Delhi air pollution: 10 trains cancelled; light rain expected tomorrow which could intensify fog but clear smog

New Delhi: The toxic smog continued to envelope national capital on Tuesday morning, with reduced visibility in some areas leading to cancellation of ten trains in the city.

According to a senior Indian Railways official, 73 trains have been delayed, 34 rescheduled, and 10 cancelled.

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 14.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal," a MeT department official said.

The humidity was recorded at 84 percent at 8.30 am.

"Light rain is expected tomorrow, which might intensify the fog but could clear the smog," the official said.

Delhi has been experiencing dense smog for about a week, forcing authorities to enforce emergency measures such as banning construction activities and brick kilns in the National Capital Region.