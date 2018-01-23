Delhi: 2,500 govt buildings to get environment-friendly ACs; LED blubs to replace conventional lights

New Delhi: Super-efficient and environment-friendly air-conditioners, which consume 30 percent less power will be installed in 2,500 government buildings, Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan has said.

All automobiles will be converted to electric keeping in view the government's commitment to shift to electric mobility by 2030 he said while launching the replacement of conventional lights with LED lights in East Delhi on Monday.

"One lakh conventional air conditioners will be replaced by super-efficient ACs that will consume 30 percent less power and will be environment-friendly," an official statement quoting the minister said.

Vardhan said India will adhere to its commitment made in the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

"Over 88 crore LED bulbs have been distributed across India, both by government and private agencies under the Mission Innovation scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the minister said.

"In 2014, the procurement cost of these bulbs was Rs 310, now it is procured at Rs 70," he said.

In East Delhi, the municipal body will replace one lakh street lights and 2,800 High Mast Lights with LED lights at "zero cost", thereby saving 77.97 percent energy.

India has committed to install 175 GW of solar, wind and biomass electricity by 2022, reduce emission intensity by 33-35 percent from its 2005 levels by 2030.

The country has also committed to creating an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2030 through additional forest and tree cover, and produce 40 percent electricity from non-fossil fuel based energy resources by that year.