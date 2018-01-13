Debris of missing Pawan Hans helicopter found near Mumbai coast; four bodies recovered from chopper crash

The Coast Guard has recovered bodies of four people on-board the Pawan Hans helicopter that went missing off the Mumbai coast on Saturday morning, ANI reported.

#UPDATE Indian Coast Guard recovered one more body. Total death toll rises to 4; Search and rescue operation underway. — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2018

The debris of the chopper, which was heading to ONGC's north field with total seven people on board, has also been located by the Coast Guard ship, ANI reported. India Today news channel reported that three ships and three helicopters are involved in a large-scale search and rescue operation, which is underway.

2 ISVs deployed for patrol in area have been diverted for search & rescue along with 3 Coast Guard units already in area. Seaking 42B helicopter being launched in addition: Navy Spokesperson on missing helicopter that took off from Juhu — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2018

Two bodies out of the four recovered have been identified so far. According to CNN-News18, VK Bindulal Babu and ONGC general manager Pankaj Garg are the names of those killed in the chopper crash.

#MumbaiChopperCrash -- 2 bodies out of four recovered at sea near debris of ill-feted @ONGC_ Aircraft identified by the cards in wallet | via @IndiaCoastGuard pic.twitter.com/3Reg31S18B — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 13, 2018

Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted that he had requested Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to provide Coast Guard's assistance in the rescue operation. He further said that ONGC Chairman Shashi Shanker has rushed to Mumbai in view of the incident.

Spoke to Defence Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharamanji & requested for help from Coast Guard and other agencies in the search and rescue operations ;CMDONGC has rushed to Mumbai;pray for safety of the ONGC officers and the pilots pic.twitter.com/sBNwfHGP0a — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 13, 2018

The chopper, Dauphin N3, bearing registration number VT-PWA, took off from Juhu aerodrome at 10.25 am on Saturday, with five ONGC employees and two pilots onboard.

The helicopter was scheduled to land at the designated oil rig at Mumbai High at 11 am, PTI quoted official sources as saying.

The Navy said it had deployed its stealth frigate INS Teg for the search operation while surveillance aircraft P8i is also being press into service.

With inputs from PTI