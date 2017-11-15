Delhi air pollution updates: Kejriwal arrives in Chandigarh to discuss smog situation, stubble burning with Khattar

SC seeks explanation from Centre, state governments on pollution rise in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court issues notice to the Center, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi government on a petition on stubble burning and dust pollution, reports ANI. The apex court observed that it was an "emergency-like situation" and sought expeditious action.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said that there won't be any stay on matters pertaining to pollution which are going on before any other court.



The apex court issued notice to the Centre and the state governments concerned on the plea which also sought a direction to promote solar energy and electric vehicles to check pollution.



The plea filed by lawyer R K Kapoor has claimed that rise in dust particles on roads, stubble burning in Delhi's neighbouring states like Haryana and Punjab have led to an alarming rise in pollution levels in the NCR and its adjoining areas.



The fresh plea has sought directions to the Centre and the states concerned to take measures on curbing road dust and stubble burning. It has also sought effective implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme.

With inputs from PTI