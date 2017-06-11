Debt-ridden farmer's body found from a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): Body of a 52-year-old farmer, who was allegedly upset due to the non payment of loans, was on Sunday found from a pond in Khalilpur village of Dhanari area in Sambhal district, police said.

Ompal's body was found from the pond near the village, police said, adding that it has been sent for postmortem.

The deceased farmer's son, Sachin told police that his father was upset due to the non payment of loans taken by him from different financial institutions.

A probe is on, police said.