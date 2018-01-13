ASSOCIATE
Debris of missing Pawan Hans helicopter found near Mumbai coast; four bodies recovered from chopper crash

India FP Staff Jan 13, 2018 15:51:27 IST

The Coast Guard has recovered bodies of four people on-board the Pawan Hans helicopter that went missing off the Mumbai coast on Saturday morning, ANI reported.

The debris of the chopper, which was heading to ONGC's north field with total seven people on board, has also been located by the Coast Guard ship, ANI reported. India Today news channel reported that three ships and three helicopters are involved in a large-scale search and rescue operation, which is underway.

Two bodies out of the four recovered have been identified so far. According to CNN-News18, VK Bindulal Babu and ONGC general manager Pankaj Garg are the names of those killed in the chopper crash.

Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted that he had requested Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to provide Coast Guard's assistance in the rescue operation. He further said that ONGC Chairman Shashi Shanker has rushed to Mumbai in view of the incident.

The chopper, Dauphin N3, bearing registration number VT-PWA, took off from Juhu aerodrome at 10.25 am on Saturday, with five ONGC employees and two pilots onboard.

The helicopter was scheduled to land at the designated oil rig at Mumbai High at 11 am, PTI quoted official sources as saying.

The Navy said it had deployed its stealth frigate INS Teg for the search operation while surveillance aircraft P8i is also being press into service.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Jan 13, 2018 15:07 PM | Updated Date: Jan 13, 2018 15:51 PM

