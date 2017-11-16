Delhi air pollution: 55 percent of parents want schools to shut because of smog, shows survey

New Delhi: Residents of the Delhi NCR region want schools to be shut between 1 and 20 November to protect their children from pollution, a survey participated in by 13,000 respondents has revealed.

According to the survey, conducted by citizens engagement platform LocalCircles, around 55 percent of the residents supported the shutdown.

The survey also found that that around 59 percent people believe that effectively enforcing the ban on stubble burning in neighbouring states can solve Delhi NCR's pollution crisis. The survey also revealed that around 69 percent of the people suggested that the paramilitary CRPF could be deployed to enforce the ban.

The ban already exists in Punjab and Haryana but there is limited enforcement by the state governments. As per the CRPF role defined on its website, one duties it can be activated for is checking environmental degradation and protection of local flora and fauna.

The results were also shared with the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and he promised to discuss it with other stakeholders in the government.

Stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana has been identified by NASA Fire Mapper, industry experts and the government as the root cause for the poor air quality in Delhi NCR.