Day after disengagement in Doka La, India stresses on diplomatic solution: Boundary issue must be respected, says MEA

A day after India and China released a statement saying that expeditious disengagement of border personnel at Doka La has been agreed to and is ongoing, the Ministry of External Affairs, in a response to questions surrounding the agreement between the two countries highlights India's insistence on a diplomatic solution.

Official Spokesperson's response to questions on the Doklam disengagement understanding pic.twitter.com/we1vFIIBfh — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) August 28, 2017

Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Monday said that the process of "disengagement" of troops at Doka La was almost complete.

Kumar added that India had always pitched for finding a diplomatic solution for disagreements with China.

"India has always maintained that it is only through diplomatic channels that differences on such matters can be addressed. Our principled position is that agreements and understandings reached on the boundary issue must be scrupulously respected," the official spokesperson"s note said.

Pitching for "peace and tranquility" on the border as a pre-requiste for strengthening ties between the two economic giants, the MEA added that both countries had agreed in Astana in June 2017 to not let differences on the border issue to be an obstacle in the booming ties between the two countries.

India and China were involved in a dispute at Doka La over PLA's efforts to build a road close to the Bhutan-Sikkim border.