Delhi air pollution: AAP govt fails to file review petition on odd-even scheme in NGT today

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday did not file a review petition in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on the odd-even ruling, two days after it decided to hold the traffic rationing scheme in abeyance and said it would request the green court to exempt women and two-wheelers from the restrictions.

The NGT questioned the Delhi government over not filing a review petition and wondered if its statement on Saturday was a media gimmick.

"There is no review petition from the Delhi government on odd-even though the Delhi minister said so earlier. Was the statement only for media?," asked NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar while hearing another case in the tribunal.

A case regarding the overall air pollution in Delhi is listed for Tuesday in the NGT.

On Saturday, the green court gave the go ahead to the odd-even scheme and disapproved of all the exemptions that were given during the previous two phases of odd-even in January and April 2016.

The Delhi government said it will approach the green court again on Monday, and request that exemptions be given for women drivers and two-wheelers. Subject to the NGT's decision, the Delhi government will "consider implementing it again".

The road rationing scheme is to be implemented from 13 to 17 November as suggested by the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority (EPCA) and specified under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), after Delhi's air quality went "beyond severe".

Last year, exemptions were given to women, two-wheelers, vehicles carrying children in school uniforms and VVIPs.