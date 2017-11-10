Delhi air pollution levels stay at 'severe-plus' levels; people asked to avoid all outdoor physical activity

New Delhi: There was no decline in pollution levels in the Delhi-NCR region on Friday as major pollutants across all monitoring stations remained at "severe" level.

The data collected from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the levels of PM2.5 and PM10 (particles with diameter less than 2.5 and 10mm) were "severe".

The CPCB data showed the average Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi at 480, close to "severe-plus", while the average PM2.5 (particles with diameter less than 2.5) of 24 active monitoring stations was 479 units by 12 pm.

The safe limit for PM2.5 is 60 micrograms per cubic meter according to national standards and 25 micrograms per cubic meter as per international standards. The average AQI of Delhi and NCR was "severe" at 473 units while the average PM2.5 was 472 units.

People have been advised to avoid all physical activity outdoors and to consult a doctor in case of unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty or fatigue.