleaning Delhi’s air—a problem that has now reached alarming proportions—thus, requires political will, unified planning, scientific thinking, engineering innovation, administrative compliance and cross-national cooperation, as it is indeed, a problem of north India. Unfortunately, all that the past week has brought us has been uncooperative federalism, unscientific remarks, angry courts and toxic air. Any debate and dialogue around air pollution must not revolve around personalities and politics and must rather adhere to principles of science and prudent policy.

    Full analysis here 

  • 16:12 (IST)

    Mothers advocate for clean air for children in a maternity beauty pageant

    Winners of the 'Maternity Queen 2017 Contest' pose with masks to spread message “Swacch Hawa-Surakshit Ma-Shishu” (Clean Air Safe Mother and Child), in Chandigarh on Sunday.

    Image courtesy: PTI 

  • 16:06 (IST)

    Recap: Delhi govt moves NGT seeking changes in odd-even scheme; green panel to hear plea tomorrow

    The Delhi government on Monday moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking amendment in its 11 November order on odd-even car rationing scheme. The green panel said it will hear the plea on Tuesday.

    Read more here

  • 16:00 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at Narendra Modi for his silence on Delhi air pollution issue 


    Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi recalled lines from a Bollywood film song to take a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the air pollution issue in the national capital.


    Gandhi, with the help of a song from the 1978 film "Gaman", indirectly referred to government 'inaction' on pollution.


    He added a new line to the verse, bringing in a "Saheb" who remains quiet despite being in the know.

    Read more here

  • 15:48 (IST)

    Manohar Lal Khattar confronts Arvind Kejriwal, asks what the chief minister has done to end stubble burning in Delhi 

    Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar posted a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, asking him to 'rise about electoral interests' and confront the stubble burning issue that is rampant in Delhi as well. In the letter, he mentions that he is willing to meet the AAP leader between 13 and 14 November to discuss the issue. 

  • 15:39 (IST)

    "Significant improvement in air quality. There is a possibility of rain. There is no need to panic. Pollution in Delhi will ease as the weather improves in a couple of days," Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan tells News18. 

  • 15:18 (IST)

    SC seeks explanation from Centre, state governments on pollution rise in Delhi-NCR 

    The Supreme Court issues notice to the Center, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi government on a petition on stubble burning and dust pollution, reports ANIThe apex court observed that it was an "emergency-like situation" and sought expeditious action. 

    A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said that there won't be any stay on matters pertaining to pollution which are going on before any other court.


    The apex court issued notice to the Centre and the state governments concerned on the plea which also sought a direction to promote solar energy and electric vehicles to check pollution.


    The plea filed by lawyer R K Kapoor has claimed that rise in dust particles on roads, stubble burning in Delhi's neighbouring states like Haryana and Punjab have led to an alarming rise in pollution levels in the NCR and its adjoining areas.


    The fresh plea has sought directions to the Centre and the states concerned to take measures on curbing road dust and stubble burning. It has also sought effective implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme. 

    With inputs from PTI 

  • As odd-even plan falls through, tussle over exemptions highlights challenges in solving current crisis

    Arunodoy Prakash, media advisor to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told Firstpost that Delhi’s present public transport system cannot bear the gargantuan load of additional commuters that the lack of exemption to two-wheelers would cause.

    "More than 32 lakh people travel by bikes every day in Delhi. If they are not exempted from the odd-even scheme, they may shift to public transportation system. Delhi’s public transportation cannot take that load. We needed to exempt them from the odd-even scheme," he said.

    Speaking with Firstpost, AAP MLA, Anil Bajpai said, "We cannot compromise on the issue of women’s safety. If the odd-even scheme is allowed without any exemption, women’s safety might be at risk."

    Though both the arguments to offer the exemptions under the odd-even are serious ones, people who moved NGT against the odd-even scheme say the exemptions are nothing but the politics of the AAP-led government.

    Full analysis here 

  • 14:46 (IST)

    Air quality level below hazardous level in NCR's Faridabad

  • 14:25 (IST)

    AAP government files review plea in NGT, petition to be heard tomorrow

  • 14:06 (IST)

    ITO continues to be the least polluted area in Delhi

    Image courtesy: AQICN.org

  • 13:57 (IST)

    Include two-wheelers and three-wheelers in odd-even scheme

    Odd-even restrictions have to apply to two-wheelers and three-wheelers for the scheme to succeed, says a researcher at the New York-based Columbia University, doubting its efficacy in the long run.

    According to V Faye McNeill, associate professor of Chemical Engineering in the institute, the impact of the odd- even scheme fizzles out eventually as drivers find ways around the restrictions. "Controlling emissions from transportation is very important, but in the long term I don't think that the odd- even scheme is going to be the answer," she told PTI in an email interview.

  • 13:43 (IST)

    Will move 'Right to clean air' Bill in Parliament, says Deepender Singh Hooda

  • 13:42 (IST)

    We will re-file review petition in NGT, says AAP

  • 13:35 (IST)

    Closely monitoring the situation, doing more than what our capacity is, says AAP

    "The Delhi government is in touch with the environment ministry. In the last 48 hours, we have got information about the smog situation through state and centre monitoring centres. We have taken the report made by scientists and presented it in our cabinet. The report said that pollution has been declining since last 48 hours. However, the situation is still fluctuating. The government is keeping a close eye on it. In the evening, we are meeting Pawan Hans for water sprinkling efforts," Gopal Rai, AAP leader said.  

    On filing a review petition in the NGT, Rai said, "We will also file another review petition in the NGT. Our lawyers are inside the NGT court. Slamming Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Rai added, "I don't know if AAP is playing politics or Khattar. There is more pollution in Haryana and Punjab but they are running away from responsibility. We are doing more than what our capacity is," AAP leader Gopal Rai told reporters on Monday

  • 13:15 (IST)

    Will carpooling help reduce pollution? 

    "Force Ola/Uber to do a certain number of pool rides, to allow them to ply in the city. Forces them to incentivise pooling. Might make regular rides more expensive, so let them subsidise car-pooling. No carpooling allowed right now from airport," writes Nikhil Pahwa, founder of Medianama. 

  • 13:10 (IST)

    Helpless residents start 'Quit Delhi' movement 

    Social media is abuzz with 'Quit Delhi' movement, as many Delhi residents have apparently made up their minds to leave the city. 


     

  • Does today mean 9 am only? asks AAP govt over NGT review plea

    When asked whether the AAP government would file a review petition with the NGT, Naginder Sharma — who is the media advisor to the Delhi chief minister — said there is still time to file the review petition with the green body. "We said we will file the plea today. Does today mean 9 am only?"

  • 12:50 (IST)

    Sitaram Yechury targets Centre for inaction 

  • 12:47 (IST)

    Khattar slams Kejriwal over 'pollution politics'

    While urging Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to rise above politics to solve the issue of pollution, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "I will be in Delhi on Monday and Tuesday. There is no response from your office on meeting," Khattar quoted by NDTV as saying, "There are 40,000 farmers in Delhi. What are you doing about them?"

  • 12:30 (IST)

    Kejriwal government made long term plans to curb pollution 

    Long-term interventions and schemes to be coordinated or executed by the Environment Department and the MCDs included green crematoriums, 150-point city-wide real-time air pollution monitoring, PUC revamp, landfill bioventing, construction and demolition activity management, incentivising LPG, the idea of mohalla rasois, designs to end tandoor pollution, brick kiln redesign, market night cleaning, replanning of bus routes, congestion pricing, electric bus promotion, stringent parking policy and BRT redesign. 

  • 12:22 (IST)

    Meanwhile, RK Puram is still the most polluted locality in Delhi 

  • 12:14 (IST)

    ITO is currently the least polluted area in Delhi

  • 12:08 (IST)

    Manohar Lal Khattar set to meet Arvind Kejriwal today

    Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be meeting Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday to discuss issues relating to pollution. According to ANI, the latest development came after Kejriwal wrote to Khattar seeking help.  The Haryana chief minister then wrote back on Friday, saying that he would be in Delhi between 13 and 14 November. 

  • 12:00 (IST)

    How odd-even worked across Delhi

    During the odd-even scheme, the roads no longer choked with bumper-to-bumper traffic; public transport buses (DTC) increased their operational efficiency to 1.5 times; the scheme reduced the problem of vehicle engine idling, reducing harmful emissions; ambulances didn’t get stuck in traffic leading to lesser deaths in hospital trauma centres; lesser traffic meant lesser emissions and the PM 2.5 & 10 levels came down drastically over a sustained period of time. 

    Read the full analysis here. 

  • 11:51 (IST)

    PIL seeks Supreme Court intervention in three issues

    The PIL filed by lawyer RK Kapoor seeks Supreme Court's intervention in curbing stubble burning and dust arising from construction. It also seeks effective implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme.

  • 11:38 (IST)

    NGT slams Kejriwal government for not filing review petition

  • 11:17 (IST)

    Three-judge bench to hear plea by RK Kapoor

    A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud considered the submission of lawyer RK Kapoor that rise in dust particles on roads, stubble burning in Delhi's neighbouring states Haryana and Punjab have led to an alarming rise in pollution levels in the NCR and its adjoining areas.

  • 11:12 (IST)

    Situation may improve in coming days, says CPCB

    According to D Saha of the CPCB, there is no relief for NCR region for at least for a few more days. "The concentration of pollution particles is still higher. However, the problem is expected to alleviate by Wednesday as rains are set to hit city," CNN News18 quoted Saha said. 

  • 11:05 (IST)

    Delhi government fails to file a review petition in NGT

    Despite indicating that it will be filing a review petition in the NGT over the odd-even issue, the AAP government failed to do so on Monday. According to CNN News18, the government was expected to file a petition at 10.30 am, yet there was no representation. Sources told the channel that the Supreme Court hearing may have been a reason for the AAP government not filing a review plea in the NGT. 

  • 10:56 (IST)

    Watch: Supreme Court to intervene in Delhi smog issue

  • 10:53 (IST)

    Supreme Court intervenes in Delhi smog issue

    According to CNN-News18, the Supreme Court of India will hear a PIL on the Delhi smog crisis. According to News18, the CJI is believed to have said that the issue cannot be ignored anymore. The PIL, which is expected to be heard in the afternoon, may also deal with the stubble burning issue in Punjab and Haryana.  

  • 10:40 (IST)

    Two express trains were delayed by a day

    The Rejandra Nagar Terminal-New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express was delayed by over 24 hours while the Sitamarhi-Anand Vihar Lichavi Express was delayed by over 25 hours.

  • 10:32 (IST)

    Delhi international airport functioning normally

    According to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), no flights were delayed or cancelled. Nevertheless, US-based United Airlines had suspended flights from Newark to New Delhi due to the smog situation. 

  • 10:28 (IST)

    Pollutants from Punjab, Haryana responsible for Delhi smog 

    “The pollutants were transported to Delhi and other parts of northwest India by strong-velocity high-altitude winds coming from West Asia. These, along with pollutants from stubble burning regions of Punjab and Haryana, pushed up the pollution levels in Delhi,” said Gufran Beig, project director of the System of Air Quality And Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying. 

  • 10:23 (IST)

    Eight trains cancelled due to smog in Delhi, NCR

    The cancelled trains include New Delhi-Varanasi Mahanama Express, Delhi-Azamgarh Kaifiyat Express, Anand Vihar-Mau Express, Sriganganagar-Delhi Intercity, Delhi-Fazlika Intercity, Delhi-Alipurdwar Mahananda Express and Raxual-Delhi Sadbhawana Express.

    IANS

Load More

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal left for Haryana on Wednesday to meet Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and discuss the issue of stubble burning and air pollution.

The Delhi Chief Minister had earlier blamed stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana for the thick smog that has descended over Delhi.

File image of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

File image of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

He had also written to the chief ministers of both states and requested for a joint meeting to "find solution" to the problem that has led to widespread health concerns in the National Capital Region.

On Tuesday, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh rejected Kejriwal's request to meet and instead asked him to refrain from "trying to politicise a serious issue".

Singh said that air pollution in NCR was not an inter-state matter and needed the Centre's intervention.

Air quality in the National Capital Region saw a marginal improvement from "severe plus" to "severe" on Tuesday.


Published Date: Nov 15, 2017 12:10 pm | Updated Date: Nov 15, 2017 12:11 pm


Also See







Cricket Scores



Top Stories