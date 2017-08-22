Dehradun: IMA cadet dies during 'routine run', second death in 3 days

Dehradun: Two cadets of the prestigious Indian Military Academy in Dehradun died within three days of participating in a 10 km run as part of their routine training.

Seven cadets had collapsed during a "routine 10-km run" out of which five were admitted in the Military Hospital (MH) at Dehradun where their condition was reported to be "stable".

Dipak Sharma (22), who hailed from from Bathinda in Punjab, died at a hospital in Herbertpur during treatment on the same day and Navin Chetri (23), from Darjeeling in West Bengal, died during treatment at Mahanth Indresh Hospital in Dehradun on Monday, they said.

Though post-mortem reports in both cases are still awaited, prima facie the cadets appear to have died of exhaustion and dehydration, they said.

Such runs called route marches are held from time to time by the IMA to boost the cadets' stamina and endurance.