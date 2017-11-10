You are here:
Delhi air pollution updates: NGT blocks Arvind Kejriwal's odd-even plan, to hear govt stance on policy tomorrow at 11 am

IndiaFP StaffNov, 10 2017 18:57:57 IST
  • 16:50 (IST)

    Sheila Dikshit slams Delhi govt, says odd-even rule is not a solution 

    Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, saying that the odd-even rule was not a solution. "I don't think there is any planning at all in this past one year. Even the last time when they implemented the odd-even rule, it was not effective at all," she said, as reported by News18.

  • 16:44 (IST)

    NGT questions why two-wheelers and women are exempt from odd-even rule

    The National Green Tribunal questioned the justification of exempting two-wheelers and women drivers during the odd-even scheme despite knowing that two-wheelers caused 46 percent pollution, as per an IIT Kanpur report.

  • 16:21 (IST)

    Veerappa Moily calls for Centre-state dialogue on Delhi air pollution


    Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily termed the alarming rise in air pollution as a fallout of "financial and administrative problems". "It can be tackled if they put their mind on it, instead of getting into the blame game," the former Karnataka Chief Minister told PTI.


    The accumulation of waste and its disposal by burning is the main reason for the poor air quality, Moily said adding that "lot of funds" need to be allocated to address the issue by giving it "highest priority".


    "Mere rhetoric and sloganeering is not going to serve the purpose," he added.


    The former Union Environment Minister said the main responsibility to address the issue lies with the Delhi government. "They need to do it. The Centre is also part of it, (but) there is no eye-to-eye meeting between the central and the state government," he said. —PTI

  • 16:17 (IST)

    Pollution kills more people than HIV-AIDS, TB and malaria put together; Better urban planning needed to combat pollution: George Institute for Global Health 

    Reducing transport activities, improving technologies and relocating traffic sources from crowded areas are some of the measures for better urban planning that can help Delhi combat rising air pollution, a leading health and medical research institute said on Friday.

    As residents in Delhi and its suburbs continue to suffer from worsening air quality, The George Institute for Global Health in a statement said air pollution has become "one of the major public health problems in India, especially in the northern regions". 

    It said "sustainable public health solutions" were needed, describing pollution as the "largest risk factor for death". "In fact, pollution kills more people than HIV-AIDS, TB and malaria put together. In economic terms, the global cost of pollution in terms of hours not worked, premature deaths, health spending and eroded quality of life has been estimated at Rs 26,760 crore a year," said the statement by The George Institute India Executive Director Professor Vivekanand Jha. —IANS

  • 16:07 (IST)

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says accusing Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is not a solution, Delhi air pollution is a national problem

  • 16:04 (IST)

    Union minister Vijay Goel addresses media on odd-even plan

  • 15:56 (IST)

    High pollution in Delhi-NCR region may dent its tourism prospects, reports Assocham

    The alarming level of pollution in Delhi-NCR may hit tourism in the region as November and December are the peak months for foreign travellers to visit India and majority of them opt for the Golden Triangle tourist circuit — Delhi, Agra and Jaipur, Assocham said on Friday.

    The industry chamber interacted with 350 tour operators and based its findings on their feedback. "Even domestic tourists are avoiding Delhi. In comparison, international tourists are more sensitive about green tourism," said the industry body.

    "Along with tourism, transportation linked to the sector would also take a hit if investment and tourists traffic gets a setback. The transportation is one of the key contributors to the national economy in the services sector. Transportation and tourism are highly employment-oriented and jobs may be a casualty of the pollution," said Assocham. —PTI

  • 15:41 (IST)

    Delhi air pollution levels stay at 'severe-plus' levels; people asked to avoid all outdoor physical activity

    There was no decline in pollution levels in the Delhi-NCR region on Friday as major pollutants across all monitoring stations remained at "severe" level.

    The data collected from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the levels of PM2.5 and PM10 (particles with diameter less than 2.5 and 10mm) were "severe".


    The CPCB data showed the average Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi at 480, close to "severe-plus", while the average PM2.5 (particles with diameter less than 2.5) of 24 active monitoring stations was 479 units by 12 pm.

    Read more here

  • 15:34 (IST)

    NGT meeting to be held with Delhi govt tomorrow at 11 am 

    News18 reports that the National Green Tribunal will hear the Delhi government's reports on what policies have been implemented to counter Delhi pollution and will receive its verdict on the odd-even scheme. "Keeping in mind the environmental emergency and the odd-even, a special NGT bench will sit tomorrow, and Delhi govt will have to answer them why is Odd-Even necessary to be implemented now," Gaurav Bansal, lawyer in odd-even implementation matter in NGT, told ANI.

  • 15:30 (IST)

    New Delhi to be sprayed from on high amid deepening smog emergency

    India plans to spray water over its capital, New Delhi, to try to combat toxic smog that has triggered a pollution emergency, officials said on Friday, with conditions expected to get worse over the weekend.

    The government was finalizing the plans to spray the water from a height of 100 meters, which would be unprecedented, environment ministry’s seniormost official Shruti Bhardwaj said, without saying how much of the city of 22 million people would be covered.

    The scheme was introduced in the Chinese capital a decade ago to fight traffic and pollution with mixed success.—Reuters

  • 15:24 (IST)

    BJP leader Subramanian Swamy calls odd-even scheme a "fraud on the public to siphon off public funds"

  • 15:20 (IST)

    NGT asks Delhi govt to impose 1 lakh fine on builders 

    The National Green Tribunal asked the Delhi govt what was being done in terms of keeping a check on violations made during construction activity,"How many builders have you caught? What is being done to stop construction activity?" the tribunal put forth for the Delhi govt to answer. The NGT said that the govt should to impose 1 lakh fine on builders found violating directions, as construction work has been halted in view of smog & air pollution.

  • 15:15 (IST)

    What is smog and why it is bad for you 

  • 15:04 (IST)

    NGT panel willing to attend 'special sitting' with Delhi govt tomorrow

    NGT asked Delhi govt to inform them what the component of car pollution is to the total pollution in Delhi. They added that once they have satisfying answers to all their questions related to the odd-even scheme, the tribunal was willing to sit again tomorrow. 

    The body also said that the plan needs to be planned better and that it "can't be a shock treatment." "The way it's being implemented now is ad hoc," the panel emphasised. "As of today, we are convinced that it's not a proper solution. It will be counterproductive," they added. 

    NGT also questioned if people taking DTC buses and stated that Delhi doesn't have enough CNG buses. "Extra Diesel busses plying on roads will be counter productive as well," it added.

    The tribunal also told the Punjab govt to inform the panel on what was being done on crop burning or "be prepared to face strict punishment." 

  • Reintroducing odd-even an act of last-minute governance as Centre and state govts play blame-game

    The odd-even wave step has been taken and nearly a week late. Is it then an act of last-minute governance because preemptive measures weren't taken by either Delhi or the Punjab and Haryana governments? It's hard to ignore the fact that the same poisonous smog had choked the capital last year as well, with PM2.5 levels hitting a ridiculous 999. Last year, the discourse was firecrackers being burst by locals versus stubble burning by farmers in Congress ruled-Punjab and BJP-led Haryana.

    If these laxities of the Haryana and Punjab governments were known to the Delhi government, then why wasn't the capital ready for this? Couldn't the setting up of the 20 air-monitoring stations (inaugurated by Kejriwal on 9 November) be done at least a couple of months before Diwali?

    Full analysis here

  • 14:36 (IST)

    NGT questions Delhi govt over odd-even plan, crop burning

    Reprimanding the Delhi government, the NGT said, "How many builders have you caught? What is being done to stop construction activity? Odd-even formula can't be imposed like this. Nothing has been done from your (Delhi govt) end since the past one year," according to News18. 

    The NGT also slammed the Punjab government over lack of any measures to tackle crop burning. "Tell us what is being done on crop burning or be prepared to face strict punishment," the NGT reportedly said. 

  • 14:27 (IST)

    NGT blocks odd-even plan, says 'first prove that it is productive'

    The National Green Tribunal said that the Delhi government cannot implement the odd-even scheme till the green body is satisfied, reported CNN-News18. The NGT reportedly said, "As of today, we are convinced that it's not a proper solution. It will be counter productive."

  • 14:19 (IST)

    AAP MLA Adarsh Shastri tweets support to Arvind Kejriwal over odd-even plan

  • 14:07 (IST)

    Free travel for commuters in all DTC, Cluster buses from 13-17 November to boost odd-even plan

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal further supported the move and said it will encourage people to switch to public transport.

  • 13:52 (IST)

    Air quality in Delhi slightly better than yesterday's

  • 13:44 (IST)

    Image of a man covering his nose with a handkerchief to protect himself from heavy smog near India Gate

    Image courtesy: PTI

  • 13:29 (IST)

    Watch: Heavy smog continues to blanket Delhi

  • 13:18 (IST)

    Union minister Vijay Goel to address media at 3.30 pm today on odd-even plan

  • 13:13 (IST)

    National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issues guidelines

    Dos and Dont's surrounding Delhi smog situation:

    1) Avoid smoking. Do not burn garbage and even do not allow anyone to do so in your neighborhood.

    2)  Do make sure you drink more water as it helps in flushing toxins from the body.

    3) Avoid strenuous activity, which leads to inhalation of greater volumes of minute pollutants.

    4) Remain indoors. Go out when it's bright and sunny. 

    5) Don't step out or indulge in outdoor activities during the early morning and evening hours in view of "severe" levels of air pollution in the city. 

    6) Regular intake of fruits rich in vitamin C, magnesium and omega fatty acids. These fruits are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds and boost immunity.

    7) Use nasal filters or air purifiers, which will provide short-term relief.

    8)  Keep some air purifying plants in homes and offices like aloe vera, ivy etc.

    9) Don't use main roads. Pollution drops away substantially when you are walking in smaller lanes away from the main roads.

    10) Avoid the areas with smoke or heavy dust.

    11) Remain indoors if you have breathing difficulty and try to keep children indoors as much as possible. 

  • 13:09 (IST)

    BJP claims Arvind Kejriwal govt trying to 'pass the buck' on Delhi pollution

  • 13:02 (IST)

    Important points to remember about odd-even 3.0 plan

  • 12:56 (IST)

    BJP slams Kejriwal's odd-even plan, calls it 'face-saving reactions'

  • 12:50 (IST)

    Hazardous air quality forcing Delhiites to flee city, indicates increase in travel bookings

    Rising pollution levels are forcing Delhi residents to flee the city to escape the toxic air, indicates a spike in travel bookings from the city, reported News18. People are looking to go to places like Macau, Singapore, Thailand, Colombo and other countries that have visa on arrival, not just hill stations such as Shimla and Mussorie. 

    Travel agencies in the city have told News18 that there has indeed been a spike in the number of bookings and queries which could be attributed to the smog crisis in the National Capital

  • 12:26 (IST)

    Air quality at Delhi's Punjabi Bagh still at 'Hazardous' level

  • 12:23 (IST)

    NGT bench headed by Justice Swatanter Kumar directs Delhi govt to submit odd-even report
     
     
    A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar directed the Delhi government to submit before it the details of the ambient air quality during the earlier implementation of the odd-even scheme.
     
     
    The Green panel directed the counsel appearing for the Delhi government to be ready with all the requisite data and show before it the reason for implementing the latest odd-even scheme.
     
     
    On 21 April, last year, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had told NGT that there was no data to suggest that the odd-even scheme has led to a decline in vehicular pollution in Delhi-NCR.

  • Why is Delhi not demanding the right to breathe? 

    Where exactly is the anger and concern among citizens about the hazard to their health? Are the people of Delhi really worried about the cancer-causing pollutants they are inhaling? If yes, what are they doing to demand the right to clean air, and thus, the right to life? Do we see any dharnas, candle-light marches or protests? Do we see in people of Delhi the desire to make the government do something about the gas chamber they live in?

    Delhi's silent capitulation to fate is a painful indictment of its inability to stand up for its own rights. It is a reminder of the zombie-like existence of a city that doesn't stop even once to introspect about its own fate. It is a resounding counterpoint to what was once said about Delhi, that it was dilwalon ki. Because, Delhi has lost the heart and stomach for a fight for its own existence. Its blood has turned into water.

    It is exactly this kind of surrender that makes the political class get away with its failures. This disinterest among people ends up giving clean chits to governments and politicians guilty of criminal neglect of Delhi's air. And, the result of this apathy is that the city gets the government and the air it deserves.

    Read the entire article here

  • 11:59 (IST)

    Delhi to have 'severe' air quality till Friday; cleaner air expected next week

  • 11:54 (IST)

    Delhi govt sprinkles water to control smog

  • 11:46 (IST)

    Punjab govt in Pakistan joins debate over stubble burning, asks Amarinder Singh's govt to follow in their footsteps

    On Wednesday, the government of Punjab, Pakistan encouraged Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh to impose a ban on stubble burning in Punjab as they have done. 

  • 11:38 (IST)

    Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says stubble burning is more economic than a political issue

    Writing for The Times of IndiaSingh wrote: "Amidst the loud political rhetoric, the real issue is all but getting sidelined, with a clear lack of understanding about the problem, which is more economic than political in nature. The search for political solutions to the issue is, therefore, meaningless."

    He further wrote: "There are many who, without really grasping the intricacies of the issue, talk of strict enforcement of the law banning stubble burning. Let me ask them, in all honesty, whether they really expect me and my government to penalize the farmers for trying to earn their livelihood and ensure the survival of their near and dear ones? Would that not be more criminal than the act for which we are condemning them?


    That is not to say that we are in favour of burning paddy straw, which, admittedly, is a dangerous way of managing residue. My only submission is that instead of crucifying my government or my farmers, let us put our heads together to find an impactful and permanent solution to the problem."

  • 11:32 (IST)

    BJP MP Giriraj Singh claims to use electric car in Delhi to curb pollution

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Visibility in Delhi at 400 metres today

    It was a foggy morning in the national capital on Friday with the minimum temperature recorded at 13 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. Visibility stood at 400 metres.

    "There was moderate fog in many places. The sky will remain clear ahead," said an official of the India Meteorological Department. 

    Humidity at 8.30 am was 93 percent. Thursday's maximum temperature settled at 30.5 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, while the minimum was recorded at 14 degrees Celsius, normal for the season.

    According to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), flights were operating normally.

    IANS

  • 11:16 (IST)

    NGT to examine Delhi govt's decision to re-introduce odd-even scheme at 2 pm today

    The National Green Tribunal (NGT) is set to examine at 2 PM today Delhi government's decision to implement odd-even scheme from 13 November. 

    NGT also directed the Delhi government to produce details of ambient air quality during earlier odd-even schemes. 

    -PTI

  • 11:11 (IST)

    Road dust highest cause of pollution in Delhi

  • 11:05 (IST)

    PWD department of Delhi govt violates NGT's order by continuing construction work in RK Puram

  • 10:55 (IST)

    Delhi govt to hire 500 buses for smoother commute

    With nearly 13 lakh private cars expected to keep off the road per day after the odd-even scheme kicks in from Monday, the government is looking to hire 500 buses to ensure smooth commute for the public.

    The Delhi Transport Corporation has a bus fleet of around 4,000 buses while there are over 1,600 cluster buses that form the backbone of the public transport along with metro. According to the official data, DTC buses carry around 35 lakh passengers every day. Since the AAP came to power, the DTC has not been able to purchase any new bus.

    The number of registered vehicles in the national capital has crossed the 1-crore mark and of this, 31,72,842 are cars registered in the city. The official said that as per rough estimates, about 13 lakh cars will go off the roads every day during the operation of the odd-even scheme.

  • 10:48 (IST)

    Political parties, NGOs distribute masks in Delhi

    Political parties and organisations are distributing masks among people in view of deteriorating air quality in the national capital even as doctors express doubts over their efficacy. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari along with Abhiyan Delhi, an NGO, distributed masks at Connaught Place. He asked Delhiites to be cautious and use masks while going out, especially in the early hours, a Delhi BJP statement said.
     

    SAD-BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, too, had distributed masks yesterday at the Connaught Place. He was accompanied by Delhi BJP leader Arvinder Singh Lovely and AAP MLA Kapil Mishra.

  • 10:41 (IST)

    Residents complain of headaches, coughs and smarting eyes

    “Waking up with a headache, breathlessness & throat irritation every day,” Bhavani Giddu wrote on Twitter. Reuters reported many people stayed home and restaurants in some of the city’s most crowded parts were deserted.

    “I’d like to assure people that the central government shall do everything possible to bring about improvement in air quality in Delhi and the Nation Capital Region,” central environment minister Harsh Vardhan said as authorities faced criticism for failing to take steps to fight a problem that erupts every year.

  • 10:37 (IST)

    MCD car parking rates revised from Rs 20 to Rs 80 per hour

    The revised rates for cars are Rs 80 per hour and Rs 400 for 24 hours, according to the SDMC order. "For two-wheelers, it would be Rs 40 per hour and Rs 200 hours," it said. For the NDMC and EDMC, the revised fees for parking of cars would range from Rs 80 to Rs 800, the civic official said.

  • 10:22 (IST)

    Delhi hospitals see 100% rise in patients with respiratory ailments due to air pollution

    The out patient department (OPD) at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has seen a 100 percent increase in number of patients with respiratory disorders since Diwali. According to The Indian ExpressDr Arup Basu, senior consultant Department of Chest Medicine said in 85 percent of the cases patients did not have any chronic respiratory ailment symptoms, based on their X-ray reports. "Most have no history of respiratory diseases. As these otherwise healthy people are inhaling highly polluted air, irritants are causing inflammation and displaying symptoms such as sore throat, watery eyes and dry cough," he said. 

  • 10:15 (IST)

    Pollution levels so high in Delhi, its equal to smoking 50 cigarettes a day 

  • 10:10 (IST)

    As Delhi struggles to cope with the smog, check Air Quality Index in other cities

  • 10:04 (IST)

    Delhi BJP lashes out at Arvind Kejriwal, accuses him of not doing anything to improve public transport system

  • 10:02 (IST)

    Air quality remains 'Severe' in Delhi

  • 09:50 (IST)

    Arvind Kejriwal to chair meeting on odd-even policy implementation at 2 pm today

The national capital remained in the throes of a pollution emergency for the third day on Thursday, prompting the city government to declare a return of the odd-even scheme from 13 November despite the level of pollutants dipping for the first time since Tuesday.

The car-rationing scheme, which was enforced twice in the national capital in 2016, will be in place between 13 November and 17 November from 8 am to 8 pm, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said.

Women drivers, two-wheelers and vehicles carrying children in school uniforms, besides VVIPs will be kept out of the ambit of the scheme under which cars bearing registration numbers ending with odd digits are allowed to ply on odd dates while those ending with even digits run on even dates.

Also, commercial vehicles, bearing yellow number plates, will not come under it.

Meanwhile, schools across the city remained shut and construction activities came to a halt at many places as part of preventive measures announced on Wednesday, as the toxic haze over the city hung low, albeit with reduced intensity.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 486 on a scale of 500 for the day in the national capital. AQI of neighbouring Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurgaon were also in the emergency category.

A key maker awaits customers as a man checks his mobile phone while driving his scooter with lights on through smog in Greater Noida, near New Delhi. AP

A key maker awaits customers as a man checks his mobile phone while driving his scooter with lights on through smog in Greater Noida, near New Delhi. AP

A graph containing the hourly-levels of ultrafine particulates PM2.5 and PM10 showed a distinct downward curve from around 12 pm for the first time since Tuesday when the concentration of these pollutants breached the emergency scale.

"The dip in minimum temperature resulted in the moisture, which had trapped the pollutants, to turn into water. Subsequently, some amount of dispersion happened as the water droplets became too heavy to float in the air and fell," CPCB's air lab chief Dipankar Saha told PTI.

A task force of the CPCB, which met to review the measures taken under the Graded Response Action Plan, concluded that the level of pollution will come down to the 'very poor' category on Saturday, two notches below the 'emergency category' prevailing now.

It said no additional measures under the Graded Response Action Plan, including the odd-even scheme, are required as of now, suggesting that the Delhi government's decision does not have the backing of the key panel which oversees enforcement of the GRAP.

Meanhile, Gahlot said the government has directed Delhi Transport Corporation to hire 500 buses from private contractors to tackle the rush of commuters during the odd-even week.

"Delhi Metro has also promised to provide 100 small buses during the period. Schools will be free to provide their buses voluntarily. However, there will be no compulsion," he said.

CNG vehicles will be exempt but need to have stickers in place. These will be available at 22 IGL gas stations across Delhi from 2 pm on Friday.

"The old stickers which were issued in the last edition of odd-even will be valid too," the minister said.

The National Green Tribunal banned construction and industrial activity, and entry of trucks, rapping the Delhi government and civic bodies for the situation.

The state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana were also directed to ensure that no crop residue were burnt and incentives provided to farmers.

The Delhi High Court asked the government to consider the option of "cloud seeding" to induce rainfall artificially, as an immediate step to bring down the dust and particulate matter in the atmosphere.

The court also suggested that the odd-even scheme be brought back, hours after which the government made the announcement.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sent out notices to the Centre and the governments of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana in view of "life-threatening" pollution levels in the region and rapped the authorities for not taking proper steps to tackle the "hazard", amounting to violation of right to life and health.

The environment ministry set up a high-level committee to propose and monitor solutions to air pollution.

The seven-member committee, headed by the environment secretary, will look at short-term and long-term measures. It will meet at regular intervals to draw up a plan and ensure enforcement of various pollution control measures, an official statement said.

Speaking after inaugurating 20 new air monitoring stations in the city, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal emphasised on the need for the Centre, Harayna, Punjab and Delhi governments to keep political differences aside and come together to find a permanent solution to stubble burning, which aggravates pollution in Delhi.


Published Date: Nov 10, 2017 02:25 pm | Updated Date: Nov 10, 2017 06:57 pm


