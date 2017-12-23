DCW rescues five more minor girls kept in 'prison-like' ashram by absconding godman Virendra Dev Dixit

New Delhi: After rescuing 41 minor girls from an ashram of molestation-accused 'godman' Baba Virendra Dev Dixit, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Saturday rescued five more minor girls, kept in "prison-like" confinement by the absconding 'Baba' from another ashram.

With Saturday's operation at the Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya in Mohan Garden of Dwarka, the number of girls rescued from different ashrams of the fake godman in Rohini and Dwarka reached over 45.

"Just rescued five more girls identified as minors by the CWC (Child Welfare Committee) from Baba's ashram at Mohan Garden. The same prison-like situation here," Maliwal said.

"Locals informing that many girls were removed earlier yesterday (Friday) morning before our last night visit. Also that they often heard the girls crying at night."

The DCW team reached the Dwarka ashram late on Friday along with Delhi Police and advocate Ajay Verma and interacted with the 21 inmates.

"Though the high court had ordered ashram's lawyer to provide addresses of eight ashrams in Delhi, the details were not provided. The DCW through its own sources ascertained the address of the Ashram at Mohan Garden," said a DCW statement.

According to the DCW, the girls were being kept under lock and key. There were stacks of medicines and no registers were maintained to record as to where the girls came from and for how long have they been there.

"It was discovered that many girls were undergoing psychological treatment and had been shifted from Vijay Vihar ashram. It appeared that psychologically ill girls from Vijay Vihar Ashram were often shifted here," it added.

The CWC chairperson Sabrina Sabarwal reached the Ashram on Saturday morning, along with DCW chairperson, and passed an order to rescue five minor girls who will now be taken to a safe shelter home.

"Baba is operating under complete secrecy and these ashrams seem to be a den of illegal activities. The CBI should urgently close down these ashrams and arrest the Baba. All girls should be rescued," Maliwal said.

"Further, CBI should also investigate the role of police and netas in the matter. I am glad that rescue operations are also being undertaken in other parts of the country. This Baba should be put behind bars urgently."

Madhur Verma, Delhi Police PRO, said, "We are following the Delhi High Court's order and giving full cooperation to the committee in conducting raids across all the ashrams."

Dixit is accused of exploiting women at his ashrams.

Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court had ordered the CBI to investigate into the Rohini Ashram, saying it had "no confidence in police" for not taking any action on about 10 FIRs lodged against the ashram and its members.

It ordered the CBI to seize all records relating to FIRs lodged and entries in the "daily diary" maintained by police in connection with alleged rape and suicides of women there.

The court ordered a committee, which included Maliwal, to conduct an inspection of the Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya and said this should be video-graphed. It also ordered the CWC chairperson concerned, along with the committee, to take a step in accordance with the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.