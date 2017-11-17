Dean of Diplomatic Corps flags concern over Delhi's air pollution levels, discusses concern with MEA

New Delhi: Dean of Diplomatic Corps Frank Hans Dannenberg Castellanos met senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), including Chief of Protocol Sanjay Verma, on Friday and raised "concerns" of envoys over air pollution impacting their health.

According to officials, he shared these "concerns" after many diplomats based in Delhi approached him to raise it with the Indian government.

The meeting was to seek assurance that efforts were being made to bring down levels of air pollution, officials said.

Due to high pollution levels in the national capital, many diplomats have been forced to move out of Delhi.

In a personal blog post, Ambassador of Costa Roca to India Mariela Cruz Alvarez said, "This past week the levels of pollution in Delhi reached impossible numbers. The consequences of breathing this air I had no idea, until I reached Bangalore and my system collapsed."