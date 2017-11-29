You are here:
Death trap: 114 rail accidents in Northern Railway network killed 226 since 2010, reveals RTI query

IndiaIANSNov, 29 2017 14:50:44 IST

Lucknow: A total of 114  rail accidents in the Northern Railway network since April 2010 led to 226 deaths and injuries to 365 persons, an RTI reply has revealed.

Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derailed in UP. Twitter @airnewsalerts

In the reply, Northern Railway officials said inquiry into 110 accidents had been completed while reports in the remaining cases were awaited, social activist Nutan Thakur, who filed the Right to Information query, told IANS on Wednesday.

The railways suffered Rs 27.2 crore loss due to these accidents.

Of the 110 cases, no railway staff was found responsible for the accidents in 79 cases or around 72 percent.


In other cases, 172 railway personnel were handed out punishment, including dismissal in 24 cases and compulsory retirement in four cases.


