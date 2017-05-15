Days after brutal Haryana rape, 3 men gangrape Sikkim woman in moving car in Gurugram

Days after the chilling rape incident in Haryana's Rohtak, another woman, hailing from Sikkim, was raped by three men in a moving car in Gurugram and thrown out on the road in Delhi on Saturday night. A report in DNA added that the 26-year-old woman is a single mother of a six-year-old girl, who lives in Sikkim.

According toThe Times of India, the woman had gone to Connaught Place to meet her Shahdara-based friend on Saturday night. Both went to watch a movie between 7.30 pm and 10.30 pm. Later, the woman booked a Ola cab to her residence in Sector 17 in Gurugram.

At around 2 pm, as she neared her house, she was dragged by three men into their vehicle — a Swift car. They then took turns to rape her in the moving vehicle while heading to Najafgarh in the national capital, 20 kilometres from Gurugram, a senior police officer told PTI quoting the victim's statement.

The accused then threw her out in Najafgarh area and sped away, the officer said. The woman later approached some passersby and informed the Delhi Police which alerted the Gurgaon police.

A case of rape has been registered against three persons. One of the accused was addressed as Deepak by the others, police said.

"We have identified a few vehicles on the basis of her statement and CCTV footage and raids are being conducted at various locations to nab the accused," the officer said.

The incident comes days the gruesome gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old woman came to light after her decomposed and mutilated body was found near the Industrial Model Township in Urban Estate, Rohtak. The woman had gone missing from Sonipat on 9 May. Stray dogs had bitten off the face and lower portion of her body.

Women's safety remains an issue of concern despite a slew of steps taken by the government after the 16 December, 2012 gang-rape and murder of a paramedic student in Delhi sparked nationwide outrage. She later came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' (the fearless).

With inputs from PTI