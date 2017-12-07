Delhi air pollution: Environment secretary to send Whatsapp alerts on severe pollution

New Delhi: Delhi environment department secretary will sound an alarm on Whatsapp if Air Quality Index (AQI) crosses a particular mark, asking authorities to carry out pollution control measures, official sources said on Wednesday.

"On the basis of AQI, an alarm will be triggered by the secretary (environment), GNCTD on Whatsapp. The follow-up action by authorities concerned is expected without delay," an environment department communique said.

The SOP (standard operating procedure) for controlling severe air pollution in Delhi asks city Municipal Corporations, Public Works Department, Delhi Development Authority and others to carry out different measures like sprinkling of water, checking of biomass burning, diesel generator sets, and polluting vehicles.

The heads of authorities concerned will work out an internal mechanism to carry out the task and communicate the name and mobile number of their nodal officers, the order said.