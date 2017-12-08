On Friday, the Bombay High Court will hear the case relating to the succession dispute for the spiritual head of Dawoodi Bohra community. The matter has been in courts since 2014 when Syedna Khuzaima Qutbuddin filed a declaratory suit in the court asking to be recognised as the 53rd Dai al-Mutlaq (the spiritual leader of the community).

Though the Syednas preside over the community as hereditary – though not always – leaders, they call themselves the representatives of Imams (the line of successors to Islam’s prophet) who went into seclusion after disputing claims over the title, according to Hindustan Times. Dawoodi Bohras are part of the Shia sect which broke away from the Sunnis after a dispute over the successor to Islam’s prophet.

The matter arose after the death of the 52nd Dai Syedna Mohammad Burhanuddin in January 2014. Claims to succeed him were made by both his brother Qutbuddin and his son Syedna Mufaddal Saiffudin. The claims lead to a split in the community as Saifuddin became the leader of the larger faction and Qutbuddin filed a suit in the high court challenging his nephew's appointment to the seat.

The case saw another complication after Qutbuddin passed away in 2016. His claim was then pursued by his son Syedna Taher Fakhruddin. In March 2017, the Bombay High Court allowed Fakhruddin to be substituted in suit in place of his father, reported The Economic Times. This was done to avoid multiple proceedings in the case.

The case has thrown up questions regarding the law as would apply to succession in such cases. The matter is being heard by Justice Gautam Patel who framed the following questions which the court must answer:

- What constitutes a valid nass (act of succession)?

- Was a valid nass conferred upon Syedna Khuzaima Qutbuddin by Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin?

- Can a nass once conferred be retracted, revoked, changed or superseded?

- If a nass can be retracted, revoked, changed or superseded, was a valid nass conferred upon Shehzada Mufaddal Saifuddin by Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin?

The Bombay High Court has fixed the dates of 8, 11 and 12 December, 2017 for the cross examination of Fakhruddin.