Delhi ACB launches probe against Congress' Haroon Yusuf after AAP MLA alleges misuse of waqf board resources

New Delhi: The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has launched a probe into AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's complaints, including one against Congress leader Haroon Yusuf, alleging corruption in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board, officials said.

The anti-graft body has written to the Delhi Waqf Board, asking it to provided files and papers related to Khan's allegations, a senior official of the waqf board said.

The official said that the ACB has also handed over a questionnaire to the waqf board based on Khan's complaints, seeking details of the issues raised.

"The papers are being sorted and queries are being replied as has been sought by the ACB," he said.

A senior official of the ACB also confirmed the development, without giving details.

Khan in his complaint to Delhi government's Directorate of Vigilance, in September 2016, had alleged that Yusuf, who was the waqf board chairman from 1999-2004, had continued to use the services of a waqf Bbard driver named Rafique even after he became a minister and the board bore all his expenses, including salary.

"By illegal and unlawful taking over of the employee of Delhi Waqf Board in his personal service, Haroon Yusuf converted a valuable resource of the waqf board into his own personal use thereby causing wrongful gain to himself and loss to the board," Khan had alleged in his complaint.

His other complaints pertain to leasing of waqf board's 62-bigha land at Punjab Khod near Narela at lower prices and hoarding of contracts causing "huge losses" to the the waqf board.

Yusuf served as the waqf board chairman before he was made the power minister in the Sheila Dikshit government in 2005.